Drill Hole KMDD0167 records bulk intersection of 30.1 m at 22.7 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.54% Cu (23.6 g/t AuEq). The bulk intersection comprises multiple veins, including:

° K1 of 10.0 m at 17.6 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu (17.77 g/t AuEq);

° Kora Link of 5.1m at 8.5 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.44% Cu (9.24 g/t AuEq);

° K2 of 10.1 m at 45.7g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 1.29% Cu (47.8 g/t AuEq).

Drill Hole KMDD0177 records multiple intersections including 14.60 m at 5.96 g/t Au, 35g/t Ag and 3.32 % Cu (11.48 g/t AuEq).

Drill Hole KMDD0175 records multiple intersections including 8.08 m at 20.01 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.87% Cu (21.50 g/t AuEq) plus 8.50 m at 10.83 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 3.81% Cu (17.33 g/t AuEq).

Drill Hole EKDD0003A records multiple intersections including 8.00 m at 31.74 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.52% Cu (32.63 g/t AuEq).

Drill Hole KMDD0153 records multiple intersections including 3.70 m at 48.57 g/t Au, 177 g/t Ag and 1.31% Cu (52.82 g/t AuEq) and 5.69 m at 6.62 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu (6.92 g/t AuEq, 2.67 m true width).

Drill Hole KMDD0198 records multiple intersections including 8.74 m at 21.58 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu (22.74 g/t AuEq).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the continuing diamond drilling of the Kora North Extension of the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 25 diamond drill holes completed from both surface and underground into the Kora North deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results include multiple high-grade intersections, with the vast majority reported outside the boundaries of the October/2018 Resource estimate. The intersections demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of known mineralization beyond the resource along strike to the south, up-dip and down-dip.

Step-out drilling to the south has extended the known mineralized southern extents by ~225m, recording multiple high-grade intersections. KMDD0175, drilled ~150m south of the Oct/2018 resource, recorded 8.08 m at 20.01 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.87% Cu (21.50 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”), 2.86 m true width) and 8.50 m at 10.83 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 3.81% Cu (17.33 g/t AuEq, 2.63 m true width). Step-outs more proximal to the Oct/2018 resource also recorded high-grade intersections including KMDD0198 recording 8.74 m at 21.58 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu (22.74 g/t AuEq, 6.80 m true width). Our most southern hole to date KMDD0177, ~225m south of the Oct/2018 resource, recorded 14.60 m at 5.96 g/t Au, 35g/t Ag and 3.32% Cu (11.48 g/t AuEq, 6.12 m true width) and importantly, intersected massive bornite mineralization (See Figure 4). The bornite mineralization is indicative of potential increasing proximity to one or multiple heat sources (to the south and/or to depth).

These drill results also continue to demonstrate the potential for high-grade mineralization up-dip and down-dip of the Oct/2018 resource, including a localized improvement in grade from increased drilling density in several areas. KMDD0153, drilled ~75m below the Oct/2018 resource, recorded 5.69 m at 6.62 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu (6.92 g/t AuEq, 2.67 m true width) and 3.70 m at 48.57 g/t Au, 177 g/t Ag and 1.31% Cu (52.82 g/t AuEq, 1.91 m true width). KMDD0159, ~50-100m below the Oct/2018 resource, recorded 2.73 m at 14.74 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu (15.18 g/t AuEq, 1.24m true width) and 1.97 m at 6.33 g/t Au, 298 g/t Ag and 3.58% Cu (15.60 g/t AuEq, 1.28m true width). Up-dip of the Oct/2018 resource, surface drill hole EKDD0003A recorded 8.00 m at 31.74 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.52% Cu (32.63 g/t AuEq, 4.06 m true width), ~100 m up-dip from the Oct/2018 Resource.

Additionally, the results further demonstrate the potential for bulk mining, with KMDD0167 reporting a bulk intersection of 30.1 m at 22.7 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.54% Cu (23.6 g/t AuEq, 29.7m true thickness). The intersection occurred where the Kora Link vein connects the K1 and K2 veins and highlights the potential for larger scale transverse long hole open stopes at Kainantu. Total drill metres after the Oct/2018 resource has increased +240%, which has enhanced K92’s understanding of Kora Link structures, including showing more structural continuity, particularly persistency vertically, than previously known.

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2 respectively. Long section showing Kora North drilling to date is provided in Figure 3.

(Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using copper price of US$2.90/lb, silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz.)

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The reported results continue to demonstrate the high-grade pedigree, continuity and the strong extensional potential of Kora North. Step-out drilling to the south has extended known Kora North mineralization by over 200 metres below the known Kora resource, with multiple high-grade intersections recorded. One of the most recent holes drilled, KMDD0177, intersected massive bornite mineralization which may be significant in providing a vector towards the potential heat source. Drilling up-dip and down-dip has also been very encouraging with multiple high-grade intersections recorded and increasing drill density.

Since the October 2018 Resource, Kora North drill metres have increased by +240%, which has provided an enhancement to our understanding of the system, including the Kora Link structures. These structures are emerging as being more continuous than previously known, are vertically persistent, and represent a potential opportunity for high productivity, transverse long hole open stoping.

While we are now in the process of updating the Kora North resource to incorporate all of the results reported to date, we continue our drilling program with five diamond drill rigs active on the mining lease. These will shortly be supplemented by three new diamond drill rigs due on site in 2Q 2020. The two surface rigs and one underground rig will not only provide an increase to our rate of exploration but also our capacity to test new targets, some of which we expect to drill in the near term.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold equivalent1 Comment KMDD0192 158.50 162.07 3.57 2.89 27.24 10.79 0.04 27.44 K1 including 158.50 159.25 0.75 0.61 33.50 7.00 0.06 33.69 including 159.25 159.65 0.40 0.32 109.00 40.00 0.03 109.56 including 159.65 160.12 0.47 0.38 15.20 5.00 0.05 15.34 including 160.12 160.70 0.58 0.47 1.65 2.00 0.02 1.71 including 160.70 160.94 0.24 0.19 0.41 2.00 0.01 0.45 including 160.94 161.80 0.86 0.70 2.09 1.00 0.03 2.15 including 161.80 162.07 0.27 0.22 68.60 46.00 0.13 69.38 KMDD0192 234.50 239.60 5.10 3.86 1.03 20.01 1.72 3.92 K2 including 234.50 235.06 0.56 0.42 0.80 3.00 0.06 0.92 including 235.06 235.77 0.71 0.54 1.46 13.00 0.37 2.18 including 235.77 236.60 0.83 0.63 2.22 64.00 3.33 8.13 including 236.60 237.60 1.00 0.76 0.61 24.00 0.76 2.08 including 237.60 238.60 1.00 0.76 0.38 6.00 0.24 0.82 including 238.60 239.60 1.00 0.76 0.92 8.00 4.73 8.26 KMDD0192 272.85 273.13 0.28 0.21 7.52 49.00 1.54 10.49 KMDD0149 152.46 154.46 2.00 0.62 2.38 21.50 1.49 4.93 including 152.46 153.46 1.00 0.31 3.98 24.00 2.33 7.85 including 153.46 154.46 1.00 0.31 0.78 19.00 0.64 2.00 KMDD0149 333.40 335.00 1.60 0.50 1.31 2.00 0.52 2.13 KMDD0149 385.00 395.30 10.30 3.21 3.43 1.43 0.26 3.84 K1 including 385.00 386.00 1.00 0.31 15.72 1.00 0.19 16.02 including 386.00 387.00 1.00 0.31 0.13 1.00 0.26 0.53 including 387.00 388.00 1.00 0.31 0.34 1.00 0.18 0.63 including 388.00 389.38 1.38 0.43 1.49 1.00 0.23 1.86 including 389.38 390.33 0.95 0.30 0.64 1.00 0.08 0.77 including 390.33 392.00 1.67 0.52 5.67 3.00 0.56 6.57 including 392.00 393.00 1.00 0.31 2.24 1.00 0.22 2.59 including 393.00 394.24 1.24 0.39 2.63 1.00 0.21 2.96 including 394.24 395.30 1.06 0.33 1.38 2.00 0.24 1.77 KMDD0149 399.00 401.53 2.53 0.79 1.87 2.24 0.58 2.78 KMDD0149 495.30 499.90 4.60 1.72 1.58 23.76 1.16 3.66 K2 including 495.30 496.70 1.40 0.52 1.69 54.00 2.06 5.53 including 496.70 498.20 1.50 0.56 0.66 10.00 0.37 1.36 including 498.20 499.90 1.70 0.64 2.31 11.00 1.12 4.16 KMDD0149 610.22 612.80 2.58 0.97 0.57 31.40 0.11 1.14 including 610.22 611.00 0.78 0.29 1.65 80.00 0.29 3.10 including 611.00 611.80 0.80 0.30 0.30 12.00 0.05 0.53 including 611.80 612.18 0.38 0.14 0.24 3.00 0.03 0.32 including 612.18 612.80 0.62 0.23 1.65 115.00 0.34 3.64 KMDD0153 111.15 112.00 0.85 0.40 7.11 67.00 0.01 7.98 KMDD0153 157.60 163.29 5.69 2.67 6.62 6.14 0.14 6.92 K1 including 157.60 158.79 1.19 0.56 8.37 2.00 0.02 8.42 including 158.79 159.78 0.99 0.46 1.07 0.50 0.01 1.10 including 159.78 160.27 0.49 0.23 3.24 2.00 0.02 3.30 including 160.27 160.77 0.50 0.23 0.19 0.50 0.01 0.21 including 160.77 161.20 0.43 0.20 23.50 60.00 0.77 25.44 including 161.20 161.43 0.23 0.11 3.84 0.50 0.04 3.91 including 161.43 161.85 0.42 0.20 7.26 2.00 0.07 7.39 including 161.85 162.10 0.25 0.12 11.75 2.00 0.07 11.88 including 162.10 162.79 0.69 0.32 10.80 3.00 0.24 11.20 including 162.79 163.29 0.50 0.23 1.13 3.00 0.41 1.80 KMDD0153 168.00 170.00 2.00 0.94 1.22 3.00 0.88 2.61 including 168.00 169.00 1.00 0.47 1.75 3.00 0.38 2.37 including 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.47 0.68 3.00 1.39 2.84 KMDD0153 265.15 266.90 3.70 1.91 48.57 176.64 1.31 52.82 K2 including 265.15 265.94 0.79 0.41 172.40 450.00 2.51 181.95 including 265.94 266.40 0.46 0.24 0.76 11.00 0.11 1.06 including 266.40 266.90 0.50 0.26 0.88 10.00 0.44 1.68 including 266.90 267.80 0.90 0.46 45.74 283.00 2.38 52.97 including 267.80 268.40 0.60 0.31 1.46 42.00 0.68 3.03 including 268.40 268.85 0.45 0.23 1.54 18.00 0.12 1.96 KMDD0194 154.33 155.65 1.32 0.70 0.64 10.00 1.43 2.95 KMDD0194 164.00 173.50 9.50 5.07 1.11 7.18 2.33 4.76 K1 including 164.00 165.90 1.90 1.01 0.92 3.00 0.28 1.39 including 165.90 168.14 2.24 1.19 1.67 7.00 0.71 2.85 including 168.14 170.00 1.86 0.99 0.82 4.00 0.53 1.69 including 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.53 0.55 6.00 0.91 2.01 including 171.00 172.35 1.35 0.72 0.56 6.00 1.85 3.47 including 172.35 173.50 1.15 0.61 1.92 22.00 13.55 22.93 KMDD0194 177.50 180.00 2.50 1.41 1.51 13.00 0.62 2.63 KL KMDD0194 181.80 183.30 1.50 2.53 2.32 44.33 3.62 8.42 K2 including 181.80 183.30 1.50 0.84 0.95 15.00 1.02 2.70 including 183.30 184.40 1.10 0.62 4.66 116.00 7.34 17.36 including 184.40 185.50 1.10 0.62 3.05 42.00 5.66 12.24 including 185.50 186.30 0.80 0.45 0.66 4.00 0.58 1.59 KMDD0194 187.18 188.30 1.12 0.63 0.21 15.00 2.69 4.52 KMDD0194 190.30 194.60 4.30 2.42 1.20 20.77 0.48 2.19 K2HW including 190.30 192.10 1.80 1.01 1.04 26.00 0.99 2.88 including 192.10 194.60 2.50 1.41 1.31 17.00 0.11 1.69 KMDD0194 205.00 206.37 1.37 0.77 0.08 9.00 1.09 1.86 KMDD0194 221.20 222.00 0.80 0.45 2.77 8.00 1.31 4.87 KMDD0194 230.64 232.00 1.36 0.77 2.04 9.00 1.06 3.77 KMDD0157 145.61 153.90 8.29 3.74 5.24 2.61 0.68 6.31 K1 including 145.61 146.70 1.09 0.49 4.58 3.00 0.71 5.70 including 146.70 147.62 0.92 0.42 7.70 10.00 4.38 14.53 including 147.62 149.00 1.38 0.62 1.27 1.00 0.30 1.75 including 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.45 1.06 1.00 0.18 1.35 including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.45 10.13 3.00 0.10 10.33 including 151.00 152.18 1.18 0.53 6.65 1.00 0.04 6.73 including 152.18 153.00 0.82 0.37 4.71 1.00 0.05 4.80 including 153.00 153.90 0.90 0.41 7.47 2.00 0.04 7.56 KMDD0157 211.80 219.00 7.20 3.80 0.87 16.29 0.26 1.47 K2 including 211.80 212.70 0.90 0.48 0.07 3.00 0.14 0.31 including 212.70 214.35 1.65 0.87 1.52 3.00 0.28 1.98 including 214.35 215.41 1.06 0.56 0.14 5.00 0.10 0.35 including 215.41 217.20 1.79 0.95 1.25 47.00 0.34 2.37 including 217.20 218.00 0.80 0.42 0.08 9.00 0.27 0.61 including 218.00 219.00 1.00 0.53 1.22 13.00 0.34 1.90 KMDD0157 252.30 254.00 1.70 0.90 8.99 4.00 0.04 9.09 KMDD0155 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.51 4.96 6.00 0.18 5.31 KMDD0155 71.45 72.40 0.95 0.49 2.37 2.00 0.03 2.44 KMDD0155 90.63 106.30 15.67 8.03 8.27 12.16 0.79 9.64 K1 including 90.63 91.63 1.00 0.51 34.70 6.00 0.43 35.43 including 91.63 92.88 1.25 0.64 8.52 36.00 1.34 11.02 including 92.88 93.88 1.00 0.51 4.37 7.00 0.22 4.80 including 93.88 94.50 0.62 0.32 18.10 5.00 0.34 18.69 including 94.50 95.50 1.00 0.51 23.80 16.00 0.35 24.53 including 95.50 96.10 0.60 0.31 60.60 8.00 0.55 61.54 including 96.10 97.17 1.07 0.55 2.16 11.00 1.08 3.95 including 97.17 98.00 0.83 0.43 1.78 11.00 1.01 3.46 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.51 0.32 4.00 0.13 0.58 including 99.00 100.20 1.20 0.61 1.03 8.00 1.18 2.94 including 100.20 101.16 0.96 0.49 0.19 5.00 0.20 0.56 including 101.16 101.86 0.70 0.36 1.82 12.00 0.43 2.63 including 101.86 102.80 0.94 0.48 0.28 5.00 0.34 0.87 including 102.80 103.37 0.57 0.29 0.19 5.00 0.34 0.78 including 103.37 104.00 0.63 0.32 0.31 12.00 1.63 2.95 including 104.00 104.60 0.60 0.31 0.44 14.00 2.66 4.69 including 104.60 105.60 1.00 0.51 0.22 8.00 0.57 1.19 including 105.60 106.30 0.70 0.36 0.84 42.00 2.11 4.60 KMDD0155 116.90 128.55 11.65 4.92 2.85 26.70 1.59 5.62 K2 including 116.90 117.90 1.00 0.42 10.30 18.00 1.59 12.96 including 117.90 118.50 0.60 0.25 0.95 11.00 1.45 3.30 including 118.50 119.50 1.00 0.42 0.46 4.00 0.50 1.27 including 119.50 120.50 1.00 0.42 1.15 7.00 0.39 1.83 including 120.50 121.50 1.00 0.42 1.45 35.00 2.96 6.42 including 121.50 122.50 1.00 0.42 0.30 2.00 0.14 0.54 including 122.50 123.15 0.65 0.27 0.48 5.00 0.53 1.36 including 123.15 124.15 1.00 0.42 0.21 3.00 0.08 0.37 including 124.15 125.15 1.00 0.42 5.35 17.00 0.48 6.29 including 125.15 125.90 0.75 0.32 4.78 18.00 0.79 6.21 including 125.90 126.35 0.45 0.19 0.56 11.00 0.79 1.91 including 126.35 127.55 1.20 0.51 7.38 129.00 6.55 19.04 including 127.55 128.55 1.00 0.42 0.45 42.00 2.35 4.58 KMDD0155 130.10 140.00 9.90 3.76 1.05 36.02 1.32 3.53 K2HW including 130.10 131.10 1.00 0.42 0.13 4.00 0.10 0.34 including 131.10 132.10 1.00 0.42 1.12 6.00 0.17 1.45 including 132.10 133.10 1.00 0.42 0.34 3.00 0.25 0.76 including 133.10 134.10 1.00 0.42 0.52 7.00 0.37 1.17 