SUWANEE, GA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) – is pleased and proud to announce their participation and world-wide launch of dermaPACE® at the World Union of Wound Healing Society (WUWHS) 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE March 8 to 12, 2020. The event will join distinguished experts from around the world under the theme of “Global Healing, Changing Lives." The congress provides the opportunity for Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) to collaborate and promote on their clinical practice and trends. “One of the precise objectives of WUWHS 2020 is to promote a greater collaboration and cooperation of all the Scientific Wound Care Societies around the world who have passion in caring for wounds as their main mission,” WUWHS states in their welcome address. SANUWAVE will be at Booth HS62 & 63 and has a full agenda planned for the entire 5-day conference including the industry sponsored Awards Dinner.



Posters and Oral Presentations at WUWHS

SANUWAVE is delighted to announce that there are two (2) Oral Presentations on the dermaPACE® System, our flagship product used to treat both acute and chronic wounds all around the world. The oral presentations will be given by Dr. Tomasz Banasiewicz, MD (Poland) and Dr. Iulian Cioanta, Ph.D. (SANUWAVE).

FC37 / ID 576 – “A PILOT STUDY DETERMINE THE EFFECTS OF DIFFERENT DOSAGE REGIMENS OF HIGH ENERGY ACOUSTIC SHOCKWAVES IN TREATING DIABETIC FOOT ULCERS”, by Tomasz Banasiewicz and Iulian Cioanta, on Monday, March 9th, at 2:30 – 3:45 in Conference Hall B – FC04. FC55 / ID 608 – “HIGH-ENERGY ACOUSTIC SHOCKWAVES (DERMAPACE®, SANUWAVE) REDUCING FIBROSIS CROHN’S-COLITIS PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC PERIANAL FISTULA”, by Tomasz Banasiewicz and Jaroslaw Cwalinski, on Tuesday, March 10th, at 10:30 – 12:30 in Capital Suite 3 – FC06.

SANUWAVE has also been selected to stage six (6) Poster Presentations on the dermaPACE® System. Dr. Windy Cole, DPM (USA) with two posters, Dr. Perry Mayer, MD (Canada), Dr. Brian Harper, DCH (Canada), Dr. Oscar Alvarez, MD (USA), and Dr. Tomasz Banasiewicz, MD (Poland) are among those selected to present their scientific clinical work in the poster sessions.

PO098 / ID 527 – “EXTRACORPOREAL SHOCKWAVE THERAPY (ESWT) - PACE TECHNOLOGY: MICRO-VASCULAR STIMULATION POST-AMPUTATION APPLIED TO INCISION LINES PROMOTES HEALING AND REDUCE EDEMA – AVOIDING EXTENDED WOUND CARE OR THE NEED FOR FURTHER SURGICAL INTERVENTION”, by Perry Mayer, in the Clinical Studies Including Case Series and Case Reports Section. PO099 / ID 528 – “EFFECTS OF HIGH ENERGY ACOUSTIC SHOCK WAVE THERAPY ON LOCAL SKIN PERFUSION AND HEALING OF DIABETIC FOOT ULCERS”, by Mark S. Granick, Oscar M. Alvarez, and Aksone Nouvong, in the Clinical Studies Including Case Series and Case Reports Section. PO181 / ID 526 ESWT – “PACE TECHNOLOGY UTILIZES HIGH-ENERGY ACOUSTIC PRESSURE SHOCKWAVES WITH ULTIMATE GOAL OF REGENERATING HEALTHY TISSUE IN CHRONIC FOOT ULCERS IN A COMMUNITY CLINICAL SETTING”, by Brian Harper, in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Section. PO187 / ID 574 – “THE USE OF NON-INVASIVE PULSED ACOUSTIC CELLULAR EXPRESSION (PACE) SYSTEM TO PROMOTE ANGIOGENESIS IN CHRONIC WOUNDS”, by Windy Cole, in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Section. PO191- ID 609 – “EFFECTIVENESS OF HIGH-ENERGY ACOUSTIC SHOCKWAVES (DERMAPACE®, SANUWAVE) IN THE THERAPY OF DIABETIC FOOT ULCERS (DFU)”, by Tomasz Banasiewicz, Kinga Zastawna, Maciej Mazur, Zuzannax Konrady, Krzysztof Szmyt, Piotr Piatek, and Wojciech Francuzik, in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Section. PO205- ID 974 – “THE USE OF NON-INVASIVE PULSED ACOUSTIC CELLULAR EXPRESSION SYSTEM TO PROMOTE ANGIOGENESIS IN CHRONIC DIABETIC WOUNDS”, by Windy Cole, in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Section.

Journal of Wound Care/WUWHS Awards Event

SANUWAVE has partnered with Journal of Wound Care (JWC) to sponsor their Awards event in the INNOVATION IN TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN RESEARCH category. The audience will include the nobility of the wound care world, JWC Editorial Board members along with the heads of numerous associations and collaborating wound societies, including WUWHS 2020, and Gulnaz Tariq Mir, President WUWHS 2020 Congress. The Award dinner will be held March 10, 2020. The nominees were numerous and came from all over the world. The three nominees chosen for our category are: Dr. Windy Cole, DPM, Adjunct Professor and Director of Wound Care Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, Medical Director of University Hospitals Ahuja Wound Center from the USA, Ana Lúcia Martins de Oliveira Carey, Clinical Nurse Manager, Beaumont Hospital Home Therapies, Ireland, and Dr. Gustavo Souza, MD, Plastic Surgeon, Hospital Felício Rocho, Brazil. SANUWAVE is also honored to be presenting the CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION IN WOUND CARE award. The nominees for this award are: Dr. Karen Ousey, Professor and Director of the Institute of Skin Integrity and Infection Prevention, University of Huddersfield, UK, Dr. Ayişe Karadağ, PhD, RN, ET/WOCN, Professor at Koç University School of Nursing, Turkey, and Dr. Harikrishna K.R.Nair, President of Malaysian Society of Wound Care Professionals, Professor at Department of Internal Medicine, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Malaysia.

Kevin Richardson, Chairman of the Board and CEO of SANUWAVE, stated, “Diabetes in this region of the world is running rampant and the wound care industry is at a critical juncture in helping treat diabetic foot ulcers (DFU’s), as well as, other types of acute and chronic wounds. This event occurs once every four years and brings together the world’s leading wound experts. We are proud to be launching in the region with this esteemed event and awards ceremony. Our goal remains the same, to have a device anywhere and everywhere a DFU is treated.”

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® (Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression) Technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE® System, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron®, Evotron® System and orthoPACE® System in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE’s shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

