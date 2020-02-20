Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Personal Grooming Market By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian female grooming market stood at $152 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% to surpass $623 million by 2024. The Indian male grooming market stood at $643 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to cross $1.2 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising urbanization, increasing disposable income of middle class population, changing preferences of Indian consumers for professional products and growth of professional beauty & wellness market.



Moreover, innovation in products offerings, enhanced shopping experience on e-commerce websites, increasing demand for professional products among consumers and innovative branding and marketing, promotional strategies are further expected to propel the demand for personal grooming products in India over the next five years.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian personal grooming market are: Phillips India Limited, Panasonic India Private Limited, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd., Gillette India Limited, Havells India Limited, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Wahl India Grooming Products Private Limited, Gryphon Appliances Limited, Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd., Nova Marketing, SSIZ International Products, NOVA Marketing, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

2014-2017 Base Year: 2018

2018 Estimated Year: 2019

2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast market size of the Indian personal grooming market.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian personal grooming market on the basis of segment (Hair Dryers, Curlers, Straighteners, Trimmers and Shavers)

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size segmenting the Indian personal grooming market into four regions namely, North Region, West Region, East Region and South Region.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian personal grooming market.

To get an idea about the consumers' behavior towards Brand Awareness, frequency of Personal Grooming Appliances, sources of information and factors influencing purchase decision.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts and mergers & acquisitions in the Indian personal grooming market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Indian personal grooming market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of personal grooming products in India.

Key Topics Covered



1. Voice of Customer

1.1. Brand Awareness

1.2. Usage of Personal Grooming Appliances

1.3. Factors Influencing Purchasing of Personal Grooming Appliances



2. Female Grooming: An Introduction & Classification



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. India Female Grooming Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Curlers and Trimmers & Shavers)

5.2.2. By End User (Individual Customer and Institutional Customer)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)

5.2.4. By Region (North, East, South, West)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type; End User; Distribution Channel and Region)



6. India Hair Dryers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Corded Vs Cordless)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Hair Straighteners Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Ceramic, Titanium and Tourmaline)

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Hair Curlers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Curlers Vs Crimpers)

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Hair Trimmers & Shavers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Male Grooming: An Introduction & Classification



11. Research Methodology



12. Executive Summary



13. India Male Grooming Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value & Volume

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Product Type (Shavers and Trimmers)

13.2.2. By End User (Individual Customer Vs Institutional Customer)

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded electronic stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Traditional Retail, Online Retail, Institutional Sales)

13.2.4. By Region (North, East, South, West)

13.2.5. By Company

13.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type; End User; Distribution Channel and Region)



14. India Shavers Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Value & Volume

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Product Type (Electric Rotary Shavers, Electric Foil Shavers, Non-Electric Shavers/Razors)

14.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Traditional Retail, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Institutional Sales)

14.3. Pricing Analysis



15. India Trimmers Market Outlook

15.1. Market Size & Forecast

15.1.1. By Value & Volume

15.2. Market Share & Forecast

15.2.1. By Connectivity (Corded and Cordless)

15.2.2. By Product Type (Beard trimmers, Hair trimmers/clippers, Nose & ear trimmers)

15.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Institutional Sales)

15.3. Pricing Analysis



16. Supply Chain Analysis



17. Import & Export Analysis



18. Market Dynamics

18.1. Drivers

18.2. Challenges



19. Market Trends & Development



20. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



21. India Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1. Competition Outlook

22.2. Company Profiles

22.2.1. Philips India Limited

22.2.2. Panasonic India Private Limited

22.2.3. Vega Industries Private Limited

22.2.4. Gillette India Limited

22.2.5. Havells India Limited

22.2.6. Wahl India Grooming Products Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.7. Gryphon Appliances Limited

22.2.8. Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.9. Nova Marketing

22.2.10. SSIZ International



23. Strategic Recommendations