including 134.10 135.10 1.00 0.42 5.19 27.00 8.56 18.63 including 135.10 137.60 2.50 1.06 0.24 1.00 0.08 0.37 including 137.60 138.60 1.00 0.42 0.17 3.00 0.24 0.57 including 138.60 139.46 0.86 0.36 0.72 15.00 0.16 1.16 including 139.46 140.00 0.54 0.23 1.52 480.00 3.39 12.80 KMDD0155 160.20 160.90 0.70 0.30 1.25 11.00 0.32 1.88 KMDD0155 167.90 175.30 7.40 3.12 13.87 15.76 0.59 14.97 K3 including 167.90 168.90 1.00 0.42 1.10 3.00 0.12 1.32 including 168.90 169.92 1.02 0.43 0.86 31.00 1.34 3.30 including 169.92 170.90 0.98 0.41 0.70 12.00 0.52 1.65 including 170.90 171.90 1.00 0.42 0.46 9.00 0.44 1.24 including 171.90 173.16 1.26 0.53 77.90 29.00 0.45 78.96 including 173.16 174.13 0.97 0.41 0.39 11.00 0.50 1.30 including 174.13 175.30 1.17 0.49 0.82 12.00 0.77 2.15 KMDD0159 168.93 171.66 2.73 1.24 14.74 18.16 0.14 15.18 K1 including 168.93 169.35 0.42 0.19 56.70 5.00 0.06 56.86 including 169.35 170.10 0.75 0.34 10.80 39.00 0.12 11.47 including 170.10 170.90 0.80 0.36 7.18 19.00 0.20 7.73 including 170.90 171.66 0.76 0.34 3.39 4.00 0.14 3.66 KMDD0159 176.10 177.80 1.70 0.77 1.05 2.53 0.35 1.61 including 176.10 177.00 0.90 0.41 1.07 3.00 0.41 1.73 including 177.00 177.80 0.80 0.36 1.03 2.00 0.28 1.48 KMDD0159 179.14 184.74 5.60 4.07 4.56 2.51 0.08 4.71 KL including 179.14 179.70 0.56 0.41 5.76 8.00 0.04 5.92 including 179.70 180.00 0.30 0.22 0.92 1.00 0.06 1.02 including 180.00 180.70 0.70 0.51 6.16 3.00 0.04 6.26 including 180.70 181.04 0.34 0.25 1.65 1.00 0.02 1.69 including 181.04 182.00 0.96 0.70 5.42 2.00 0.06 5.54 including 182.00 182.98 0.98 0.71 10.30 3.00 0.08 10.46 including 182.98 183.70 0.72 0.52 0.67 1.00 0.16 0.93 including 183.70 184.53 0.83 0.60 0.33 1.00 0.11 0.51 including 184.53 184.74 0.21 0.15 5.34 2.00 0.11 5.54 KMDD0159 189.43 191.90 2.47 1.80 1.56 4.23 0.38 2.20 including 189.43 189.82 0.39 0.28 5.21 2.00 0.14 5.45 including 189.82 190.50 0.68 0.49 0.11 1.00 0.25 0.51 including 190.50 191.10 0.60 0.44 1.22 3.00 0.53 2.06 including 191.10 191.90 0.80 0.58 1.26 9.00 0.51 2.15 KMDD0159 256.18 258.15 1.97 1.28 6.33 298.01 3.58 15.60 K2 including 256.18 257.19 1.01 0.65 1.66 68.00 0.69 3.57 including 257.19 258.15 0.96 0.62 11.25 540.00 6.63 28.25 KMDD0159 260.20 265.00 4.80 3.11 3.26 5.87 0.18 3.62 K2HW including 260.20 261.10 0.90 0.58 0.65 10.00 0.33 1.28 including 261.10 261.87 0.77 0.50 7.83 9.00 0.15 8.17 including 261.87 262.28 0.41 0.27 0.16 1.00 0.01 0.19 including 262.28 262.55 0.27 0.17 0.12 1.00 0.01 0.15 including 262.55 263.26 0.71 0.46 9.62 2.00 0.05 9.72 including 263.26 263.70 0.44 0.28 0.81 9.00 0.39 1.52 including 263.70 264.30 0.60 0.39 1.46 8.00 0.34 2.08 including 264.30 265.00 0.70 0.45 1.28 2.00 0.05 1.39 KMDD0159 277.00 279.00 2.00 1.30 2.64 1.50 0.01 2.67 including 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.65 4.34 2.00 0.01 4.37 including 278.00 279.00 1.00 0.65 0.94 1.00 0.00 0.96 KMDD0159 352.60 356.90 4.30 2.63 3.25 4.28 0.03 3.34 K3 including 352.60 353.60 1.00 0.61 2.23 0.50 0.01 2.25 including 353.60 354.25 0.65 0.40 12.71 0.50 0.01 12.73 including 354.25 355.20 0.95 0.58 0.06 0.50 0.01 0.08 including 355.20 355.80 0.60 0.37 0.11 1.00 0.01 0.14 including 355.80 356.90 1.10 0.67 3.04 15.00 0.08 3.35 KMDD0159 359.00 360.00 1.00 0.61 4.42 1.00 0.01 4.45 EKDD0003A 505.00 513.00 8.00 4.06 31.74 7.10 0.52 32.63 K1 Including 505.00 505.78 0.78 0.40 0.36 2.00 0.22 0.72 Including 505.78 506.06 0.28 0.14 3.33 2.00 0.11 3.53 Including 506.06 506.22 0.16 0.08 0.35 1.00 0.03 0.41 Including 506.22 506.66 0.44 0.22 0.56 1.00 0.04 0.63 Including 506.66 507.00 0.34 0.17 4.33 12.00 0.25 4.86 Including 507.00 508.16 1.16 0.59 1.54 1.00 0.06 1.64 Including 508.16 508.56 0.40 0.20 589.00 62.00 2.47 593.57 Including 508.56 508.80 0.24 0.12 1.16 3.00 0.02 1.24 Including 508.80 509.30 0.50 0.25 0.74 1.00 0.13 0.95 Including 509.30 510.33 1.03 0.52 0.34 2.00 0.05 0.45 Including 510.33 510.80 0.47 0.24 1.24 22.00 3.21 6.43 Including 510.80 511.20 0.40 0.20 0.60 9.00 0.63 1.67 Including 511.20 511.35 0.15 0.08 8.11 22.00 3.05 13.06 Including 511.35 512.30 0.95 0.48 10.40 2.00 0.08 10.54 Including 512.30 512.70 0.40 0.20 0.61 1.00 0.12 0.81 Including 512.70 513.00 0.30 0.15 1.36 4.00 1.15 3.17 EKDD0003A 516.35 519.87 3.52 1.79 3.56 27.55 1.13 5.64 KL Including 516.35 517.30 0.95 0.48 3.22 19.00 0.09 3.59 Including 517.30 518.70 1.40 0.71 5.29 46.00 2.51 9.71 Including 518.70 519.20 0.50 0.25 0.70 21.00 0.35 1.51 Including 519.20 519.87 0.67 0.34 2.57 6.00 0.30 3.11 EKDD0003A 534.00 539.80 5.80 3.13 0.22 5.92 0.24 0.66 K2 Including 534.00 535.45 1.45 0.74 0.36 5.00 0.28 0.86 Including 535.45 536.18 0.73 0.37 0.36 20.00 0.57 1.48 Including 536.18 537.80 1.62 0.82 0.15 4.00 0.17 0.45 Including 537.80 538.00 0.20 0.10 0.65 6.00 0.42 1.37 Including 538.00 539.20 1.20 0.61 0.06 2.00 0.02 0.12 Including 539.20 539.80 0.60 0.30 0.11 4.00 0.28 0.58 EKDD0012 155.10 156.00 0.90 0.54 0.86 1.00 0.01 0.88 K1 EKDD0012 192.00 200.23 8.23 4.96 0.37 1.90 0.08 0.52 KL Including 192.00 192.60 0.60 0.36 0.22 2.00 0.12 0.43 Including 192.60 192.90 0.30 0.18 0.07 2.00 0.19 0.38 Including 192.90 194.00 1.10 0.66 0.53 4.00 0.15 0.81 Including 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.60 1.48 3.00 0.03 1.57 Including 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.60 0.13 1.00 0.01 0.15 Including 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.60 0.05 1.00 0.01 0.07 Including 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.60 0.10 1.00 0.01 0.13 Including 198.00 199.06 1.06 0.64 0.18 1.00 0.00 0.20 Including 199.06 199.48 0.42 0.25 0.20 2.00 0.53 1.04 Including 199.48 200.23 0.75 0.45 0.37 2.00 0.10 0.54 EKDD0012 202.34 211.80 9.46 5.74 1.24 11.24 0.99 2.89 K2 Including 202.34 202.54 0.20 0.12 2.84 32.00 2.85 7.61 Including 202.54 203.14 0.60 0.36 2.64 21.00 1.33 4.93 Including 203.14 204.10 0.96 0.58 1.31 29.00 0.12 1.86 Including 204.10 205.00 0.90 0.55 0.99 11.00 0.84 2.42 Including 205.00 206.18 1.18 0.72 0.28 4.00 0.24 0.70 Including 206.18 206.40 0.22 0.13 0.17 2.00 0.13 0.40 Including 206.40 206.80 0.40 0.24 0.28 4.00 0.24 0.69 Including 206.80 207.35 0.55 0.33 1.94 16.00 0.71 3.23 Including 207.35 208.00 0.65 0.39 1.98 7.00 0.78 3.26 Including 208.00 208.20 0.20 0.12 0.33 3.00 0.32 0.85 Including 208.20 209.00 0.80 0.49 3.10 20.00 3.42 8.59 Including 209.00 209.39 0.39 0.24 1.28 6.00 1.03 2.93 Including 209.39 209.56 0.17 0.10 0.92 3.00 0.26 1.36 Including 209.56 210.00 0.44 0.27 0.28 1.00 0.07 0.40 Including 210.00 211.20 1.20 0.73 0.44 2.00 0.29 0.91 Including 211.20 211.80 0.60 0.36 1.23 12.00 3.64 6.95 EKDD0012 214.00 217.00 3.00 1.82 0.40 1.74 0.21 0.75 K2HW Including 214.00 215.53 1.53 0.93 0.69 2.00 0.28 1.15 Including 215.53 215.70 0.17 0.10 0.36 5.00 0.67 1.44 Including 215.70 217.00 1.30 0.79 0.07 1.00 0.07 0.19 KMDD0161 121.43 129.10 7.67 2.95 1.38 5.88 0.37 2.02 K1 including 121.43 122.60 1.17 0.45 1.18 11.00 0.21 1.64 including 122.60 124.20 1.60 0.61 0.31 3.00 0.27 0.77 including 124.20 126.40 2.20 0.85 0.32 4.00 0.24 0.73 including 126.40 127.90 1.50 0.58 0.20 6.00 0.35 0.81 including 127.90 129.10 1.20 0.46 6.39 8.00 0.94 7.93 KMDD0161 139.30 146.35 7.05 2.74 3.67 13.62 0.34 4.37 KL including 139.30 140.48 1.18 0.46 7.12 8.00 0.22 7.55 including 140.48 141.24 0.76 0.30 0.09 91.00 0.17 1.50 including 141.24 141.92 0.68 0.26 2.40 1.00 0.27 2.82 including 141.92 142.60 0.68 0.26 0.62 3.00 0.24 1.02 including 142.60 143.90 1.30 0.51 1.98 4.00 0.75 3.17 including 143.90 145.58 1.68 0.65 0.14 2.00 0.19 0.46 including 145.58 146.35 0.77 0.30 16.25 8.00 0.53 17.17 KMDD0161 163.20 164.50 1.30 0.55 3.13 91.00 9.95 19.51 K2 KMDD0196 80.80 81.80 1.00 0.42 1.30 1.00 0.01 1.32 KMDD0196 81.80 82.80 1.00 0.42 1.12 1.00 0.01 1.14 KMDD0196 87.80 88.80 1.00 0.42 1.87 1.00 0.00 1.89 KMDD0196 90.80 91.20 0.40 0.17 7.02 1.00 0.01 7.05 KMDD0196 160.59 177.37 16.78 6.99 2.71 17.44 0.56 3.79 K1 including 160.59 160.82 0.23 0.10 2.46 22.00 2.54 6.63 including 160.82 161.70 0.88 0.37 0.11 3.00 0.36 0.69 including 161.70 162.60 0.90 0.37 0.68 5.00 1.08 2.40 including 162.60 162.80 0.20 0.08 5.33 17.00 3.05 10.21 including 162.80 163.50 0.70 0.29 0.02 2.00 0.10 0.20 including 163.50 164.20 0.70 0.29 0.65 3.00 0.79 1.90 including 164.20 165.03 0.83 0.35 0.15 4.00 0.40 0.81 including 165.03 166.00 0.97 0.40 0.26 3.00 1.15 2.06 including 166.00 167.00 1.00 0.42 2.38 6.00 0.79 3.66 including 167.00 168.00 1.00 0.42 0.23 3.00 0.46 0.97 including 168.00 169.00 