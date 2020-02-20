TULSA, Okla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes.



The call will cover:

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Performance for the period ended 12/31/2019

Recent Events

Future Outlook

Date of Call: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Participant Call in:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-241-0551

Pass Code: 2880248

Rebroadcast (available through March 4, 2020):

U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056

Rebroadcast Pass Code: 2880248



AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .