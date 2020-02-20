Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Thermostat Market 2020-2030 by Component, Product, Technology, Application, End-user, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart thermostat market is expected to grow by 20.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $9.42 billion by 2030.



In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart thermostat market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart thermostat market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, Application, End-user, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Display

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion Sensor

Other Components

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Standalone Thermostats

Network Thermostats

Learning Thermostats

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Wired Technology



Wireless Technology

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near-field Communications

Bluetooth

Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Heating Equipment

Cooling Equipment

Based on End-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Public Infrastructure

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Component, Technology, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart thermostat market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):

Carrier Corporation

ecobee

Emerson

Hive

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Lux

Nest Labs

Netatmo

Nortek Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado

