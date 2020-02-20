PARIS, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth quarter 2019 highlights:

Shipments of 368 thousand metric tons, comparable to Q4 2018

Revenue of €1.4 billion, down 2% compared to Q4 2018

Net income of €22 million increased compared to net loss of €57 million in Q4 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of €121 million, up 15% compared to Q4 2018

Full year 2019 highlights:

Shipments of 1.6 million metric tons, up 4% compared to 2018

Revenue of €5.9 billion, up 4% compared to 2018

Net income of €64 million decreased compared to net income of €190 million in 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of €562 million, up 13% compared to 2018

Cash from Operations of €447 million and Free Cash Flow of €175 million

Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 3.9x at December 31, 2019

Project 2019 run-rate cost savings of €78 million achieved at December 31, 2019

Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Constellium delivered strong results in 2019. Our Adjusted EBITDA of €562 million increased by 13%, driven by excellent performance from our Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products and Aerospace and Transportation segments. Notably, 2019 represented our third consecutive year of double digit Adjusted EBITDA growth. Our Free Cash Flow of €175 million was very strong and delivers on an important financial target that we set in March 2017. We also made substantial progress on our deleveraging objective in 2019, repaying gross debt during the year and reducing leverage to 3.9x at year end. Overall, I am proud of Constellium's performance in 2019.”

Mr. Germain continued, “I am optimistic about 2020. Based on our current outlook, we expect Adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% to 9% and Free Cash Flow generation of €125 million to €175 million in 2020. We remain on track to deliver on our long-term targets of Adjusted EBITDA over €700 million and leverage of 2.5x in 2022. We are committed to shareholder value creation through the execution of our strategy.”

Group Summary

Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Var. FY

2019 FY

2018 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 368 370 0 % 1,589 1,534 4 % Revenue (€ millions) 1,372 1,398 (2 )% 5,907 5,686 4 % Net income / (loss) (€ millions) 22 (57 ) n.m. 64 190 n.m. Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 121 104 15 % 562 498 13 % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 329 284 16 % 354 325 9 %

The difference between the sum of reported segment revenue and total group revenue includes revenue from certain non-core activities and inter-segment eliminations. The difference between the sum of reported segment Adjusted EBITDA and the Group Adjusted EBITDA is related to Holdings and Corporate.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, shipments of 368 thousand metric tons declined slightly compared to the fourth quarter of last year due to lower shipments in the Aerospace and Transportation segment. Revenue of €1.4 billion decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of last year primarily due to lower metal prices and lower shipments in the Aerospace and Transportation segment, partially offset by the consolidation of Bowling Green and improved price and mix. Net income of €22 million increased compared to net loss of €57 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of €121 million increased 15% compared to the fourth quarter of last year due to improved results in the Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products and the Aerospace and Transportation segments.

For the full year of 2019, shipments of 1.6 million metric tons increased 4% compared to last year on higher shipments in the Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products segment, partially due to the consolidation of Bowling Green. Revenue of €5.9 billion increased 4% compared to last year primarily due to the consolidation of Bowling Green and improved price and mix, partially offset by lower metal prices. Net income of €64 million decreased compared to net income of €190 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of €562 million increased 13% compared to last year on improved results in the Aerospace and Transportation and the Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products segments, partially offset by weaker results in the Automotive Structures and Industry segment.

Results by Segment

Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP)

Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Var. FY

2019 FY

2018 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 255 254 1 % 1,097 1,039 6 % Revenue (€ millions) 711 737 (3 )% 3,149 3,059 3 % Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 63 55 13 % 273 243 12 % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 245 219 12 % 249 234 6 %

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to favorable metal costs and improved price and mix, partially offset by incremental costs from the ramp up of our automotive programs.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, shipments of 255 thousand metric tons were comparable to the fourth quarter of last year as higher shipments of Automotive rolled products, partially due to the consolidation of Bowling Green, were offset by lower Packaging rolled product shipments. Revenue of €711 million decreased 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower shipments and lower metal prices, partially offset by the consolidation of Bowling Green.

For the full year of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA of €273 million increased 12% compared to last year primarily due to higher shipments and favorable metal costs, partially offset by weaker price and mix and incremental costs from maintenance and the ramp up of our automotive programs. Shipments of 1.1 million metric tons increased 6% compared to last year on higher shipments of both Packaging and Automotive rolled products, partially due to the consolidation of Bowling Green. Revenue of €3.1 billion increased 3% compared to last year primarily due to the consolidation of Bowling Green, partially offset by lower metal prices.

Aerospace and Transportation (A&T)

Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Var. FY

2019 FY

2018 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 56 59 (6 )% 242 246 (2 )% Revenue (€ millions) 350 349 0 % 1,462 1,389 5 % Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 45 38 18 % 204 152 34 % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 807 643 26 % 843 619 36 %

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to improved price and mix, partially offset by lower shipments and higher costs.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, shipments of 56 thousand metric tons decreased 6% compared to last year as lower Transportation, Industry and Other rolled product shipments were partially offset by higher Aerospace rolled product shipments. Revenue of €350 million was comparable to last year as improved price and mix was offset by lower shipments and lower metal prices.

For the full year of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA of €204 million increased 34% compared to last year on improved price and mix, partially offset by higher costs. Shipments of 242 thousand metric tons decreased 2% compared to last year as lower Transportation, Industry and Other rolled product shipments were largely offset by higher Aerospace rolled product shipments. Revenue of €1.5 billion increased 5% compared to last year primarily due to improved price and mix, partially offset by lower metal prices and lower shipments.

Automotive Structures and Industry (AS&I)

Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Var. FY

2019 FY

2018 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 57 57 1 % 250 249 0 % Revenue (€ millions) 324 324 0 % 1,351 1,290 5 % Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 21 21 2 % 106 125 (15 )% Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 369 367 0 % 423 502 (16 )%

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2018 as growth in Automotive extrusion revenues was offset by continued elevated costs related to our footprint expansion and operational challenges on some of our newer automotive programs.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, shipments of 57 thousand metric tons were comparable to the fourth quarter of last year as higher Automotive extruded product shipments were offset by lower Other extruded product shipments. Revenue of €324 million was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2018 as improved price and mix was offset by lower metal prices.

For the full year of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA of €106 million decreased 15% compared to last year primarily due to higher costs related to our footprint expansion and operational challenges on some of our newer automotive programs, partially offset by growth in Automotive extrusion revenue. Shipments of 250 thousand metric tons were comparable to last year as higher Automotive extruded product shipments were offset by lower Other extruded product shipments. Revenue of €1.4 billion increased 5% compared to last year primarily due to improved price and mix, partially offset by lower metal prices.

Net Income

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income of €22 million increased compared to a net loss of €57 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The change in net income is primarily related to a favorable change in unrealized gains and losses on derivatives related to our commodity hedging positions.

For the full year of 2019, net income of €64 million decreased compared to a net income of €190 million in the prior year. The change in net income is primarily related to a gain from the sale of the North Building at Sierre and a gain on OPEB amendments in 2018, partially offset by a favorable change in unrealized gains and losses on derivatives and improved gross profit in 2019.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Free Cash Flow was €175 million for the full year of 2019 compared to an outflow of €225 million in the prior year. The change was primarily due to improved working capital performance.

Cash flows from operating activities were €447 million for the full year of 2019 compared to cash flows from operating activities of €66 million in the prior year. Constellium increased factored receivables by €17 million for the full year of 2019 compared to a decrease of €27 million in the prior year.

Cash flows used in investing activities were €353 million for the full year of 2019 compared to cash flows used in investing activities of €91 million in the prior year. The full year of 2019 included a net €83 million outflow related to the acquisition of our partner’s 49% interest in the Bowling Green joint venture. The full year of 2018 included €198 million of proceeds from disposals net of cash related to the sale of the North Building at Sierre.

Cash flows used in financing activities were €76 million for the full year of 2019 compared to cash flows used in financing activities of €82 million in the prior year. The full year of 2019 included the €100 million partial redemption of the 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 and a €54 million lease redemption associated with the acquisition of Bowling Green.

Liquidity at December 31, 2019 was €516 million, comprised of €184 million of cash and cash equivalents and €332 million available under our committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements.

Net debt was €2,183 million at December 31, 2019 compared to €1,996 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Bowling Green, the implementation of IFRS 16, and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by the debt repayments noted above.

Outlook

We expect Adjusted EBITDA growth in a range of 6% to 9% in 2020 and over €700 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of this Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, metal lag, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income in the future.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Constellium’s earnings materials for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, are also available on the company’s website ( www.constellium.com ).

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Revenue 1,372 1,398 5,907 5,686 Cost of sales (1,241 ) (1,288 ) (5,305 ) (5,148 ) Gross profit 131 110 602 538 Selling and administrative expenses (72 ) (67 ) (276 ) (247 ) Research and development expenses (12 ) (9 ) (48 ) (40 ) Restructuring costs (2 ) — (4 ) (1 ) Other gains / (losses)—net 10 (47 ) (19 ) 154 Income from operations 55 (13 ) 255 404 Finance costs—net (40 ) (32 ) (175 ) (149 ) Share of (loss) / income of joint-ventures (3 ) (10 ) 2 (33 ) Income before income tax 12 (55 ) 82 222 Income tax expense 10 (2 ) (18 ) (32 ) Net income / (loss) 22 (57 ) 64 190 Income attributable to: Equity holders of Constellium 20 (58 ) 59 188 Non-controlling interests 2 1 5 2 Net income / (loss) 22 (57 ) 64 190





Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Constellium,

in euros per share Basic 0.14 (0.43 ) 0.43 1.40 Diluted 0.14 (0.43 ) 0.41 1.37 Weighted average shares,

in thousands Basic 137,593 135,319 136,857 134,762 Diluted 142,646 135,319 142,646 138,146

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net income / (loss) 22 (57 ) 64 190 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated income statement Remeasurement on post-employment benefit obligations 49 (14 ) (61 ) 24 Income tax on remeasurement on post-employment benefit obligations (10 ) 2 13 (6 ) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated income statement Cash flow hedges 7 (7 ) (8 ) (25 ) Net investment hedges — — 4 (4 ) Income tax on hedges (3 ) 1 2 8 Currency translation differences (3 ) 2 1 10 Other comprehensive income / (loss) 40 (16 ) (49 ) 7 Total comprehensive income / (loss) 62 (73 ) 15 197 Attributable to: Equity holders of Constellium 60 (74 ) 10 195 Non-controlling interests 2 1 5 2 Total comprehensive income / (loss) 62 (73 ) 15 197

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) At December 31, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 184 164 Trade receivables and other 474 587 Inventories 670 660 Other financial assets 22 30 1,350 1,441 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,056 1,666 Goodwill 455 422 Intangible assets 70 70 Investments accounted for under the equity method 1 1 Deferred income tax assets 185 163 Trade receivables and other 60 64 Other financial assets 7 74 2,834 2,460 Total Assets 4,184 3,901 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other 999 968 Borrowings 201 57 Other financial liabilities 35 60 Income tax payable 14 8 Provisions 23 46 1,272 1,139 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 21 27 Borrowings 2,160 2,094 Other financial liabilities 23 29 Pension and other post-employment benefit obligations 670 610 Provisions 99 94 Deferred income tax liabilities 24 22 2,997 2,876 Total Liabilities 4,269 4,015 Equity Share capital 3 3 Share premium 420 420 Retained deficit and other reserves (519 ) (545 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of Constellium (96 ) (122 ) Non controlling interests 11 8 Total Equity (85 ) (114 ) Total Equity and Liabilities 4,184 3,901

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Share capital

Share premium

Re-

measurement

Cash flow hedges and net investment hedges

Foreign currency translation reserve

Other reserves

Retained losses

Total Equity holders of Constellium

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

At January 1, 2019 3 420 (129 ) (8 ) 3 37 (448 ) (122 ) 8 (114 ) Net income — — — — — — 59 59 5 64 Other comprehensive (loss) / income — — (48 ) (2 ) 1 — — (49 ) — (49 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income — — (48 ) (2 ) 1 — 59 10 5 15 Transactions with equity holders Share-based compensation — — — — — 16 — 16 — 16 Transactions with non-controlling interests — — — — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) At December 31, 2019 3 420 (177 ) (10 ) 4 53 (389 ) (96 ) 11 (85 ) (in millions of Euros) Share capital

Share premium

Re-

measurement

Cash flow hedges and net investment hedges

Foreign currency translation reserve

Other reserves

Retained losses

Total Equity holders of Constellium

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

At January 1, 2018 3 420 (147 ) 13 (7 ) 25 (634 ) (327 ) 8 (319 ) Change in accounting policies — — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) — (2 ) At January 1, 2018, restated 3 420 (147 ) 13 (7 ) 25 (636 ) (329 ) 8 (321 ) Net income — — — — — — 188 188 2 190 Other comprehensive income / (loss) — — 18 (21 ) 10 — — 7 — 7 Total comprehensive income / (loss) — — 18 (21 ) 10 — 188 195 2 197 Transactions with equity holders Share-based compensation — — — — — 12 — 12 — 12 Transactions with non-controlling interests — — — — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) At December 31, 2018 3 420 (129 ) (8 ) 3 37 (448 ) (122 ) 8 (114 )

