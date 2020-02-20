Los Angeles/Desert Hot Springs, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 20, 2020 – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (“GPFT”) (OTCPink: GPFT) a California based, fully licensed cannabis company is announcing today that on February 18, 2020 it engaged CannaSafe of Los Angeles as its exclusive cannabis compliance testing laboratory for its novel THC Cannabinoid “Patchless Patch™” time release topical THC infused cream.



CannaSafe is a full-service, state licensed testing laboratory offering a one-stop solution where cannabis product manufacturers, distributors and cultivators test cannabis products to ensure that they are in full compliance with all California regulatory requirements and that their products are effective and safe for use. CannaSafe was the first accredited cannabis testing lab in the world, receiving its ISO 17025 accreditation in 2012.

With respect to Grapefruit’s choice of its exclusive compliance testing lab for the Patchless Patch time-release THC/cannabinoid delivery mechanism, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “Grapefruit’s patented THC delivery mechanism has the potential to be fundamentally disruptive to the cannabis industry. Therefore, we felt it was incumbent upon us over the last several months to interact with potential testing labs to make certain that our silica cannabinoid delivery mechanism could be meaningfully tested using state of the art testing instruments that are used for other cannabis products. Grapefruit is pleased to have chosen CannaSafe as its exclusive compliance testing laboratory for our Patchless Patch because after our in depth discussions with them, we believe that CannaSafe possesses the highest level of expertise to quickly and accurately test our Patchless Patch. Grapefruit further believes that our decision to use industry leader CannaSafe will accelerate our efforts to efficiently and safety bring the Patchless Patch to the retail marketplace. The more quickly we bring a well- tested and effective Patchless Patch to market, the sooner revenues from the product will flow to the Company and create value for our shareholders. This engagement of CannaSafe is yet another well-considered step forward toward our goal of becoming an industry leader.”

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit’s vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis product Company. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/ . To learn more about Grapefruit’s Sugar Stoned branded line of infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/ .

