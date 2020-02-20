Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is predicted to show revenue growth at 19.46% of CAGR and volume growth at 21.66% of CAGR in the forecast period 2019-2027.



The global market for ADAS is being driven by the growth in vehicle production across the world, rise in cases of automobile thefts, increased adoption of safety standards, rising awareness regarding ADAS, and stringent governmental regulations. Moreover, the increased ADAS adoption in low-cost cars and growing concerns regarding passenger safety present opportunities for further growth in this market. On the flip side, technological limitations and the high costs of ADA systems are hampering the growth of this market. Further, dependence on humans and intense market competition create further hurdles in the process of market growth.



Europe dominated the global advanced driver assistance systems market in 2018, holding over 39.10% of the market share. The growth in this region is driven mainly by the presence of eminent players, advancements in technology, better infrastructural facilities for manufacturing, developed the economic condition and a higher rate of adoption of new technologies in the region.



Europe's automotive industry is one of the world's major and most innovative automotive markets. The massive industrial transformation post the recession in 2010, resulted in a rapid market proliferation and mass adoption of ADA systems among the customers in Europe. The regular upgrades in the ADAS technology facilitate competitiveness in Europe's market, making the region one of the largest markets at the global level.



Infineon Technologies AG is a multinational firm providing semiconductor and system solutions. The company offers several products such as automotive system ICs, microcontrollers, smart-card ICs, etc. the company conducts its operations across the world through its network of offices, distributors, as well as online channels. It has its presence across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Latin America.



The company reported revenues worth EUR 7,599 million for FY2018 (ended in September), depicting an increase of 7.6% over the preceding year. In June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG entered into an agreement with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stating the acquisition of Cypress by the company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Introduction to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas)

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Key Insights

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Player Positioning

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Vehicular Production Across the World

2.8.2. Growing Number of Automobile Thefts

2.8.3. Increased Adoption of Safety Standards in New Vehicles Due to Road Accidents

2.8.4. Increasing Awareness of Adas Systems

2.8.5. Stringent Crash Test Regulations by Numerous Governments

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Technological Limitations

2.9.2. High Cost of the Adas Systems

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increased Adoption of Adas in Low-Cost Cars

2.10.2. Growing Concerns About Passenger Safety

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Dependency On Humans

2.11.2. Intense Competition



3. Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Outlook - by Vehicle Type (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Million Units)

3.1. Passenger Cars

3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles



4. Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Outlook - by Components (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Million Units)

4.1. Processor

4.1.1. Sensor

4.1.2. Image

4.1.3. Ultrasonic

4.1.4. Laser

4.1.5. Radar

4.1.6. Infrared

4.1.7. Lidar

4.2. Software

4.3. Other Components



5. Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Outlook - by Level of Automation (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Million Units)

5.1. Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist Systems-Adas)

5.2. Level 2 (Partial Automation)

5.3. Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

5.4. Level 4 (High Automation)

5.5. Level 5 (Full Automation)



6. Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Outlook - by Solutions (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Million Units)

6.1. Parking Assistance System

6.2. Tire Pressure Monitoring System

6.3. Adaptive Front Lighting Systems

6.4. Lane Departure Warning Systems

6.5. Collision Warning Systems

6.6. Blind Spot Detection

6.7. Electronic Stability Control

6.8. Adaptive Cruise Control

6.9. Advanced Emergency Braking System

6.10. Traffic Sign Recognition Systems

6.11. Driver Drowsiness Detection

6.12. Other Solutions



7. Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market - Regional Outlook (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Million Units)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.2. Market by Components

7.1.3. Market by Sensor

7.1.4. Market by Level of Automation

7.1.5. Market by Solutions

7.1.6. Country Analysis

7.1.6.1. United States

7.1.6.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.2. Market by Components

7.2.3. Market by Sensor

7.2.4. Market by Level of Automation

7.2.5. Market by Solutions

7.2.6. Country Analysis

7.2.6.1. United Kingdom

7.2.6.2. Germany

7.2.6.3. France

7.2.6.4. Italy

7.2.6.5. Spain

7.2.6.6. Russia

7.2.6.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.2. Market by Components

7.3.3. Market by Sensor

7.3.4. Market by Level of Automation

7.3.5. Market by Solutions

7.3.6. Country Analysis

7.3.6.1. China

7.3.6.2. Japan

7.3.6.3. India

7.3.6.4. South Korea

7.3.6.5. Asean Countries

7.3.6.6. Australia And New Zealand

7.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.2. Market by Components

7.4.3. Market by Sensor

7.4.4. Market by Level of Automation

7.4.5. Market by Solutions

7.4.6. Country Analysis

7.4.6.1. Brazil

7.4.6.2. Mexico

7.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East And Africa

7.5.1. Market by Vehicle Type

7.5.2. Market by Components

7.5.3. Market by Sensor

7.5.4. Market by Level of Automation

7.5.5. Market by Solutions

7.5.6. Country Analysis

7.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.6.2. Turkey

7.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.6.4. South Africa

7.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

8.2. Aptiv (Delphi Automotive Plc)

8.3. Autoliv, Inc.

8.4. Continental Ag

8.5. Denso Corporation

8.6. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

8.7. Hyundai Mobis

8.8. Infineon Technologies Ag

8.9. Magna International, Inc.

8.10. Mobileye N.V.

8.11. Nxp Semiconductor

8.12. Panasonic Corporation

8.13. Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.14. Robert Bosch Gmbh

8.15. Samvardhana Motherson (Smr)

8.16. Takata

8.17. Texas Instruments

8.18. Valeo S.A.

8.19. Wabco Holdings, Inc.

8.20. Zf Trw



9. Methodology & Scope



