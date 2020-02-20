NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions, today announced the expansion of Hazeltree Collateral Manager™ to include Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) calculations in partnership with AcadiaSoft. This new partnership helps clients to meet their obligations under Phases 5 and 6 of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR).



Under the new rules, derivatives trading relationships become increasingly complex, requiring both sides of each transaction to calculate daily Initial Margin (IM). Calculating bilateral margin under SIMM requires sophisticated risk, sensitivities and market data inputs across all covered trading with each respective counterparty.

This initiative will provide the Hazeltree buy-side community with seamless margin calculations for their entire margin workflow, all in a single cloud solution. Hazeltree Collateral Manager helps optimize collateral usage, minimize operational risks, strengthen controls and enhance treasury ROI through a streamlined, automated OTC collateral management process.

“By partnering with Hazeltree, we’re able to offer the buy-side community a state-of-the-art integrated solution that both helps our clients meet their UMR obligations and takes another step toward standardization across the industry. The more consistency we can bring to these services, the more efficient we’ll make the entire margin process for our clients,” said Fred Dassori, Head of Strategic Development at AcadiaSoft.

“Hazeltree supports all aspects of the collateral management processes, ensuring our clients are fully equipped to meet the upcoming phases of UMR,” said Paul Calderone, Chief Operating Officer of Hazeltree. "We partner with industry leaders to better service buy-side firms. We are delighted to add AcadiaSoft to our list of partners as we continue enhancing our collateral management capabilities.”

About AcadiaSoft, Inc.

AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. AcadiaPlus is an open platform that provides the sell-side, the buy-side and fund administrators with specialist applications and a third-party partner ecosystem for the straight-through processing of the entire risk mitigation lifecycle. Backed by 16 major industry participants and market infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 1100 firms exchanging approximately $700B of collateral on a daily basis via its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo. For more information, visit acadiasoft.com. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcadiaSoft_ and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acadiasoft-inc/.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading treasury management and portfolio finance solutions provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from streamlined operations and reduces a range of liquidity and funding risks. Hazeltree’s integrated solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.