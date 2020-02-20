Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Car Startup Waymo and Its Patent Deployment Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the key areas of Waymo's patents in associated with autonomous driving, explores the key technology fields of its patents, and examines its patent deployment strategies.
List of Topics
Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet (Google) and focuses on the development of hardware, software, and systems related to autonomous driving.
To reduce the construction cost of autonomous driving sensor systems and accelerate the industrialization of autonomous cars, Waymo announced in 2017 that it would invest in production plans for LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems in autonomous cars. The measurement range of Waymo's standalone LiDAR sensors can reach a high-level of performance.
Key Topics Covered
1. Key Milestones of Waymo
2. Patent Deployment Analysis
2.1 Patent Mining
2.2 Patent Analysis
2.2.1 Analysis by Application Year
2.2.2 Analysis by Sector
2.2.3 Analysis by Field
2.2.4 Analysis by Sector and by Application Year
2.2.5 Analysis by Technology
2.2.6 Analysis by Technology and by Application Year
List of Tables
Table 1 Matrix Analysis of Waymo Patent Counts by Patent Sector and Application Year, 2010-2018
Table 2 Waymo Patent Share by Technology
Table 3 Waymo Patent Counts by Technology and by Application Year
List of Figures
Figure 1 The Illustration of Waymo's Sensing Systems in Autonomous Cars
Figure 2 Waymo Patent Counts by Application Year
Figure 3 Waymo Patent Share by Sector
Figure 4 Waymo Patent Share by Field