1.00 0.42 0.02 2.00 0.44 0.71 including 169.00 169.90 0.90 0.37 0.20 5.00 0.36 0.82 including 169.90 170.40 0.50 0.21 0.41 3.00 0.17 0.71 including 170.40 171.10 0.70 0.29 0.69 8.00 0.15 1.03 including 171.10 171.80 0.70 0.29 9.05 296.00 0.25 13.19 including 171.80 172.26 0.46 0.19 1.29 12.00 0.13 1.64 including 172.26 172.63 0.37 0.15 0.17 1.00 0.03 0.23 including 172.63 173.56 0.93 0.39 2.15 2.00 0.07 2.28 including 173.56 174.03 0.47 0.20 2.73 2.00 0.04 2.82 including 174.03 175.08 1.05 0.44 23.50 8.00 0.20 23.91 including 175.08 175.70 0.62 0.26 3.07 3.00 0.41 3.73 including 175.70 176.10 0.40 0.17 0.37 15.00 1.35 2.62 including 176.10 176.63 0.53 0.22 2.45 14.00 1.63 5.12 including 176.63 177.37 0.74 0.31 0.56 7.00 0.63 1.61 KMDD0196 179.00 183.17 4.17 1.74 10.30 32.23 4.02 16.86 KL including 179.00 179.80 0.80 0.33 0.53 31.00 1.57 3.33 including 179.80 180.47 0.67 0.28 18.60 49.00 9.45 33.68 including 180.47 181.12 0.65 0.27 0.32 4.00 0.57 1.24 including 181.12 181.90 0.78 0.32 35.20 64.00 6.87 46.52 including 181.90 182.63 0.73 0.30 3.12 31.00 4.34 10.15 including 182.63 183.17 0.54 0.22 0.20 3.00 0.52 1.03 KMDD0196 185.00 193.64 8.64 3.10 0.50 12.40 1.18 2.46 K2 including 185.00 185.97 0.97 0.35 0.62 5.00 0.76 1.84 including 185.97 186.13 0.16 0.06 2.42 53.00 7.49 14.55 including 186.13 187.02 0.89 0.32 0.33 22.00 1.22 2.47 including 187.02 187.16 0.14 0.05 9.42 198.00 14.76 34.52 including 187.16 187.80 0.64 0.23 0.31 7.00 0.59 1.30 including 187.80 188.58 0.78 0.28 0.25 8.00 0.92 1.76 including 188.58 188.81 0.23 0.08 0.79 30.00 4.49 8.04 including 188.81 189.64 0.83 0.30 0.12 4.00 0.24 0.53 including 189.64 189.97 0.33 0.12 0.92 14.00 2.55 5.00 including 189.97 190.90 0.93 0.33 0.31 2.00 0.13 0.54 including 190.90 191.90 1.00 0.36 0.09 2.00 0.04 0.18 including 191.90 192.86 0.96 0.34 0.16 4.00 0.15 0.44 including 192.86 193.21 0.35 0.13 0.27 28.00 1.75 3.30 including 193.21 193.64 0.43 0.15 0.19 8.00 2.43 4.01 KMDD0196 222.00 227.00 5.00 1.79 6.42 1.00 0.01 6.44 K2HW including 222.00 223.00 1.00 0.36 25.77 1.00 0.01 25.79 including 223.00 224.00 1.00 0.36 1.52 1.00 0.01 1.55 including 224.00 225.00 1.00 0.36 0.30 1.00 0.00 0.32 including 225.00 226.00 1.00 0.36 0.27 1.00 0.01 0.30 including 226.00 227.00 1.00 0.36 4.22 1.00 0.01 4.25 KMDD0196 233.60 240.75 7.15 2.56 1.15 10.79 0.63 2.26 K3 including 233.60 233.81 0.21 0.08 0.28 47.00 10.56 17.03 including 233.81 234.80 0.99 0.35 0.10 1.00 0.18 0.39 including 234.80 235.67 0.87 0.31 0.11 1.00 0.02 0.16 including 235.67 236.12 0.45 0.16 0.19 1.00 0.02 0.23 including 236.12 237.00 0.88 0.32 1.49 5.00 0.79 2.77 including 237.00 237.85 0.85 0.30 0.22 1.00 0.07 0.35 including 237.85 238.45 0.60 0.21 6.78 45.00 0.42 8.00 including 238.45 239.37 0.92 0.33 1.27 14.00 0.06 1.54 including 239.37 239.62 0.25 0.09 0.17 4.00 0.15 0.45 including 239.62 240.22 0.60 0.21 0.25 4.00 0.36 0.86 including 240.22 240.75 0.53 0.19 1.87 31.00 1.45 4.49 KMDD0163 41.90 42.90 1.00 0.30 1.20 1.00 0.01 1.22 KMDD0163 43.88 44.18 0.30 0.09 1.91 1.00 0.33 2.42 KMDD0163 44.18 44.35 0.17 0.05 11.16 21.00 0.38 12.01 KMDD0163 44.35 44.70 0.35 0.11 2.99 5.00 0.41 3.67 KMDD0163 56.70 57.70 1.00 0.30 4.63 1.00 0.01 4.65 KMDD0163 60.70 61.70 1.00 0.30 3.31 1.00 0.00 3.33 KMDD0163 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.30 2.90 1.00 0.01 2.92 KMDD0163 295.20 309.50 14.30 4.31 5.74 9.11 0.12 6.05 K1 including 295.20 296.00 0.80 0.24 38.44 74.00 0.14 39.59 including 296.00 297.00 1.00 0.30 1.91 2.00 0.02 1.96 including 297.00 297.95 0.95 0.29 2.88 14.00 0.39 3.65 including 297.95 299.40 1.45 0.44 2.25 4.00 0.09 2.43 including 299.40 301.00 1.60 0.48 0.45 2.00 0.03 0.53 including 301.00 302.00 1.00 0.30 8.46 2.00 0.03 8.53 including 302.00 303.42 1.42 0.43 11.62 6.00 0.03 11.74 including 303.42 304.10 0.68 0.20 3.54 20.00 0.45 4.48 including 304.10 304.70 0.60 0.18 6.16 15.00 0.10 6.50 including 304.70 305.70 1.00 0.30 1.39 6.00 0.38 2.04 including 305.70 307.00 1.30 0.39 0.29 2.00 0.04 0.38 including 307.00 308.10 1.10 0.33 5.87 2.00 0.21 6.21 including 308.10 309.50 1.40 0.42 2.44 2.00 0.01 2.49 KMDD0163 310.50 311.89 1.39 0.42 1.51 2.00 0.03 1.58 KMDD0163 322.65 333.28 10.63 3.20 4.50 1.37 0.03 4.56 KL including 322.65 323.48 0.83 0.25 4.28 1.00 0.02 4.33 including 323.48 324.70 1.22 0.37 6.87 2.00 0.03 6.94 including 324.70 325.70 1.00 0.30 4.11 2.00 0.04 4.19 including 325.70 326.37 0.67 0.20 2.55 1.00 0.04 2.62 including 326.37 328.00 1.63 0.49 0.13 1.00 0.01 0.16 including 328.00 329.00 1.00 0.30 0.12 1.00 0.01 0.14 including 329.00 330.00 1.00 0.30 0.06 1.00 0.02 0.11 including 330.00 331.00 1.00 0.30 0.05 1.00 0.04 0.12 including 331.00 332.00 1.00 0.30 0.06 1.00 0.01 0.08 including 332.00 332.40 0.40 0.12 0.13 1.00 0.09 0.28 including 332.40 333.28 0.88 0.26 33.52 3.00 0.05 33.63 KMDD0163 361.56 366.20 4.64 1.98 1.42 5.10 0.36 2.04 K2 including 361.56 363.00 1.44 0.61 2.20 4.00 0.07 2.36 including 363.00 364.00 1.00 0.43 0.70 1.00 0.12 0.90 including 364.00 365.58 1.58 0.67 1.60 6.00 0.73 2.79 including 365.58 366.20 0.62 0.26 0.33 12.00 0.50 1.25 KMDD0163 395.00 396.25 1.25 0.53 1.89 2.00 0.08 2.03 KMDD0167 0.00 10.00 10.00 9.82 17.61 1.10 0.10 17.77 K1 including 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.98 1.70 2.00 0.24 2.09 including 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.98 10.50 1.00 0.06 10.60 including 2.00 2.75 0.75 0.74 5.43 1.00 0.04 5.50 including 2.75 3.30 0.55 0.54 1.05 1.00 0.06 1.15 including 3.30 4.36 1.06 1.04 0.17 1.00 0.13 0.39 including 4.36 6.00 1.64 1.61 80.60 1.00 0.03 80.67 including 6.00 8.00 2.00 1.96 10.40 1.00 0.04 10.47 including 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.98 0.44 1.00 0.17 0.72 including 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.98 5.61 1.00 0.16 5.87 KMDD0167 12.00 17.10 5.10 5.01 8.52 4.04 0.44 9.24 KL including 12.00 13.00 1.00 0.98 8.05 1.00 1.32 10.09 including 13.00 14.20 1.20 1.18 5.28 2.00 0.40 5.91 including 14.20 14.85 0.65 0.64 36.30 1.00 0.19 36.61 including 14.85 15.80 0.95 0.93 1.56 1.00 0.16 1.82 including 15.80 17.10 1.30 1.28 3.05 12.00 0.12 3.38 KMDD0167 20.00 30.10 10.10 10.06 45.67 11.85 1.29 47.80 K2 including 20.00 20.50 0.50 0.50 1.32 3.00 0.45 2.05 including 20.50 21.42 0.92 0.92 161.40 20.00 0.12 161.84 including 21.42 22.40 0.98 0.98 2.99 1.00 0.03 3.05 including 22.40 23.27 0.87 0.87 9.88 1.00 0.11 10.06 including 23.27 24.30 1.03 1.03 280.80 6.00 0.07 280.99 including 24.30 25.30 1.00 1.00 2.24 1.00 0.01 2.27 including 25.30 26.30 1.00 1.00 3.21 4.00 0.96 4.72 including 26.30 27.10 0.80 0.80 4.15 26.00 2.73 8.66 including 27.10 30.10 3.00 2.99 0.86 22.00 3.12 5.91 KMDD0167 43.28 44.20 0.92 0.92 2.78 1.00 0.01 2.80 EKDD0009 352.30 358.00 5.70 3.55 4.17 20.18 2.56 8.35 K1 Including 352.30 352.90 0.60 0.37 0.30 1.00 0.35 0.85 Including 352.90 353.20 0.30 0.19 5.34 33.00 6.51 15.72 Including 353.20 353.90 0.70 0.44 0.24 1.00 0.35 0.79 Including 353.90 354.90 1.00 0.62 2.27 38.00 2.61 6.75 Including 354.90 356.00 1.10 0.68 0.10 1.00 0.09 0.25 Including 356.00 356.40 0.40 0.25 0.64 2.00 1.04 2.25 Including 356.40 357.45 1.05 0.65 13.24 42.00 6.51 23.73 Including 357.45 358.00 0.55 0.34 9.64 36.00 4.05 16.29 EKDD0009 359.60 363.60 4.00 2.49 0.63 4.85 0.12 0.87 KL Including 359.60 361.40 1.80 1.12 0.83 1.00 0.20 1.15 Including 361.40 363.60 2.20 1.37 0.46 8.00 0.05 0.64 EKDD0009 365.90 374.00 8.10 5.04 1.10 11.06 0.36 1.79 K2 Including 365.90 366.20 0.30 0.19 1.48 8.00 0.67 2.61 Including 366.20 367.00 0.80 0.50 1.25 7.00 0.13 1.54 Including 367.00 368.60 1.60 1.00 0.51 8.00 0.14 0.83 Including 368.60 369.84 1.24 0.77 0.95 12.00 0.34 1.62 Including 369.84 370.80 0.96 0.60 0.25 1.00 0.26 0.66 Including 370.80 371.50 0.70 0.44 0.20 1.00 0.20 0.53 Including 371.50 372.75 1.25 0.78 3.61 37.00 0.26 4.47 Including 372.75 373.50 0.75 0.47 0.42 4.00 0.16 0.72 Including 373.50 374.00 0.50 0.31 0.51 6.00 2.26 4.04 EKDD0009 388.20 393.25 5.05 3.14 0.12 3.00 0.20 0.47 K2HW Including 388.20 389.90 1.70 1.06 0.17 6.00 0.13 0.44 Including 389.90 391.00 1.10 0.68 0.05 1.00 0.03 0.11 Including 391.00 391.40 0.40 0.25 0.14 5.00 1.57 2.61 Including 391.40 392.20 0.80 0.50 0.04 1.00 0.02 0.09 Including 392.20 393.25 1.05 0.65 0.16 1.00 0.11 0.35 EKDD0014 257.90 275.90 18.00 12.24 1.00 14.53 1.09 2.86 K1 Including 257.90 258.20 0.30 0.20 3.48 18.00 2.73 7.89 Including 258.20 258.70 0.50 0.34 0.42 1.00 0.02 0.46 Including 258.70 259.90 1.20 0.82 