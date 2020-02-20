WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced that it has appointed Jean Gauvin, DVM, as its Chief Veterinary Officer (“CVO”), effective immediately.



In the newly-created position of CVO, Dr. Gauvin will serve as a liaison between Kane Biotech and industry, guide the Kane Biotech R&D team’s Animal Health research and product development, and be the media voice of Kane Biotech’s Animal Health business unit. Dr. Gauvin will also serve as a member of Kane Biotech’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Gauvin has 40 years of experience in veterinary medicine and is the co-founder and co-owner of the DMV Veterinary Centre in Montreal (Lachine), Quebec. He is the Chairman of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association’s (“CVMA”) communications advisory group; immediate past President of the Association des Médecins Vétérinaire du Québec en pratique des petits animaux (“AMVQ”) and past Chairman and member of the AMVQ’s governance committee. Dr. Gauvin received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine and Small Animal Dentistry Certificate from the University of Montreal; and his Certificate in Fish Health Management from the University of Georgia.

Dr. Gauvin has been involved in veterinary associations, nationally and provincially, since 1984. In 2009, he became the Quebec representative on the CVMA Council, and became a member of the CVMA’s National and International Issues Committee the following year. After being elected as an executive member, he became President of the CVMA and chaired the CVMA Summit on Antimicrobial Stewardship in 2014.

Dr. Gauvin also has more than 30 years of experience in the field of broadcast (radio, television) and social media, and is currently a veterinary columnist for the Moteur de recherche (Search Engine) radio show that airs on Ici Radio-Canada Première.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Gauvin to our executive leadership team,” said Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech. “His many years of experience in veterinary medicine, particularly antimicrobial stewardship, will be an invaluable asset to Kane Biotech as we continue to develop and commercialize products that prevent and disperse bacterial biofilms.”

“Joining Kane Biotech provides me with the opportunity to pursue my three passions: animal welfare, antimicrobial stewardship, and the World Organization for Animal Health’s concept of ‘One Health,’” said Dr. Gauvin. “I am completely supportive of Kane Biotech’s vision of discovering new technologies that will prevent biofilm-related infections in humans and animals, as well as in industrial settings. I believe that my 40 years of experience in veterinary medicine – which includes antimicrobial resistance, media and work with veterinary organizations – will help Kane Biotech to fulfill this vision.”



About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:

Marc Edwards Chief Executive Officer Kane Biotech Inc. +1 (514) 910-6991 medwards@kanebiotech.com Ray Dupuis Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. +1 (204) 298-2200 rdupuis@kanebiotech.com Stephen Kilmer Investor Relations +1 (646) 274-3580 skilmer@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.