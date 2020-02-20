Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Personal Grooming Market By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian female grooming market stood at $152 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% to surpass $623 million by 2024. The Indian male grooming market stood at $643 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to cross $1.2 billion by 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising urbanization, increasing disposable income of middle class population, changing preferences of Indian consumers for professional products and growth of professional beauty & wellness market.
Moreover, innovation in products offerings, enhanced shopping experience on e-commerce websites, increasing demand for professional products among consumers and innovative branding and marketing, promotional strategies are further expected to propel the demand for personal grooming products in India over the next five years.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian personal grooming market are: Phillips India Limited, Panasonic India Private Limited, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd., Gillette India Limited, Havells India Limited, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Wahl India Grooming Products Private Limited, Gryphon Appliances Limited, Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd., Nova Marketing, SSIZ International Products, NOVA Marketing, etc.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Voice of Customer
1.1. Brand Awareness
1.2. Usage of Personal Grooming Appliances
1.3. Factors Influencing Purchasing of Personal Grooming Appliances
2. Female Grooming: An Introduction & Classification
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. India Female Grooming Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Curlers and Trimmers & Shavers)
5.2.2. By End User (Individual Customer and Institutional Customer)
5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)
5.2.4. By Region (North, East, South, West)
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type; End User; Distribution Channel and Region)
6. India Hair Dryers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Corded Vs Cordless)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)
6.3. Pricing Analysis
7. India Hair Straighteners Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type (Ceramic, Titanium and Tourmaline)
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. India Hair Curlers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type (Curlers Vs Crimpers)
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. India Hair Trimmers & Shavers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Institutional Sales)
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. Male Grooming: An Introduction & Classification
11. Research Methodology
12. Executive Summary
13. India Male Grooming Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value & Volume
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Product Type (Shavers and Trimmers)
13.2.2. By End User (Individual Customer Vs Institutional Customer)
13.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded electronic stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Traditional Retail, Online Retail, Institutional Sales)
13.2.4. By Region (North, East, South, West)
13.2.5. By Company
13.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type; End User; Distribution Channel and Region)
14. India Shavers Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Value & Volume
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Product Type (Electric Rotary Shavers, Electric Foil Shavers, Non-Electric Shavers/Razors)
14.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Traditional Retail, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Institutional Sales)
14.3. Pricing Analysis
15. India Trimmers Market Outlook
15.1. Market Size & Forecast
15.1.1. By Value & Volume
15.2. Market Share & Forecast
15.2.1. By Connectivity (Corded and Cordless)
15.2.2. By Product Type (Beard trimmers, Hair trimmers/clippers, Nose & ear trimmers)
15.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multibranded Electronic Stores, Exclusive Brand Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Institutional Sales)
15.3. Pricing Analysis
16. Supply Chain Analysis
17. Import & Export Analysis
18. Market Dynamics
18.1. Drivers
18.2. Challenges
19. Market Trends & Development
20. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
21. India Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1. Competition Outlook
22.2. Company Profiles
22.2.1. Philips India Limited
22.2.2. Panasonic India Private Limited
22.2.3. Vega Industries Private Limited
22.2.4. Gillette India Limited
22.2.5. Havells India Limited
22.2.6. Wahl India Grooming Products Pvt. Ltd.
22.2.7. Gryphon Appliances Limited
22.2.8. Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.
22.2.9. Nova Marketing
22.2.10. SSIZ International
23. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yy34t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: