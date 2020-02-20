Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Used Truck Market By Application (Logistics, Construction and Mining), By Tonnage Capacity (Above 16 Ton 7.5-16 Ton and 3.5-7.5 Ton), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline and Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The African Used Truck Market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2024.



Growing demand for used trucks is backed by the consistently growing prices of new trucks coupled with high demand for used trucks in construction sector and rapidly expanding logistics sector across the region.



Furthermore, continuing improvements in road infrastructure across Africa and growing demand from e-commerce sector is likely to fuel the used truck sales across the region during the forecast period.



In addition, with the rising concerns regarding environment, demand for used trucks running on alternate fuel is also anticipated to surge, thereby positively influencing the Africa used truck market during the forecast period.



The report discusses the following aspects of used truck market in Africa:

Used Truck Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Logistics, Construction & Mining), By Tonnage Capacity (Above 16 Tons, 7.5-16 Tons & 3.5-7.5 Tons), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, & Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.3. Challenges/Unmet Needs



5. Africa Used Truck Competition Outlook



6. Africa Used Truck Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Logistics, Mining & Construction)

6.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity (3.5-7.5 ton, 7.5-16 ton & Above 16 ton)

6.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Others)

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Application)

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Fuel Type)

6.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

6.6. Africa Used Truck Market Regional Analysis

6.6.1. South Africa Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.2. Egypt Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.3. Nigeria Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.4. Algeria Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.5. Tanzania Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.6. Morocco Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.7. Ethiopia Used Truck Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Daimler AG

9.2. AB Volvo

9.3. Isuzu Motors Ltd.

9.4. Scania AB

9.5. MAN Truck & Bus

9.6. Hino Motors

9.7. Tata Motors Limited

9.8. Ashok Leyland Limited

9.9. Dongfeng Motor Corporation



10. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clgfmq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900