Lowell, MA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is now welcoming registrations for its first annual European Innovators Roundtable, to be convened April 15 & 16, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Following on 14 years of US Innovators Roundtables, the upcoming European gathering will bring together representatives from across all sectors and supply chains. Participants will find at this conference the opportunity to exchange ideas about sustainable chemistry innovation with leading stakeholders from across the entire value chain. Attendees are expected to include representatives from chemical manufacturers, formulators, consumer brand companies, and retailers. Interactive session topics will include:

Exploring Green Chemistry Innovation Needs in the EU

Taking a Portfolio Approach to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Green chemistry discussions and decisions in the C-Suite

Enabling Circularity through Green Chemistry

Exploring the Opportunity for Functional Substitution

Using Transparency to Enable Green Chemistry Innovation

A Retailer's Role in Green Chemistry Innovation

Chemicals Innovation Policy

In response to growing market demand, leading companies around the world pursue a green chemistry design approach to improve the economic and environmental performance of their manufacturing processes and their products. These companies consistently find that the most powerful green chemistry innovations are found when they collaborate across the entire supply chain and value chain of their products.

In line with the GC3 mission to drive the commercial adoption of green chemistry by catalyzing and guiding action across all industries, sectors and supply chains, this unique meeting will emphasize opportunities for participants to connect with other stakeholders, and to network to form new partnerships & collaborative projects.

The event is co-hosted by AkzoNobel and Kingfisher plc. Further information about the GC3 European Innovators Roundtable can be found at the event website.

About the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3)

Started in 2005, the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is a business-to-business collaborative that drives the commercial adoption of green chemistry by catalyzing and guiding action across all industries, sectors and supply chains. Over 125 organizations are members of the GC3. For more information, visit www.greenchemistryandcommerce.org.

