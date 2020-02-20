SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its fourth quarter and year-end operating results for 2019.
The Company announced that for the year ended December 31, 2019, net sales increased $30.4 million or 8.8% percent to $376.7 million. Pre-tax income was $15.3 million compared to $21.4 million in 2018. Net income for the fiscal year 2019 was $12.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in 2018.
Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $108.4 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to the 2018 fourth quarter of $95.0 million. Pre-tax income was $4.0 million compared to $5.7 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter 2018.
Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with our overall performance in the fourth quarter and 2019 as a whole. Sales at BAMKO, which comprises our Promotional Products Segment, grew 54% for the quarter and 33% for the year, eclipsing $107 million. Sales at The Office Gurus, our Remote Staffing Segment, grew nicely at 17% and 16% for the quarter and year, respectively. In our Uniform Segment we made significant progress to position ourselves for growth through the appointment of new leadership and re-organizations within our Healthcare and Employee ID businesses; the integration of our ERP system across the segment; expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in Haiti; and initiating the expansion and modernization of our largest automated warehouse facility in Arkansas. We are better positioned than ever with our leadership, teams, systems, infrastructure, expanded product assortment and service lines to meet and exceed our existing customers’ expectations and gain market share. I’m quite satisfied with our progress in these areas during 2019 and am confident in the overall trajectory of our businesses as we enter 2020.”
Comparative figures are as follows:
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Net sales
|$
|376,701
|$
|346,350
|$
|266,814
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|247,772
|224,653
|170,462
|Selling and administrative expenses
|107,282
|96,710
|70,592
|Other periodic pension costs
|1,962
|385
|1,224
|Interest expense
|4,399
|3,207
|802
|361,415
|324,955
|243,080
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|1,048
|Income before taxes on income
|15,286
|21,395
|24,782
|Income tax expense
|3,220
|4,420
|9,760
|Net income
|$
|12,066
|$
|16,975
|$
|15,022
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.04
|Diluted
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.10
|$
|0.99
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period
|Basic
|14,945,165
|14,937,786
|14,510,156
|Diluted
|15,266,408
|15,472,133
|15,118,768
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.400
|$
|0.390
|$
|0.365
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,038
|$
|5,362
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,964 and $2,042, respectively
|79,746
|64,017
|Accounts receivable - other
|1,083
|1,744
|Inventories
|73,379
|70,203
|Contract assets
|38,533
|49,236
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,934
|6,650
|Total current assets
|211,713
|197,212
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|32,825
|28,769
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,445
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|62,536
|66,312
|Goodwill
|36,292
|33,961
|Other assets
|10,122
|8,832
|Total assets
|$
|358,933
|$
|335,086
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|33,271
|$
|24,685
|Other current liabilities
|18,894
|14,767
|Current portion of long-term debt
|15,286
|6,000
|Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|1,905
|941
|Total current liabilities
|69,356
|46,393
|Long-term debt
|104,003
|111,522
|Long-term pension liability
|10,253
|8,705
|Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|3,423
|5,422
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,380
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|7,042
|8,475
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,922
|3,648
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 15,227,604 and 15,202,387 shares, respectively.
|15
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|57,442
|55,859
|Retained earnings
|107,581
|103,032
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Pensions
|(7,224
|)
|(7,673
|)
|Cash flow hedges
|91
|113
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(351
|)
|(425
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|157,554
|150,921
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|358,933
|$
|335,086
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|(In thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|12,066
|$
|16,975
|$
|15,022
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,272
|7,906
|5,653
|Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable
|1,323
|867
|1,002
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,484
|2,264
|1,664
|Deferred income tax (benefit) provision
|(1,595
|)
|(665
|)
|5,114
|Gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment
|(5
|)
|-
|(1,048
|)
|Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|(74
|)
|(1,116
|)
|(89
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses:
|Accounts receivable - trade
|(17,104
|)
|(4,886
|)
|(4,731
|)
|Accounts receivable - other
|660
|105
|1,237
|Contract asset
|10,703
|(3,382
|)
|-
|Inventories
|(4,984
|)
|2,429
|4,250
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(3,479
|)
|2,622
|(4,151
|)
|Other assets
|(1,717
|)
|(1,257
|)
|(4,504
|)
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|10,904
|(1,344
|)
|3,362
|Long-term pension liability
|2,138
|(128
|)
|(2,577
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,415
|(526
|)
|2,523
|Net cash provided from operating activities
|20,007
|19,864
|22,727
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(9,672
|)
|(4,869
|)
|(4,248
|)
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|5
|-
|2,858
|Acquisition of businesses, net of acquired cash
|-
|(85,597
|)
|(7,988
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,667
|)
|(90,466
|)
|(9,378
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|165,314
|206,025
|74,387
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(163,645
|)
|(127,439
|)
|(77,573
|)
|Payment of cash dividends
|(6,046
|)
|(5,836
|)
|(5,269
|)
|Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|(961
|)
|(2,861
|)
|(1,800
|)
|Proceeds received on exercise of stock options
|283
|727
|1,872
|Tax benefit from vesting of acquisition related restricted stock
|30
|445
|650
|Tax withholdings on exercise of stock rights
|-
|(17
|)
|(1,186
|)
|Common stock reacquired and retired
|(1,685
|)
|(2,906
|)
|-
|Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities
|(6,710
|)
|68,138
|(8,919
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|46
|(304
|)
|51
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|3,676
|(2,768
|)
|4,481
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year
|5,362
|8,130
|3,649
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year
|$
|9,038
|$
|5,362
|$
|8,130
Superior Group of Companies
Seminole, Florida, UNITED STATES
