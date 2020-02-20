Company’s ADSs continue to trade on the Nasdaq

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) provider, today announced that it will voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

“This is a natural step for Nano Dimension. Delisting from the TASE will reduce cost and complexity and allow the company to focus on the financial markets where its main business markets are located,” said Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s newly appointed CEO. “Israeli investors will continue to be served by the company as partners and supporters while their stock is traded on the Nasdaq in the form of American Depositary Shares.”

Under Israeli law and TASE rules, the delisting of Nano Dimension’s ordinary shares from trading on the TASE will take place at least 90 days after the date of this announcement, which is expected to be on or about May 20, 2020. Nano Dimension will announce the exact date of its TASE delisting when it becomes available.

Nano Dimension's American Depositary Shares, each of which represents 50 ordinary shares, will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NNDM”.

Holders of ordinary shares that currently trade on the TASE may convert their ordinary shares into ADSs through their banks or brokers. The process to convert ordinary shares into ADSs involves depositing ordinary shares in the Israeli custodian account of The Bank of New York Mellon, the Depositary of our ADS program. The Bank of New York Mellon will waive its conversion and issuance fees for all shareholders who convert their ordinary shares until May 29, 2020. After May 29, 2020, each conversion will be charged $0.05 per ADS. Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares are encouraged to contact their banks or brokers with any questions about the conversion process.

