FORT WORTH, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the opening of a new community in Fort Worth, Texas. Quarter Horse Estates offers homebuyers stunning, upgraded homes in a premier location at some of the most affordable prices in the Fort Worth market.



Quarter Horse Estates is ideally situated off I-820 in Fort Worth near I-35 and Highway 287. Homeowners at Quarter Horse Estates have convenient access to Fort Worth’s incredible employment opportunities and highly rated schools, as well as several area parks and entertainment venues. Nearby, residents can enjoy a fun-filled day hiking, biking and playing sports outdoors at Willow Creek Park and William Houston Park. Quarter Horse Estates is also conveniently located near Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake where families can spend the day fishing, boating or swimming.

“We are excited to continue to provide customers in this area with superior quality, new construction homes at competitive prices,” said Lucas Lansman, Division President for LGI Homes’ Dallas-Fort Worth division.

LGI Homes is constructing 200 single-family homes in this community with new home prices starting in the low-$200s. Five spacious floor plans ranging in size from 1,236 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet with up to five bedrooms will be available for purchase. These new homes offer spacious, open layouts paired with the energy-efficient features and incredible upgrades showcased in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This interior package includes a full suite of Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, a WiFi-enabled garage door opener and more.

LGI Homes is hosting a grand opening event for this new community on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020 and will offer exclusive one-day-only new home specials. For more information or to schedule an appointment, interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 441-6400 ext 211.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