1.70 7.00 1.46 4.02 Including 259.90 260.30 0.40 0.27 0.18 4.00 0.25 0.61 Including 260.30 261.00 0.70 0.48 0.20 5.00 0.57 1.13 Including 261.00 262.10 1.10 0.75 0.23 3.00 0.10 0.42 Including 262.10 262.30 0.20 0.14 1.53 8.00 1.18 3.44 Including 262.30 262.70 0.40 0.27 0.37 4.00 0.15 0.65 Including 262.70 263.00 0.30 0.20 0.23 8.00 0.82 1.59 Including 263.00 264.00 1.00 0.68 0.18 3.00 0.05 0.30 Including 264.00 266.40 2.40 1.63 0.89 13.00 2.14 4.33 Including 266.40 267.35 0.95 0.65 0.62 12.00 1.57 3.18 Including 267.35 268.00 0.65 0.44 0.57 8.00 1.04 2.26 Including 268.00 269.70 1.70 1.16 0.29 4.00 0.21 0.66 Including 269.70 270.54 0.84 0.57 1.71 5.00 0.37 2.35 Including 270.54 271.20 0.66 0.45 0.25 3.00 0.15 0.52 Including 271.20 271.70 0.50 0.34 6.44 10.00 1.47 8.81 Including 271.70 271.95 0.25 0.17 1.02 6.00 0.63 2.07 Including 271.95 272.70 0.75 0.51 1.39 6.00 1.41 3.62 Including 272.70 273.45 0.75 0.51 1.41 19.00 1.23 3.53 Including 273.45 274.25 0.80 0.54 1.78 156.00 3.68 9.39 Including 274.25 274.90 0.65 0.44 0.97 19.00 1.52 3.53 Including 274.90 275.90 1.00 0.68 0.77 7.00 1.04 2.44 EKDD0014 289.75 291.80 2.05 1.37 0.46 7.05 1.13 2.28 KL Including 289.75 290.25 0.50 0.33 0.16 8.00 0.97 1.75 Including 290.25 291.50 1.25 0.84 0.18 5.00 0.35 0.79 Including 291.50 291.80 0.30 0.20 2.14 14.00 4.63 9.40 EKDD0014 292.32 292.95 0.63 0.42 0.55 9.29 1.19 2.48 K2 Including 292.32 292.60 0.28 0.19 1.01 16.00 2.43 4.93 Including 292.60 292.95 0.35 0.24 0.18 4.00 0.20 0.54 KMDD0198 57.00 59.00 2.00 1.56 6.74 0.75 0.01 6.75 including 57.00 58.00 1.00 0.78 8.47 0.50 0.01 8.49 including 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.78 5.00 1.00 0.01 5.02 KMDD0198 79.26 88.00 8.74 6.80 21.58 2.66 0.74 22.74 K1 including 79.26 80.40 1.14 0.89 0.54 3.00 0.80 1.80 including 80.40 82.00 1.60 1.24 21.30 4.00 0.15 21.58 including 82.00 83.17 1.17 0.91 0.81 1.00 0.11 0.99 including 83.17 83.60 0.43 0.33 340.70 8.00 1.19 342.61 including 83.60 85.00 1.40 1.09 0.23 2.00 0.23 0.61 including 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.78 1.68 2.00 1.48 3.97 including 86.00 87.00 1.00 0.78 3.76 2.00 2.16 7.09 including 87.00 88.00 1.00 0.78 0.69 2.00 0.68 1.75 KMDD0198 91.18 92.40 1.22 0.95 3.29 4.00 0.78 4.53 KL KMDD0198 107.40 116.00 8.60 7.05 3.07 13.62 0.68 4.29 K2 including 107.40 108.90 1.50 1.23 1.31 13.00 0.78 2.67 including 108.90 109.70 0.80 0.66 0.53 6.00 0.33 1.11 including 109.70 110.20 0.50 0.41 5.75 24.00 1.33 8.09 including 110.20 111.70 1.50 1.23 3.32 10.00 0.67 4.47 including 111.70 112.70 1.00 0.82 1.82 21.00 0.51 2.86 including 112.70 113.57 0.87 0.71 1.02 6.00 0.86 2.41 including 113.57 115.00 1.43 1.17 0.82 13.00 0.12 1.18 including 115.00 116.00 1.00 0.82 12.30 21.00 1.31 14.56 KMDD0198 116.90 122.08 5.18 4.25 1.23 10.20 0.95 2.82 K2HW including 116.90 117.47 0.57 0.47 6.86 13.00 0.48 7.76 including 117.47 118.00 0.53 0.43 0.43 9.00 1.30 2.54 including 118.00 119.12 1.12 0.92 0.12 3.00 0.41 0.78 including 119.12 120.00 0.88 0.72 0.62 20.00 2.33 4.44 including 120.00 120.80 0.80 0.66 0.38 7.00 0.53 1.28 including 120.80 122.08 1.28 1.05 0.97 11.00 0.81 2.36 KMDD0200 11.78 13.00 1.22 0.82 1.04 1.86 0.01 1.08 including 11.78 11.95 0.17 0.11 1.06 1.00 0.00 1.08 including 11.95 13.00 1.05 0.71 1.04 2.00 0.01 1.08 KMDD0200 83.00 83.33 0.33 0.22 4.25 65.00 3.41 10.29 KMDD0200 100.57 105.78 5.21 3.50 5.41 11.80 1.02 7.12 K1 including 100.57 100.72 0.15 0.10 2.06 6.00 0.16 2.37 including 100.72 101.62 0.90 0.60 0.87 5.00 0.18 1.21 including 101.62 102.30 0.68 0.46 14.80 6.00 0.48 15.61 including 102.30 102.90 0.60 0.40 4.53 17.00 2.41 8.43 including 102.90 103.20 0.30 0.20 0.67 16.00 1.13 2.60 including 103.20 103.52 0.32 0.21 18.50 52.00 4.49 26.03 including 103.52 104.04 0.52 0.35 1.15 3.00 0.43 1.84 including 104.04 104.88 0.84 0.56 6.35 19.00 1.05 8.19 including 104.88 105.14 0.26 0.17 3.38 6.00 0.82 4.71 including 105.14 105.78 0.64 0.43 2.12 2.00 0.43 2.80 KMDD0200 110.14 117.74 7.60 5.74 2.57 21.85 0.57 3.72 KL Including 110.14 110.68 0.54 0.41 0.52 1.00 0.25 0.91 Including 110.68 111.23 0.55 0.42 6.70 5.00 1.52 9.09 Including 111.23 112.23 1.00 0.75 11.10 3.00 0.78 12.33 Including 112.23 113.00 0.77 0.58 0.08 1.00 0.01 0.10 Including 113.00 113.70 0.70 0.53 0.15 1.00 0.02 0.19 Including 113.70 114.70 1.00 0.75 1.71 59.00 0.41 3.09 Including 114.70 115.70 1.00 0.75 0.87 16.00 0.49 1.82 Including 115.70 116.70 1.00 0.75 1.08 24.00 0.61 2.31 Including 116.70 117.74 1.04 0.79 0.65 57.00 1.01 2.92 KMDD0200 118.79 122.30 3.51 2.53 2.19 19.25 1.40 4.57 K2 including 118.79 119.40 0.61 0.44 1.86 23.00 1.42 4.32 including 119.40 120.10 0.70 0.50 5.26 23.00 1.01 7.10 including 120.10 120.35 0.25 0.18 0.63 10.00 0.49 1.50 including 120.35 121.30 0.95 0.69 1.00 21.00 2.01 4.34 including 121.30 122.30 1.00 0.72 1.75 15.00 1.31 3.95 including 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 including 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 including 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 KMDD0200 126.21 139.66 13.45 9.70 1.12 16.54 0.58 2.22 K2HW including 126.21 126.82 0.61 0.44 2.84 51.00 2.94 7.99 including 126.82 127.80 0.98 0.71 0.46 31.00 0.13 1.06 including 127.80 128.80 1.00 0.72 0.42 1.00 0.04 0.49 including 128.80 129.80 1.00 0.72 1.09 50.00 1.85 4.56 including 129.80 130.80 1.00 0.72 1.02 2.00 0.07 1.16 including 130.80 131.80 1.00 0.72 0.16 1.00 0.01 0.19 including 131.80 132.80 1.00 0.72 0.70 3.00 0.08 0.86 including 132.80 133.80 1.00 0.72 0.10 2.00 0.06 0.22 including 133.80 134.80 1.00 0.72 0.06 1.00 0.01 0.09 including 134.80 135.80 1.00 0.72 0.43 9.00 0.20 0.85 including 135.80 136.45 0.65 0.47 1.37 46.00 1.47 4.20 including 136.45 137.30 0.85 0.61 7.45 6.00 0.04 7.59 including 137.30 138.10 0.80 0.58 1.13 19.00 0.20 1.68 including 138.10 138.90 0.80 0.58 0.68 38.00 0.71 2.25 including 138.90 139.66 0.76 0.55 0.35 15.00 2.41 4.23 KMDD0165 60.24 61.60 1.36 0.58 1.54 0.50 0.00 1.55 KMDD0165 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.42 3.48 0.50 0.00 3.49 KMDD0165 96.30 97.30 1.00 0.42 7.36 0.50 0.00 7.37 KMDD0165 121.00 130.00 9.00 3.82 1.84 3.53 0.46 2.59 K1 including 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.42 13.70 2.00 0.01 13.74 including 122.00 123.40 1.40 0.59 0.13 1.00 0.01 0.15 including 123.40 123.80 0.40 0.17 0.12 2.00 0.01 0.16 including 123.80 124.50 0.70 0.30 0.12 3.00 0.02 0.18 including 124.50 125.00 0.50 0.21 0.12 3.00 0.54 0.98 including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.42 1.04 6.00 1.19 2.93 including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.42 0.24 5.00 0.27 0.72 including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.42 0.19 2.00 0.02 0.25 including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.42 0.05 3.00 0.32 0.57 including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.42 1.00 8.00 2.01 4.18 KMDD0165 152.00 161.90 9.90 6.53 2.06 4.09 0.34 2.64 KL Including 152.00 153.50 1.50 0.59 1.95 6.00 0.84 3.31 Including 153.50 154.50 1.00 0.39 2.09 4.00 1.16 3.91 Including 154.50 155.16 0.66 0.26 0.12 2.00 0.24 0.51 Including 155.16 155.50 0.34 0.13 4.36 32.00 0.24 5.14 Including 155.50 157.90 2.40 0.94 0.35 3.00 0.39 0.99 Including 157.90 158.70 0.80 0.31 1.01 9.00 0.92 2.53 Including 158.70 159.70 1.00 0.39 2.00 2.00 0.23 2.38 Including 159.70 160.70 1.00 0.39 0.32 1.00 0.01 0.35 Including 160.70 161.90 1.20 0.47 0.66 1.00 0.02 0.71 Including 161.90 162.30 0.40 0.16 31.00 0.50 0.01 31.02 Including 162.30 163.10 0.80 0.31 0.64 2.00 0.02 0.69 Including 163.10 164.30 1.20 0.47 0.75 1.00 0.05 0.84 Including 164.30 166.00 1.70 0.67 0.98 0.50 0.04 1.05 Including 166.00 167.10 1.10 0.43 0.35 2.00 0.15 0.61 Including 167.10 168.60 1.50 0.59 4.68 12.00 0.51 5.60 KMDD0165 179.67 187.00 7.33 3.19 7.29 7.09 0.79 8.58 K2 including 179.67 180.60 0.93 0.40 6.27 12.00 0.57 7.29 including 180.60 181.60 1.00 0.43 1.91 7.00 1.50 4.29 including 181.60 182.60 1.00 0.43 15.69 11.00 0.44 16.50 including 182.60 184.00 1.40 0.61 17.13 9.00 0.89 18.61 including 184.00 184.60 0.60 0.26 7.03 9.00 1.14 8.88 including 184.60 185.60 1.00 0.43 0.61 2.00 0.75 1.78 including 185.60 187.00 1.40 0.61 0.84 2.00 0.45 1.56 KMDD0165 199.50 203.90 4.40 1.91 1.40 15.36 0.28 2.02 K2HW Including 199.50 201.10 1.60 0.70 0.84 8.00 0.17 1.20 Including 201.10 202.10 1.00 0.43 2.33 14.00 0.12 2.70 Including 202.10 203.10 1.00 0.43 2.19 28.00 0.70 3.62 Including 203.10 203.90 0.80 0.35 0.37 16.00 0.15 0.81 KMDD0169 276.90 283.70 6.80 3.32 2.27 5.35 0.38 2.91 Including 276.90 277.90 1.00 0.49 2.39 8.00 0.49 3.24 Including 277.90 278.90 1.00 0.49 3.09 26.00 0.34 3.94 Including 278.90 279.90 1.00 0.49 1.81 0.50 0.23 2.17 Including 279.90 280.15 0.25 0.12 5.97 0.50 0.26 6.37 Including 280.15 280.44 0.29 0.14 0.44 0.50 0.29 0.89 Including 280.44 281.00 0.56 0.27 0.79 0.50 0.69 1.86 Including 281.00 281.76 0.76 0.37 4.08 0.50 0.74 5.22 Including 281.76 282.00 0.24 0.12 1.12 0.50 0.09 1.27 Including 282.00 282.87 0.87 0.43 0.24 0.50 0.04 0.31 Including 282.87 283.70 0.83 0.41 3.03 0.50 0.41 3.66 KMDD0169 300.47 308.00 7.53 3.68 4.35 3.79 0.27 4.81 K1 Including 300.47 301.09 0.62 0.30 4.61 0.50 0.11 4.79 Including 301.09 301.20 0.11 0.05 0.44 0.50 0.01 0.46 Including 301.20 301.88 0.68 0.33 4.16 0.50 0.04 4.22 Including 301.88 302.10 0.22 0.11 2.93 0.50 0.02 2.96 Including 302.10 303.00 0.90 0.44 8.47 0.50 0.05 8.55 Including 303.00 303.40 0.40 0.20 3.89 0.50 0.03 3.93 Including 303.40 304.20 0.80 0.39 0.94 0.50 0.01 0.96 Including 304.20 304.87 0.67 0.33 21.35 0.50 0.06 21.45 Including 304.87 305.96 1.09 0.53 0.93 0.50 0.01 0.95 Including 305.96 306.19 0.23 0.11 0.61 0.50 0.02 0.65 Including 306.19 307.26 1.07 0.52 0.37 0.50 0.12 0.57 Including 307.26 308.00 0.74 0.36 0.79 34.00 2.30 4.74 KMDD0169 314.55 318.50 3.95 2.88 4.17 1.49 0.02 4.23 KL Including 314.55 315.50 0.95 0.69 8.82 2.00 0.03 8.90 Including 315.50 316.50 1.00 0.73 6.33 1.00 0.02 6.37 Including 316.50 317.50 1.00 0.73 1.06 1.00 0.02 1.10 Including 317.50 318.50 1.00 0.73 0.72 2.00 0.03 0.79 KMDD0169 384.64 390.60 5.96 3.41 8.52 108.68 2.75 14.10 K2 Including 384.64 385.40 0.76 0.43 0.68 29.00 0.72 2.15 Including 385.40 386.00 0.60 0.34 6.03 224.00 4.56 15.85 Including 386.00 386.63 0.63 0.36 51.20 480.00 5.85 66.24 Including 386.63 387.00 0.37 0.21 10.17 216.00 4.21 19.35 Including 387.00 387.80 0.80 0.46 3.92 38.00 0.38 4.98 Including 387.80 388.60 0.80 0.46 1.81 22.00 0.29 2.53 Including 388.60 389.60 1.00 0.57 3.39 35.00 6.21 13.34 Including 389.60 390.60 1.00 0.57 2.63 26.00 1.10 4.65 KMDD0171 96.40 98.38 1.98 0.79 1.21 32.49 1.90 4.54 Including 96.40 97.88 1.48 0.59 0.52 8.00 0.48 1.35 Including 97.88 98.38 0.50 0.20 3.25 105.00 6.13 13.96 KMDD0171 159.50 171.00 11.50 4.59 4.98 17.32 1.44 7.40 K1 Including 159.50 160.40 0.90 0.36 1.23 18.00 0.37 2.03 Including 160.40 161.50 1.10 0.44 20.60 23.00 2.84 25.24 Including 161.50 165.20 3.70 1.48 0.47 6.00 0.58 1.43 Including 165.20 165.70 0.50 0.20 5.64 38.00 4.14 12.46 Including 165.70 166.30 0.60 0.24 9.40 40.00 2.58 13.86 Including 166.30 167.80 1.50 0.60 7.13 31.00 1.71 10.14 Including 167.80 170.00 2.20 0.88 4.89 20.00 1.97 8.16 Including 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.40 1.84 2.00 0.45 2.55 KMDD0175 101.40 102.82 1.42 0.50 2.18 15.00 1.87 5.23 KMDD0175 105.35 106.19 0.84 0.30 1.70 5.00 0.14 1.97 KMDD0175 127.40 129.10 1.70 0.60 1.07 6.00 0.49 1.90 KMDD0175 155.62 163.70 8.08 2.86 20.01 13.03 0.87 21.50 K1 Including 155.62 156.79 1.17 0.41 78.00 3.00 0.90 79.41 Including 156.79 157.90 1.11 0.39 22.88 10.00 1.34 25.06 Including 157.90 159.20 1.30 0.46 18.50 39.00 1.23 20.87 Including 159.20 160.20 1.00 0.35 0.31 3.00 0.38 0.93 Including 160.20 161.40 1.20 0.43 0.78 5.00 0.56 1.70 Including 161.40 162.40 1.00 0.35 0.67 5.00 0.53 1.54 Including 162.40 163.70 1.30 0.46 14.66 20.00 0.99 16.43 KMDD0175 163.70 165.00 1.30 0.46 1.06 8.00 0.38 1.74 KL KMDD0175 165.00 173.50 8.50 2.63 10.83 52.12 3.81 17.33 K2 Including 165.00 166.20 1.20 0.37 20.31 20.00 0.65 21.55 Including 166.20 166.70 0.50 0.15 62.38 18.00 1.04 64.19 Including 166.70 168.00 1.30 0.40 0.71 15.00 1.27 2.85 Including 168.00 169.00 1.00 0.31 4.84 78.00 6.67 16.04 Including 169.00 169.76 0.76 0.23 3.54 26.00 1.92 6.81 Including 169.76 171.10 1.34 0.41 7.14 113.00 6.48 18.49 Including 171.10 172.00 0.90 0.28 8.03 122.00 7.68 21.33 Including 172.00 173.50 1.50 0.46 7.52 21.00 3.83 13.65 KMDD0175 183.90 189.07 5.17 1.60 0.65 32.41 1.62 3.55 K2HW Including 183.90 186.40 2.50 0.77 1.14 51.00 2.77 6.03 Including 186.40 189.07 2.67 0.82 0.20 15.00 0.55 1.23 KMDD0173 207.75 208.70 0.95 0.24 1.52 20.00 0.12 1.96 KMDD0173 214.40 215.30 0.90 0.23 2.54 8.00 0.11 2.81 KMDD0173 231.22 241.00 9.78 2.51 2.49 1.61 0.03 2.56 K1 Including 231.22 232.00 0.78 0.20 6.16 2.00 0.09 6.32 Including 232.00 233.10 1.10 0.28 1.50 1.00 0.02 1.54 Including 233.10 234.10 1.00 0.26 1.01 1.00 0.01 1.04 Including 234.10 235.10 1.00 0.26 0.14 1.00 0.01 0.16 Including 235.10 236.00 0.90 0.23 0.89 1.00 0.01 0.91 Including 236.00 237.00 1.00 0.26 5.42 2.00 0.05 5.53 Including 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.26 3.23 3.00 0.03 3.31 Including 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.26 2.47 1.00 0.01 2.50 Including 239.00 239.90 0.90 0.23 3.71 1.00 0.01 3.74 Including 239.90 241.00 1.10 0.28 1.32 3.00 0.11 1.52 KMDD0173 245.00 246.00 1.00 0.26 1.65 1.00 0.02 1.70 KMDD0173 246.00 247.00 1.00 0.26 1.70 3.00 0.08 1.86 KMDD0173 320.00 324.30 4.30 1.10 0.37 4.19 0.32 0.91 KL Including 320.00 320.50 0.50 0.13 1.97 8.00 1.02 3.64 Including 320.50 321.50 1.00 0.26 0.10 2.00 0.05 0.21 Including 321.50 322.50 1.00 0.26 0.28 3.00 0.25 0.70 Including 322.50 323.50 1.00 0.26 0.16 5.00 0.36 0.78 Including 323.50 324.30 0.80 0.21 0.08 5.00 0.25 0.52 EKDD0016 327.00 332.60 5.60 2.41 3.55 43.80 1.02 5.66 K1 EKDD0016 342.20 344.75 2.55 1.10 0.80 5.33 1.10 2.55 KL EKDD0016 360.00 368.83 8.83 3.80 4.37 11.39 2.29 8.02 K2 EKDD0016 377.20 385.55 8.35 3.59 1.35 8.20 0.45 2.14 K2HW KMDD0204 59.00 59.74 0.74 0.51 2.70 1.00 0.01 2.73 KMDD0204 59.74 61.00 1.26 0.87 2.98 1.00 0.01 3.01 KMDD0204 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.69 1.05 1.00 0.01 1.07 KMDD0204 98.40 100.65 2.25 1.55 26.41 9.36 0.94 27.96 K1 Including 98.40 99.30 0.90 0.62 13.50 10.00 1.02 15.19 Including 99.30 100.10 0.80 0.55 58.30 13.00 1.30 60.46 Including 100.10 100.65 0.55 0.38 1.13 3.00 0.26 1.57 KMDD0204 104.00 104.47 0.47 0.32 2.04 4.00 1.13 3.83 KL KMDD0204 124.70 141.10 16.40 11.89 2.78 34.22 1.46 5.45 K2 Including 124.70 125.40 0.70 0.51 14.35 1.00 0.03 14.40 Including 125.40 126.90 1.50 1.09 0.07 1.00 0.03 0.14 Including 126.90 127.52 0.62 0.45 2.43 3.00 0.49 3.22 Including 127.52 128.10 0.58 0.42 2.89 6.00 1.17 4.76 Including 128.10 129.00 0.90 0.65 0.79 35.00 2.25 4.68 Including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.72 0.54 6.00 0.58 1.51 Including 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.72 4.62 8.00 1.64 7.23 Including 131.00 131.82 0.82 0.59 0.46 6.00 0.83 1.81 Including 131.82 133.00 1.18 0.86 0.29 6.00 0.55 1.21 Including 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.72 4.78 13.00 0.72 6.04 Including 134.00 135.20 1.20 0.87 0.66 12.00 0.85 2.11 Including 135.20 135.70 0.50 0.36 1.50 30.00 2.16 5.19 Including 135.70 136.45 0.75 0.54 1.26 4.00 0.38 1.89 Including 136.45 137.90 1.45 1.05 0.43 18.00 1.03 2.23 Including 137.90 139.00 1.10 0.80 0.27 7.00 1.09 2.02 Including 139.00 140.10 1.10 0.80 8.42 120.00 6.27 19.54 Including 140.10 141.10 1.00 0.72 8.28 285.00 4.58 18.90 KMDD0177 24.42 25.35 0.93 0.33 2.52 19.05 0.04 2.82 Including 24.42 25.12 0.70 0.25 2.91 24.00 0.03 3.26 Including 25.12 25.35 0.23 0.08 1.34 4.00 0.07 1.50 KMDD0177 103.52 105.30 1.78 0.63 0.88 13.28 1.82 3.84 Including 103.52 103.97 0.45 0.16 0.47 41.00 6.85 11.47 Including 103.97 104.70 0.73 0.26 0.38 3.00 0.04 0.49 Including 104.70 105.30 0.60 0.21 1.80 5.00 0.21 2.19 KMDD0177 176.82 178.00 1.18 0.49 2.94 0.50 0.01 2.96 KMDD0177 196.40 211.00 14.60 6.12 5.96 35.11 3.32 11.48 K2 including 196.40 197.60 1.20 0.50 3.50 25.00 1.58 6.24 including 197.60 198.90 1.30 0.54 0.34 4.00 0.31 0.87 including 198.90 199.22 0.32 0.13 0.22 11.00 0.35 0.89 including 199.22 201.25 2.03 0.85 0.30 12.00 0.75 1.60 including 201.25 202.00 0.75 0.31 1.75 34.00 5.58 10.72 including 202.00 203.00 1.00 0.42 15.45 75.00 7.55 27.95 including 203.00 204.00 1.00 0.42 28.00 53.00 7.74 40.51 including 204.00 205.00 1.00 0.42 8.22 31.00 6.05 17.87 including 205.00 205.85 0.85 0.36 11.15 150.00 6.69 23.29 including 205.85 206.30 0.45 0.19 9.51 42.00 3.05 14.71 including 206.30 207.00 0.70 0.29 1.80 48.00 3.13 7.20 including 207.00 208.00 1.00 0.42 0.32 11.00 0.70 1.53 including 208.00 209.24 1.24 0.52 10.24 42.00 5.33 18.93 including 209.24 210.00 0.76 0.32 0.55 13.00 1.46 2.95 including 210.00 211.00 1.00 0.42 0.23 12.00 1.29 2.36

