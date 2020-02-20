Nasdaq Copenhagen
Copenhagen, 20 February 2020
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 1/20
PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT
The annual report for 2019 of Cemat A/S has now been published.
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Cemat A/S
Copenhagen V, DENMARK
