HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the launch of eleven new and exciting menu concepts. These innovative products are available exclusively for Sysco customers nationwide through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform.



Designed to help Sysco’s customers stay ahead of their competition, Cutting Edge Solutions products are sourced from best-in-class suppliers at the forefront of innovation. From better-for-you ingredients to labor-saving products, Cutting Edge Solutions products help operators easily update their menus and delight patrons with chef-tested, on-trend and innovative solutions. These versatile products also represent profit opportunities for operators by providing multiple menu solutions and enabling streamlined back-of-house operations.

“Our Cutting Edge Solutions platform helps our customers succeed in a fast-paced and evolving industry by providing exclusive product offerings featuring the latest innovations,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. “The new products we launch under this program not only help our customers meet the latest consumer demands, often they are truly ground-breaking and inspire new trends in the marketplace.”

The Sysco Brand Cutting Edge Solutions products launching this month include several plant-based items from Sysco Simply, Sysco’s lifestyle brand designed to help foodservice operators meet growing consumer demand for flexible and customized menu choices, including:

SYSCO SIMPLY PLANT-BASED PROTEIN

Made of a superfood blend of oats (Pulled Oats™), beans and peas, this versatile and unique ready-to-prepare plant-based protein ingredient easily replaces meat in any dish.

SYSCO SIMPLY PLANT-BASED SPROUTED GRAIN BREADS

Available in oat grain and wheatberry, these whole grain breads are plant-based with no artificial ingredients and add a delicious, nutty and earthy flavor to sandwich, breakfast and brunch offerings.

SYSCO SIMPLY PLANT-BASED VEGAN CORNETTOS

These Italian croissants are certified vegan and make a great addition to a breadbasket, sandwich, or served on their own with sweet or savory spreads. Try them in savory or elderberry and raspberry flavors.

Additional products included in the Cutting Edge Solutions launch include:

ARREZZIO IMPERIAL LUXE RAVIOLI

With on-trend and upscale flavor profiles that include goat cheese & lemon, braised beef and burrata cheese, this lighter, thinner, more delicate version of ravioli cooks in minutes and helps deliver a unique meal experience.

BLOCK & BARREL IMPERIAL SPREADABLE FETA

Bringing the authentic taste of feta cheese in an easy-to-use spread, operators can add a premium flair to any sandwich or flatbread or make a great appetizer dip served with pita bread and/or veggies. This savory spread is available in multiple flavors including classic, rosemary basil and habanero.

SYSCO IMPERIAL DESSERT MASHUPS

Fun, creamy and delicious, these thaw-and serve cheesecakes will turn dessert into an experiential occasion with mashups of some favorite flavors, including State Fair-themed inspirations such as cotton candy and candy apple. These innovative desserts will create Instagram-worthy moments while satisfying patrons craving for a bit of sweet nostalgia.

SYSCO IMPERIAL PIMENTO CHEESE BITES

These craveable bites meet the consumer demand for cheese-based appetizers, add a popular flavor profile to entrées or make a unique pairing with craft beer and your favorite cocktail.

SYSCO CLASSIC FULLY COOKED CHICKEN SKEWERS

These convenient, heat and serve flame-grilled chicken skewers are available in halal breast or thigh options and breast piri-piri style. These products are great for to-go applications and trending Mediterranean-style entrées.

SYSCO CLASSIC SOUS-VIDE SIRLOIN STEAK

Made from USDA Choice grade beef, this sous-vide product innovation ensures a perfectly cooked steak every time, and helps operators save on labor while delivering a consistent quality meal experience to their patrons. Sysco Classic Sous-Vide Sirloin Steak allows any foodservice operator to serve steakhouse quality steaks.

SIMPLOT® JUNIOR CUT SIDEWINDERS™ FRIES

Great for topping or for soaking up sauces and dips, these smaller sized, fun curvy fries are coated with a special batter that provides superior flavor and longer lasting crispy crunch.

TYSON® BONELESS THIGH WINGS

These thigh meat wings have the appearance and moist, tender qualities of bone-in wings yet are completely boneless! Toss them in your signature BBQ or Buffalo sauce for a crowd-pleasing entrée or appetizer.

Sysco is committed to the continuous development of innovative new products that will help foodservice operators be more successful. The next launch of new Cutting Edge Solutions is scheduled for September 2020.

