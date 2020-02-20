VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it has changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Additionally, the Company’s trading symbol will be changed to “DOC” on or about February 24, 2020.



The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company’s name and symbol, and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. on or about Monday, February 24, 2020. The Company’s trading symbol will be changed to “DOC”. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 18912C102 and CA18912C1023 respectively.

“We are excited to be announcing our name change to reflect the Company’s strategic focus on increasing our digital health and telemedicine based revenue,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “With the recent launch of our direct to consumer telemedicine app, CloudMD, we are focused on getting the over 5 million patients in BC access to the care they need, when they need it. Leveraging the latest developments in technologies like 5G, the days of waiting weeks for a doctor’s appointment or rushing to an emergency room during a viral outbreak like the coronavirus are quickly disappearing.”

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Furthermore, the Company will be launching a new website to reflect the rebranding on February 24, 2020.

For more information on CloudMD visit www.cloudMD.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). Premier Health currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Premier Health Group Inc.

www.mypremierhealth.com

Email: investors@mypremierhealth.com