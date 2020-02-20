Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
20 February 2020
Notice from the Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S to convene the Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting is held on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 3:00 pm (CET) at Lemvig Sports & Cultural Center, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.
The meeting has the following agenda:
The complete proposals for the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement and constitute a part of this notice to convene.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
The Board of Directors
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
7620 Lemvig
Denmark
Phone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34631328
www.vestjyskbank.dk
Link to notice of Annual General Meeting and complete proposals
https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=877802&lang=en
Attachment
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
Vestjysk Bank A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: