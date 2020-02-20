Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopesticides Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopesticides market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.87% during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The global biopesticides market is primarily driven by the rising population, exponentially growing food industry and the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides. However, low profit-potential, low shelf life and the inconstant efficiency restrains the market growth.



Moreover, strict regulatory issues and lack of awareness among the farmers pose a major challenge to market growth. But the growing popularity of biopesticides and improvement of integrated pest management (IPM) practices will create marketing opportunities for the biopesticides market growth.



Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, with France & Germany as the major contributors in the biopesticides market during the forecasting period 2019-2027. One of the strongest drivers of biopesticides market development is the regulatory pressure. With the ban on the use of glyphosate, neonicotinoids, and paraquat, farmers are forced to shift towards biopesticides to protect the crops, and hence European biopesticides market is expected to enhance furthermore. Strict regulations regarding environmental concerns and increasing demand for organic food products are expected to drive the demand for biopesticides in Europe.



BASF SE is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. The company provides a wide range of products that includes bio-based fungicide and insecticide products, agricultural solutions, chemicals, functional material and solutions, performance products and oils and gas. It is headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany and operates in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa. The company is continuously indulged in the development and registrations of new products. Also, it is trying to expand its reach by several tie-ups. For example, in 2016, BASF signed a deal with Plant Advanced Technologies, a French plant biotechnology company, for the discovery and development of biopesticides.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Biopesticides Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Evolution & Transition of Biopesticides

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Ecological Imbalance Caused by Synthetic Pesticides

2.3.2. Merger & Acquisitions Emerged As A Key Growth Strategy

2.3.3. Integration of Precision Farming & Big Data With Pest Management

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Population Has Raised the Demand for Food Products

2.8.2. Exponentially Growing Organic Food Industry

2.8.3. Low R&D Costs Associated With Manufacturing And Developing Biopesticides

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Lower Profit Potential & Low Shelf Life

2.9.2. Inconstant Efficiency

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growing Popularity of Biopesticides

2.10.2. Improvement of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Practices

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Regulatory Issues

2.11.2. Lack of Awareness Among Farmers



3. Global Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Formulation

3.1. Liquid Formulation

3.2. Dry Formulation



4. Global Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Product

4.1. Bioherbicide

4.2. Bioinsecticide

4.3. Biofungicide

4.4. Other Products



5. Global Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Mode of Application

5.1. Foliar Spray

5.2. Seed Treatment

5.3. Soil Treatment

5.4. Post-Harvest



6. Global Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Crop

6.1.1. Grains & Cereals

6.1.2. Oil Seeds

6.1.3. Fruits & Vegetables

6.2. Non Crop

6.2.1. Turf & Ornamental Grass

6.2.2. Other Non-Crops



7. Global Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Ingredients

7.1. Microbial

7.1.1. Bacteria

7.1.2. Virus

7.1.3. Fungal

7.1.4. Nematode

7.1.5. Other Microbials

7.2. Biorational

7.2.1. Botanical

7.2.1.1. Insect Growth Regulators

7.2.1.2. Feeding Deterrents

7.2.1.3. Repellents

7.2.1.4. Confusants

7.2.1.5. Plant Allelopathy

7.2.1.6. Plant Growth Regulator

7.2.1.7. Fungicidal Control

7.2.1.8. Induced Resistance

7.2.1.9. Pyrethrum

7.2.1.10. Neem

7.2.1.11. Essential Oils

7.2.2. Semiochemicals

7.2.2.1. Repellants

7.2.2.2. Pheromones

7.2.2.3. Allomones

7.2.2.4. Kairomones



8. Global Biopesticides Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. North America

8.1.1. Market by Formulation

8.1.2. Market by Product

8.1.3. Market by Mode of Application

8.1.4. Market by Application

8.1.4.1. Market by Crop Type

8.1.4.2. Market by Non-Crop Type

8.1.5. Market by Ingredients

8.1.5.1. Market by Microbial

8.1.5.2. Market by Biorational

8.1.5.2.1. Market by Biotanical

8.1.5.2.2. Market by Semiochemicals

8.1.6. Country Analysis

8.1.6.1. United States

8.1.6.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Market by Formulation

8.2.2. Market by Product

8.2.3. Market by Mode of Application

8.2.4. Market by Application

8.2.4.1. Market by Crop Type

8.2.4.2. Market by Non-Crop Type

8.2.5. Market by Ingredients

8.2.5.1. Market by Microbial

8.2.5.2. Market by Biorational

8.2.5.2.1. Market by Biotanical

8.2.5.2.2. Market by Semiochemicals

8.2.6. Country Analysis

8.2.6.1. United Kingdom

8.2.6.2. Germany

8.2.6.3. France

8.2.6.4. Spain

8.2.6.5. Italy

8.2.6.6. Russia

8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Market by Formulation

8.3.2. Market by Product

8.3.3. Market by Mode of Application

8.3.4. Market by Application

8.3.4.1. Market by Crop Type

8.3.4.2. Market by Non-Crop Type

8.3.5. Market by Ingredients

8.3.5.1. Market by Microbial

8.3.5.2. Market by Biorational

8.3.5.2.1. Market by Biotanical

8.3.5.2.2. Market by Semiochemicals

8.3.6. Country Analysis

8.3.6.1. China

8.3.6.2. Japan

8.3.6.3. India

8.3.6.4. South Korea

8.3.6.5. Asean Countries

8.3.6.6. Australia & New Zealand

8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Market by Formulation

8.4.2. Market by Product

8.4.3. Market by Mode of Application

8.4.4. Market by Application

8.4.4.1. Market by Crop Type

8.4.4.2. Market by Non-Crop Type

8.4.5. Market by Ingredients

8.4.5.1. Market by Microbial

8.4.5.2. Market by Biorational

8.4.5.2.1. Market by Biotanical

8.4.5.2.2. Market by Semiochemicals

8.4.6. Country Analysis

8.4.6.1. Brazil

8.4.6.2. Mexico

8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. Market by Formulation

8.5.2. Market by Product

8.5.3. Market by Mode of Application

8.5.4. Market by Application

8.5.4.1. Market by Crop Type

8.5.4.2. Market by Non-Crop Type

8.5.5. Market by Ingredients

8.5.5.1. Market by Microbial

8.5.5.2. Market by Biorational

8.5.5.2.1. Market by Biotanical

8.5.5.2.2. Market by Semiochemicals

8.5.6. Country Analysis

8.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates

8.5.6.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.6.3. Turkey

8.5.6.4. South Africa

8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Bioworks Inc.

9.2. Basf Se

9.3. Koppert Biological Systems Bv

9.4. International Panaacea Ltd

9.5. Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

9.6. Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

9.7. Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

9.8. Fmc Corporation

9.9. Syngenta Ag (Acquired by Chemchina)

9.10. Isagro Spa

9.11. Bayer Cropscience Ag

9.12. the Stockton Group

9.13. Monsanto Company (Acquired by Bayer)

9.14. Novozymes A/S

9.15. Valent Biosciences Corp (VBC)



10. Research Methodology & Scope



