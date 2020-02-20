New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Fumigants Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865951/?utm_source=GNW

As a widely used fumigant, while storing agricultural commodities against insects and rodents, phosphine-based fumigants emerge as the largest segment, and had a 26.3% share among all the types of global fumigants in 2018.



With rapid investments in technology and R&D, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency. The growth of the agricultural fumigants market can be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practices, and advanced storage technology. But, fumigants cause several problems, including possible phytotoxicity, depending on the type of crop and its variety, seasonal conditions, humidity, temperature, fumigant concentration, and duration of treatment. Therefore, it is recommended to be used by professional fumigators only, due to its high toxicity as a respiratory poison.



Scope of the Report

The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.



Key Market Trends

Growing Agricultural Production



With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.



North America Leads the Global Market



North America is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North America, the United States is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch America Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.



Competitive Landscape

The global agricultural fumigants market is consolidated, with a few companies occupying the largest market share. The markets in North America and Europe are highly consolidated, with few major players occupying large market shares, in addition to a high level of competition. Diversification of portfolios through R&D, which is the backbone of the introduction of new products, is one of the prominent strategies applied to the matured markets for further intensification.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

