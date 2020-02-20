BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Cindy J. Miller and Chief Financial Officer Janet Zelenka will present and host investor meetings at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, March 2, 2020.



