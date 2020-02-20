New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbial Identification Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865953/?utm_source=GNW

PNA-FISH has been the most extensively studied technology in terms of the collaboration between pharmacy and medical intervention. Multiplex and broad-range molecular diagnostics are capable of lowering the result-time and increased sensitivity compared to growth-based blood culture systems.



There are thousands of pathogens known to cause disease in humans, and standard PCR assays have been developed to detect the most commonly occurring pathogens. Pyrosequencing and multitarget PCRs are two very useful strategies currently in development for clinical laboratories. Additionally, these new broad-based techniques have merit, based on their ability to identify organisms difficult to culture or newly emerging strains, as well as their capacity to track disease transmission.



Therefore, the market for microbial identification is expected to increase over the forecast period due to advancements in microbial identification which are enabling lower costs, lower result time and greater efficiency.



Scope of the Report

Microbial identification can be defined as “microbial characterization by a limited spectrum of tests pre-chosen and appropriate to the problem being studied."Following is the scope of the studied market report:

Key Market Trends

Instruments Lead the Product & Service Segment of Microbial Identification Market



There have been major advances in the identification techniques of clinically significant microorganisms. The spectrum of the identifiable organism has steadily increased over the years to become more inclusive of various microorganism strains. These include methods of faster identification of isolated organisms with mass spectrometry (MS) in clinical specimens and simpler.



The instruments available in the current market include AXIMA Microorganism Identification System, (manufactured by Shimadzu) and MicroSEQ Microbial Identification System (manufactured by Thermo Fischer Scientific), among others.



The above mentioned commercial instruments for microbial identification are based on techniques of mass spectrometry (MS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and time-of-flight mass spectrometry (TOF-MS). These advanced microbial identification systems are however not available uniformly across the globe, instead, their use is highly concentrated in North America and Europe region. Such factors give high opportunities for growth over the forecast period.



North America Holds the Largest Share in the Market



Being technologically advanced, North America has a good hold on the latest technologies that come into the market. Also, there is a good presence of big players in the North America region which indicates the availability of products related to microbial identification. However, there are some products of microbial identification which are yet to be approved in the United States which is acting as a barrier to the growth of the market over there.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and there are global as well as local players that are actively present in the market. In terms of major players, few companies are currently playing good and hold a healthy share in the market. Eg. Thermofisher Scientific, BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are the major players in the market along with the local and smaller companies that hold substantial share.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001