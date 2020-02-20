Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Transponder Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Satellite Transponder Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased use of Hts for broadband connectivity, widespread of high dynamic range (HDR) applications, and increase in customer demand for high data rate applications.



With respect to the application, the market is segmented into remote sensing, navigation, government communications, research & development, commercial communications, space science, and telecommunication. The space science is sub-segmented into earth observation satellites. The telecommunication is further divided into fixed satellite services, mobile satellite services, broadcast satellite services, networking, reserve, and trunking.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Use of Hts for Broadband Connectivity

3.1.2 Widespread of High Dynamic Range (Hdr) Applications

3.1.3 Increase in Customer Demand for High Data Rate Applications

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Satellite Transponder Market, By Service

4.1 Maintenance and Support

4.2 Leasing

4.3 Other Services



5 Satellite Transponder Market, By Bandwidth

5.1 X-Band

5.2 C-Band

5.3 K-Band

5.4 KA-Band

5.5 KU-Band

5.6 Other Bandwidths



6 Satellite Transponder Market, By Application

6.1 Remote Sensing

6.2 Navigation

6.3 Government Communications

6.4 Research & Development

6.5 Commercial Communications

6.6 Space Science

6.6.1 Earth Observation Satellites

6.7 Telecommunication

6.7.1 Fixed Satellite Services

6.7.2 Mobile Satellite Services

6.7.3 Broadcast Satellite Services

6.7.4 Networking

6.7.5 Reserve

6.7.6 Trunking



7 Satellite Transponder Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Lockheed Martin

9.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.3 Boeing Company

9.4 Telesat Canada

9.5 Singapore Telecommunication Limited (Singtel)

9.6 Thaicom Public Company Limited

9.7 Eutelsat Communications S.A.

9.8 Hispasat

9.9 SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

9.10 Embratel Star One

9.11 Intesat S.A.

9.12 SES S.A.

9.13 Arabsat

9.14 ISRO

9.15 Airbus Group SE

9.16 Russian Satellite Communications Company

9.17 Thales Alenia Space