(1) Gold Equivalent in Table 1 uses copper price of US$2.90/lb; silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz.

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id Collar Location Collar orientation EOH depth (m) Lode Local North Local East mRL Dip EKDD0012 59202.36 29993.52 1779.97 -57.00 309.90 Kora North KMDD0192 59117.10 29990.59 1186.30 -22.17 303.50 Kora North KMDD0149 59040.57 29955.42 1194.64 -73.34 624.50 Kora North KMDD0153 58995.29 29921.65 1162.32 -63.06 417.20 Kora North KMDD0194 58807.77 29880.97 1196.53 -11.50 250.60 Kora North KMDD0157 58994.25 29921.68 1162.78 -54.54 268.00 Kora North EKDD0009 58950.51 30077.34 1873.08 -51.00 465.80 Kora North EKDD0014 59202.36 29993.52 1779.97 -63.00 470.10 Kora North KMDD0155 58760.28 29840.17 1211.87 15.31 176.30 Kora North KMDD0159 58994.45 29922.03 1163.20 -61.60 384.30 Kora North KMDD0161 58760.28 29841.38 1211.02 -2.43 164.50 Kora North EKDD0016 59202.36 29993.52 1779.97 -68.00 517.00 Kora North KMDD0196 58807.67 29881.29 1199.23 41.31 245.40 Kora North KMDD0163 59118.53 29989.78 1185.93 -35.81 428.70 Kora North KMDD0167 58898.60 29825.60 1177.30 8.20 100.70 Kora North KMDD0198 58807.60 29879.72 1197.36 3.44 123.00 Kora North KMDD0200 58808.00 29880.18 1199.25 41.84 166.80 Kora North KMDD0165 58760.22 29841.23 1210.50 -22.72 229.00 Kora North KMDD0169 59118.96 29989.75 1185.95 -51.27 437.90 Kora North KMDD0171 58687.22 29856.50 1213.19 1.70 171.00 Kora North KMDD0175 58687.15 29856.15 1214.97 29.70 192.40 Kora North KMDD0202 58807.98 29879.79 1196.48 -37.20 187.90 Kora North KMDD0173 58995.45 29922.15 1162.70 -68.88 335.90 Kora North KMDD0204 58807.68 29879.79 1196.36 -27.26 159.10 Kora North KMDD0177 58687.39 29856.21 1212.55 -19.94 270.90 Kora North EKDD0003A 58950.82 30075.46 1872.33 -69.00 605.90 Kora North

