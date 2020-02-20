Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autopilot Vision System Startup Mobileye and Its Patent Deployment Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks into key areas of Mobileye's patents related to autopilot vision system; provides its patent analysis by sector, field, and technology, as well as in-depth analysis of its patent deployment strategies.
List of Topics
The Israeli startup Mobileye Vision Technologies is dedicated to the development of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based on image processing algorithms. This has subsequently expanded into the field of autonomous driving.
In March 2017, Intel announced the acquisition of Mobileye for US$15.3 billion with an aim to apply image processing technology to a variety of smart terminals, such as autonomous cars, drones, and smart robots.
Autonomous driving technology has a profound impact on the future development of the technology industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Key Milestones of Mobileye
2. Patent Deployment Analysis
2.1 Trend Analysis
2.1.1 Analysis by Country
2.1.2 Analysis by Applications Year
2.1.3 Matrix Analysis by Field and by Publication Year
2.1.4 Analysis by Technology
2.1.5 Analysis by Technology and by Application Year
Companies Mentioned
List of Tables
Table 1: Matrix Analysis of Mobileye Patent Counts by Field and by Publication Year
Table 2: Matrix Analysis of Mobileye Patent Counts by Technology and by Application Year
List of Figures
Figure 1: Mobileye Autopilot Solution and Its Functions
Figure 2: Mobileye EyeQ Chip Planning Roadmap, 2008-2020
Figure 3: Mobileye Patent Counts by Country
Figure 4: Mobileye Patent Counts by Application Year
Figure 5: Mobileye Patent Share by Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qddhe0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: