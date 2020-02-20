Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autopilot Vision System Startup Mobileye and Its Patent Deployment Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks into key areas of Mobileye's patents related to autopilot vision system; provides its patent analysis by sector, field, and technology, as well as in-depth analysis of its patent deployment strategies.

List of Topics

Development and key milestones of autopilot vision system startup Mobileye

Patent deployment strategies, touching on trend analysis by country, application year, field and technology

The Israeli startup Mobileye Vision Technologies is dedicated to the development of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based on image processing algorithms. This has subsequently expanded into the field of autonomous driving.

In March 2017, Intel announced the acquisition of Mobileye for US$15.3 billion with an aim to apply image processing technology to a variety of smart terminals, such as autonomous cars, drones, and smart robots.

Autonomous driving technology has a profound impact on the future development of the technology industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Milestones of Mobileye



2. Patent Deployment Analysis

2.1 Trend Analysis

2.1.1 Analysis by Country

2.1.2 Analysis by Applications Year

2.1.3 Matrix Analysis by Field and by Publication Year

2.1.4 Analysis by Technology

2.1.5 Analysis by Technology and by Application Year

Companies Mentioned



Audi

BMW

Ford

General Motors

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor

Intel

Kia

Mobileye

Nissan Moto

List of Tables

Table 1: Matrix Analysis of Mobileye Patent Counts by Field and by Publication Year

Table 2: Matrix Analysis of Mobileye Patent Counts by Technology and by Application Year



List of Figures

Figure 1: Mobileye Autopilot Solution and Its Functions

Figure 2: Mobileye EyeQ Chip Planning Roadmap, 2008-2020

Figure 3: Mobileye Patent Counts by Country

Figure 4: Mobileye Patent Counts by Application Year

Figure 5: Mobileye Patent Share by Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qddhe0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900