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net income / (loss) 22 (57 ) 64 190 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 73 57 256 197 Finance costs—net 40 32 175 149 Income tax expense (10 ) 2 18 32 Share of loss / (income) of joint-ventures 3 10 (2 ) 33 Unrealized (gains) / losses on derivatives—net and from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities—net (21 ) 32 (33 ) 86 Losses / (gains) on disposal 1 4 3 (186 ) Other—net 7 3 16 14 Interest paid (26 ) (21 ) (158 ) (129 ) Income tax paid (3 ) (6 ) (6 ) (23 ) Change in trade working capital Inventories (1 ) 38 57 (9 ) Trade receivables 121 (6 ) 104 (145 ) Trade payables (106 ) (36 ) (31 ) (27 ) Margin calls — (5 ) 5 (5 ) Change in provisions and pension obligations (7 ) 1 (25 ) (58 ) Other working capital 14 (22 ) 4 (53 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 107 26 447 66 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (91 ) (117 ) (271 ) (277 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired — — (83 ) — Proceeds from disposals, net of cash 1 1 2 200 Equity contribution and loan to joint ventures — (9 ) — (24 ) Other investing activities 2 2 (1 ) 10 Net cash flows used in investing activities (88 ) (123 ) (353 ) (91 ) Repayment of Senior Notes — — (100 ) — Lease repayments (7 ) (6 ) (86 ) (15 ) Proceeds / (repayments) from revolving credit facilities and other loans 21 (2 ) 109 (68 ) Transactions with non-controlling interests (2 ) — (4 ) — Other financing activities 2 (12 ) 5 1 Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities 14 (20 ) (76 ) (82 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33 (117 ) 18 (107 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 152 279 164 269 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) 2 2 2 Cash and cash equivalents—end of year 184 164 184 164

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions of Euros) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 P&ARP 63 55 273 243 A&T 45 38 204 152 AS&I 21 21 106 125 Holdings and Corporate (8 ) (10 ) (21 ) (22 ) Total 121 104 562 498

SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in k metric tons) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Packaging rolled products 192 196 822 799 Automotive rolled products 56 49 234 196 Specialty and other thin-rolled products 7 9 41 44 Aerospace rolled products 31 28 120 111 Transportation, industry and other rolled products 25 31 122 135 Automotive extruded products 31 26 123 114 Other extruded products 26 31 127 135 Total shipments 368 370 1,589 1,534 (in millions of Euros) Packaging rolled products 497 546 2,173 2,245 Automotive rolled products 186 156 816 638 Specialty and other thin-rolled products 28 35 160 176 Aerospace rolled products 233 204 863 773 Transportation, industry and other rolled products 117 145 599 616 Automotive extruded products 208 192 797 714 Other extruded products 116 132 554 576 Other and inter-segment eliminations (13 ) (12 ) (55 ) (52 ) Total revenue 1,372 1,398 5,907 5,686

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions of Euros) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net income / (loss) 22 (57 ) 64 190 Income tax expense (10 ) 2 18 32 Income before income tax 12 (55 ) 82 222 Finance costs – net 40 32 175 149 Share of loss / (income) of joint-ventures 3 10 (2 ) 33 Income from operations 55 (13 ) 255 404 Depreciation and amortization 73 56 256 197 Restructuring costs 2 — 4 1 Unrealized (gains) / losses on derivatives (20 ) 31 (33 ) 84 (Gains) / Losses on pension plans amendments (D) (2 ) 3 (1 ) (36 ) Share based compensation costs 4 3 16 12 Metal price lag (A) 6 13 46 — Start-up and development costs (B) 3 5 11 21 Losses / (gains) on disposals (E) 1 5 3 (186 ) Bowling Green one-time costs related to the acquisition (C) (1 ) — 5 — Other — 1 — 1 Adjusted EBITDA 121 104 562 498

Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminium prices included within Constellium Revenues are established and when aluminium purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The Group accounts for inventory using a weighted average price basis and this adjustment aims to remove the effect of volatility in LME prices. The calculation of the Group metal price lag adjustment is based on an internal standardized methodology calculated at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites and is primarily calculated as the average value of product recorded in inventory, which approximates the spot price in the market, less the average value transferred out of inventory, which is the weighted average of the metal element of cost of sales, based on the quantity sold in the year. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, start-up and development costs include €11 million and €21 million, respectively, related to new projects in our AS&I operating segment. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Bowling Green one-time costs related to the acquisition include the non-cash reversal of the inventory step-up. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Group amended one of its OPEB plans in the U.S., which resulted in a €36 million gain. In July 2018, Constellium completed the sale of the North Building assets of its Sierre plant in Switzerland to Novelis and contributed the Sierre site shared infrastructure to a joint-venture with Novelis, in exchange for cash consideration of €200 million. This transaction also resulted in the termination of the existing lease agreement for the North Building assets which had been leased and operated by Novelis since 2005. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the transaction generated a €190 million net gain.

Reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions of Euros) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net cash flows from operating activities 107 26 447 66 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (91 ) (117 ) (271 ) (277 ) Equity contributions and loans to joint-ventures — (9 ) — (24 ) Other investing activities 2 2 (1 ) 10 Free Cash Flow 18 (98 ) 175 (225 )

Reconciliation of borrowings to Net debt (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions of Euros) At December 31, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Borrowings 2,361 2,151 Fair value of cross currency basis swaps, net of margin calls 6 9 Cash and cash equivalents (184 ) (164 ) Cash pledged for issuance of guarantees — — Net debt 2,183 1,996

