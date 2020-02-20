BARRIE, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s leading pharmacy retailer, has selected its wholly-owned subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc. (“MediPharm”), to supply high-quality cannabis concentrate products to medical patients nationally in Canada through its online platform Medical Cannabis by Shoppers .

Under the terms of the agreement, MediPharm will utilize its proprietary pharmaceutical manufacturing platform, methodologies and scientific data to provide Medical Cannabis by Shoppers with a wide range of concentrate-based products starting with formulated bottled oils. MediPharm will provide other derivative products such as gel caps and topicals as they become available. The agreement is for a three-year term subject to renewal for an additional two years. Formulated oils provided under the agreement are expected to begin being shipped to Shoppers within the first two months of the agreement.

“MediPharm Labs is proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s most trusted names in retail to bring new and innovative pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrate products to Shoppers’ medical consumers across Canada,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “With our pharmaceutically trained team, our GMP certified platform and research licence permitting human trials, MediPharm Labs has the ability to develop advanced cannabis products backed by proprietary scientific research that will serve as the foundation for further expansion of future offerings.”

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers launched in January 2019. The platform ships products from Canadian licensed producers directly and discreetly to customers in all provinces and territories in Canada. Under current regulations, pharmacists cannot dispense medical cannabis from a pharmacy.

According to Statistics Canada, approximately 1.1 million Canadians use cannabis for medical purposes.i MediPharm Labs is pleased to partner with a retailer who is not only committed to providing patients with high-quality medical cannabis from a trusted source, but guidance from specialized advisors. Such guidance is important in ensuring patients achieve satisfaction with their customer experience.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, they formulate, consumer-test, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian Extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the successful performance of the agreement and shipping of products thereunder as planned; the development of additional derivative products such as soft gels and topicals; the development of advanced cannabis products backed by proprietary scientific research; the discrete shipment of products to and specialized advisor support of Shoppers Drug Mart customers and the completion and permitting of MediPharm Labs Australia’s facility and timing thereof, rapidly expanding cannabis market and growing consumer demand, performance of the agreements as intended and disclosed herein; expected processing capacity of the Australian facility and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and cannabinoid-based medicines. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs’ filings, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.