The mineral resource estimate (shown in Table 3 and Table 4) for the Kora, Kora North and Irumafimpa deposits is based on the technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resources Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of September 30, 2018 (the “Technical Report”) prepared by Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons.), M.Sc., MAIG, Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, Christopher Desoe BE (Min)(Hons), FAusIMM, RPEQ, MMICA, Lisa J. Park, BEng (Chem), GAICD, FAusIMM.

Table 3 - Kora North Mineral Resource Estimate

Global Mineral Resources Kora North Gold-Copper Mine - September 2018 Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t Mozs g/t Mozs % Mlbs g/t Mozs Measured 0.15 18.7 0.09 8.9 0.04 0.5 1.6 19.6 0.09 Indicated 0.69 11.6 0.26 14.1 0.31 0.8 11.8 12.9 0.29 Total M & I 0.85 12.9 0.35 13.1 0.36 0.7 13.3 14.1 0.39 Inferred Total 1.92 10.7 0.66 13.3 0.82 0.7 29.5 11.9 0.74 M in table is millions.

Key Assumptions and Parameters – Kora North Deposit



Mineralization comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, N-S striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 & K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined and provides a possible link between the two main vein systems.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5m and 1m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard.

QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the accuracy of the on-site analysis.

Core recovery of the mineral zone was initially 90%, this has improved to >95%. There is no relationship between core recovery and gold grade.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralisation in drill core nominally at a 0.2g/t Au cut off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

Gold equivalent (AuEq) g/t was calculated using the formula Au g/t +(Cu% x 1.53) + Ag g/t x 0.0127. (No account of metal recoveries through the plant have been used in calculating the metal equivalent grade. However, production is currently achieving 93% metal recovery for both gold and copper and gold is currently providing 95% and copper 5% of the total revenue of the mine.)

Gold price US$1,300/oz; silver US$16.5/oz; copper US$2.90/lb.

Table 4 – Irumafimpa and Kora/Eutompi Resource Estimates

Resource by Deposit and Category Deposit Resource

Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold Equivalent Mt g/t Moz g/t Moz % Mlb g/t Moz Irumafimpa Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.28 37 13.4 0.24 Inferred 0.53 10.9 0.19 9 0.16 0.27 74 11.5 0.20 Kora/Eutompi Inferred 4.36 7.3 1.02 35 4.9 2.23 215 11.2 1.57 Total Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.3 4.0 13.4 0.24 Total Inferred 4.89 7.7 1.21 32 5.06 2.0 288 11.2 1.76

Notes:

M in table is millions.

Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers. Gold equivalents in Table 4 are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.52+ Ag g/t*0.0141.

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

www.k92mining.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions regarding K92 Mining Inc.’s future financial, and current and projected operating performance that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding: the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Gold Mine; the generation of further drilling results; expectations of future cash flows; expectations of future production results; expected success of the proposed plant expansion; potential expansion of resources; any which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things: there being no significant disruptions affecting the Company’s operations; political and legal developments in Papua New Guinea being consistent with the Company’s current expectations; the accuracy of K92’s current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and the Papua New Guinea Kina, being approximately consistent with current levels; prices for fuel, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with K92’s current expectations; all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments during the applicable regulatory processes; the market price of the Company’s securities; metal price; taxation; the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development; capital and operating costs; the availability of financing; the receipt of regulatory approvals; environmental risks; title disputes; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents; labour disputes; claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations; and regulations and other matters.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57ce7f55-e2e6-4a23-8d5a-820f93347f27

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1e980d8-1527-476f-96b7-405d91de1f54

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/015b548d-f53b-4038-bdf9-77f153cfea1c

Figure 4 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/676f99e6-1900-4a54-b138-916a9718d304