Notice from the Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S to convene the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting is held on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 3:00 pm (CET) at Lemvig Sports & Cultural Center, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.



The meeting has the following agenda:

Oral report by the Board of Directors on the Bank’s activities during the past year Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption Resolution on appropriation of profit or loss in accordance with the approved annual report Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors in the current financial year Election of members to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Appointment of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors Approval of remuneration policy



Proposal to amend article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the shareholder registrar



Proposal to amend article 7.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the standard agenda



Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire own shares Proposal to grant authorisation to the Chairman of the meeting Any other business

The complete proposals for the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement and constitute a part of this notice to convene.

