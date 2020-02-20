WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Socrates.ai , providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub

WHAT:

Will present the educational webinar, “Confused by All the HR Chatbot/AI Talk? 10 Things You Need to Know.”

WHEN:

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE:

To register, visit https://socratesai.zoom.us/webinar/register/7415816498689/WN_P_XxO46IT1Wm0r3WMVxduQ .

DETAILS:

With so many systems and so little time, it can be difficult to decipher the noise around the HR chatbot landscape, particularly what’s artificial intelligence – and what’s not.

During this webinar, the Socrates.ai team will cut through the clamor and explain what organizations need to know. Comparing and contrasting chatbot toolkits, point solutions and enterprise-wide conversational platform, Socrates.ai will share valuable insights into the technological benefits as well as best practices for making the right selection. Attendees will learn how to evaluate the solutions available and how to use AI chatbots to support the employee experience.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.