Nightfood is now formally being recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

Nightfood is now formally being recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

Leading pregnancy organization endorses Nightfood for pregnancy ice cream cravings



Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that Nightfood is now formally being recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

The American Pregnancy Association (APA) is a national health organization committed to promoting reproductive and pregnancy wellness through education, support, advocacy and community awareness. Founded in 1995, the APA currently serves over five million women and families a month through their website and toll-free education helpline.

“The buzz on social media about Nightfood has been building, and we noticed an increase in posts from pregnant women,” observed Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Consulting with our nutrition experts, we discovered that Nightfood’s unique formulation, among all other ice creams on the market, best aligns with the specific nutritional needs women have during pregnancy. Objectively, Nightfood is the single most appropriate ice cream for moms-to-be and their cravings. This fact has now been confirmed and endorsed by the American Pregnancy Association.”

Ice cream is the food most associated with pregnancy cravings. In a 2017 study published in the Journal of Pediatrics and Mother Care titled ‘Food Cravings and Aversions during Pregnancy’, the authors reported, “the most popular items craved were ice cream and other sweets, watermelon, tropical fruits, and fruits/juices.” The study also reinforced the importance of following a healthy diet during pregnancy, and how difficult that can be in the presence of these unhealthy cravings, which are “usually met with consumption of the craved food.”

“As a father and husband, I wish we had Nightfood ice cream when my wife was pregnant,” added Folkson. “Then, putting on my CEO hat, I am humbled by the sheer economics of being named the Official Ice Cream of pregnant moms everywhere. There are over three million pregnant women in the US at any given time. That’s a tremendous market segment. But I believe the more explosive statistic from an investor perspective is that every day well over 10,000 highly-motivated new women will enter this demographic, day after day after day.”

Folkson points out that expectant moms are in a period of great transition, proactively seeking lifestyle changes that can benefit themselves and their baby, while sharing and consuming massive amounts of information. Upon finding out they are pregnant, it’s routine for women to immediately make significant dietary changes such as eliminating alcohol consumption, stopping smoking, and eliminating favorite foods like sushi and deli meat.

“Moms make instant changes when they learn they’re expecting. Switching to the brand of ice cream recommended by the American Pregnancy Association can go right along with the other most common dietary modifications. Moms will hear about Nightfood ice cream from the APA, but they’ll also hear about it in traditional media, social media, blogs, from friends, service providers…this is a huge catalyst and accelerant for national distribution.”

Management believes Nightfood ice cream, which is growing in popularity among men, women, and kids of all ages, will remain a family favorite long after the pregnancy ends. Nightfood remains a mainstream ice cream, formulated to satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. It is not being branded or repositioned as a pregnancy ice cream. Rather, Nightfood has been identified by the American Pregnancy Association as the single best ice cream for consumption by pregnant women.

“Over 130,000 visitors daily turn to the APA website for information about pregnancy health, nutrition, preparing for the birth experience, naming their baby, and more,” commented American Pregnancy Association President Lynn Handley. “We’re thrilled to be able to recommend Nightfood for those cravings that inevitably hit for most women. With more protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and less sugar, fewer calories, and ingredients to tackle nighttime heartburn, Nightfood is a more nutritionally appropriate ice cream for pregnant women than anything we’ve ever seen on the market, based on recommendations from The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Mayo Clinic, and general expert consensus on prenatal nutrition.”

“This ground-breaking endorsement is going to make for a busy 2020,” added Jessie Trinchard, Nightfood’s sales director. “Nightfood has already secured distribution in major divisions of both Kroger and Albertsons, and we’re talking to additional national and regional chains. Now that we’re the official ice cream of pregnant women everywhere, it’s difficult to imagine significant chains not including Nightfood in their ice cream assortment.”

“With ice cream being pretty much synonymous with pregnancy cravings, I think it’s great that there’s finally an ice cream brand that I can confidently recommend to my patients,” remarked Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD, FACOG OB/GYN. “Nutrition and sleep play an important role in every pregnancy. And now, so can Nightfood ice cream.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Management has also begun to focus on distribution of Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotels across the United States, and is currently available in certain locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

About The American Pregnancy Association

The American Pregnancy Association (APA) is a national health organization committed to promoting reproductive and pregnancy wellness through education, support, advocacy and community awareness. Founded in 1995, the APA currently serves more than five million women and families a month from over 70 countries through our website, online chat and toll-free education helpline.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3

Attachment