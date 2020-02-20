Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Palletizers Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Payload, Speed, Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic palletizers market is expected to reach $8,928 million by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.7%.



In this report 2019, is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global robotic palletizers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global robotic palletizers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Payload, Speed, Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

Full Layer Palletizing Systems

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Other Robot Types

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Case Palletizers

Bag Palletizers

Pail Palletizers

Depalletizers

Other Applications

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

< 10 kg

>10 kg

Based on speed, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

>30 Cycles per Minute

20-30 Cycles per Minute

10-20 Cycles per Minute

< 10 Cycles per Minute

Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Healthcare

Electronics

Chemicals

Construction Industry

Consumer Products

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global robotic palletizers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB

American-Newlong Inc.

BEUMER Group

Brenton

Chantland MHS

Clevertech S.p.A.

Delkor Systems Inc

FANUC Corporation

Flexicell Inc.

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

KUKA AG

Premier Tech Chronos

Universal Robots

Yaskawa America Inc.

