Fourth Quarter Highlights
Full-Year 2019 Highlights
MATTOON, Ill. , Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the fourth quarter 2019 and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results and developments today at 10 a.m. E.T.
“We produced another quarter of consistent and stable Adjusted EBITDA and revenue,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. “Consumer broadband revenue grew 1.4 percent and our commercial and carrier data-transport revenue grew 2 percent in the quarter. We achieved a 10.4 percent reduction in operating expenses as a result of disciplined cost management and process improvements within our operations.”
“Our number one priority in 2019 was executing on our capital allocation plan and reducing our debt, and I am very pleased with our progress in this area,” added Udell. “We retired $27 million in senior unsecured notes in the recent quarter and $55 million in the last half of the year. We are intensely focused on deleveraging and we will allocate substantially all free cash flow in 2020 to pay down debt and strengthen the balance sheet.”
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter
Full Year 2019 Results
2020 Outlook
“We are excited about the strong momentum we have going into 2020, our financial priorities are well aligned to achieve our capital allocation plan and fiscal guidance including consistent Adjusted EBITDA,” commented Udell. “While our sector is undergoing continued transformation, Consolidated remains a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., focused on growing our fiber network and delivering on our promise of competitive, broadband solutions to rural America.”
Consolidated Communications is providing the following financial guidance for 2020.
|2019 Results
|2020 Range
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$523.5 million
|$520 million to $525 million
|Cash interest expense
|$133.2 million
|$125 million to $130 million
|Cash income taxes(1)
|$2.4 million
|$1 million to $3 million
|Capex
|$232.2 million
|$195 million to $205 million
|Free cash flow(2)
|$121.6 million
|$145 million to $155 million
Conference Call Information
Consolidated’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast today at 10 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio,” “free cash flow” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.
Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.
We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.
These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash dividends and proceeds received from the sale of assets. Free cash flow is a measure of operating cash flows available for corporate purposes after providing sufficient fixed asset additions. The tables that follow include a calculation of free cash flow for each of the periods presented with a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow provides useful information to investors in the evaluation of our operating performance and liquidity.
We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.
Safe Harbor
The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand a company’s future prospects and make informed investment decisions. Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,395
|$
|9,599
|Accounts receivable, net
|120,016
|133,136
|Income tax receivable
|2,669
|11,072
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|41,787
|44,336
|Total current assets
|176,867
|198,143
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,835,878
|1,927,126
|Investments
|112,717
|110,853
|Goodwill
|1,035,274
|1,035,274
|Customer relationships, net
|164,069
|228,959
|Other intangible assets
|10,557
|11,483
|Other assets
|54,915
|23,423
|Total assets
|$
|3,390,277
|$
|3,535,261
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|30,936
|$
|32,502
|Advance billings and customer deposits
|45,710
|47,724
|Dividends payable
|-
|27,579
|Accrued compensation
|57,069
|64,459
|Accrued interest
|7,874
|9,232
|Accrued expense
|75,406
|71,650
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|27,301
|30,468
|Total current liabilities
|244,296
|283,614
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|2,250,677
|2,303,585
|Deferred income taxes
|173,027
|188,129
|Pension and other post-retirement obligations
|302,296
|314,134
|Other long-term liabilities
|72,730
|30,145
|Total liabilities
|3,043,026
|3,119,607
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares
|authorized, 71,961,045 and 71,187,301, shares outstanding
|as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|720
|712
|Additional paid-in capital
|492,246
|513,070
|Accumulated deficit
|(71,217
|)
|(50,834
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(80,868
|)
|(53,212
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|6,370
|5,918
|Total shareholders' equity
|347,251
|415,654
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,390,277
|$
|3,535,261
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net revenues
|$
|331,035
|$
|344,750
|$
|1,336,542
|$
|1,399,074
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services and products
|136,201
|154,656
|574,936
|611,872
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|76,473
|82,433
|299,088
|333,605
|Acquisition and other transaction costs
|-
|197
|-
|1,960
|Depreciation and amortization
|91,642
|103,909
|381,237
|432,668
|Income from operations
|26,719
|3,555
|81,281
|18,969
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|(33,390
|)
|(35,499
|)
|(136,660
|)
|(134,578
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|3,140
|-
|4,510
|-
|Other income, net
|(286
|)
|11,069
|27,224
|40,911
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,817
|)
|(20,875
|)
|(23,645
|)
|(74,698
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,005
|(6,877
|)
|(3,714
|)
|(24,127
|)
|Net loss
|(5,822
|)
|(13,998
|)
|(19,931
|)
|(50,571
|)
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|166
|(19
|)
|452
|263
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(5,988
|)
|$
|(13,979
|)
|$
|(20,383
|)
|$
|(50,834
|)
|Net loss per basic and diluted common shares
|attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(5,822)
|$
|(13,998)
|$
|(19,931)
|$
|(50,571)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|91,642
|103,909
|381,237
|432,668
|Deferred income taxes
|(5,888)
|(23,203)
|(5,249)
|(26,008)
|Cash distributions from wireless partnerships less than earnings
|(340)
|(160)
|(1,901)
|(194)
|Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense
|(246)
|(5,948)
|(24,507)
|(30,361)
|Non-cash, stock-based compensation
|1,596
|1,365
|6,836
|5,119
|Amortization of deferred financing
|1,253
|1,199
|4,932
|4,721
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(3,140)
|-
|(4,510)
|-
|Other adjustments, net
|696
|2,251
|1,487
|6,066
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
|10,708
|27,870
|702
|15,881
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|90,459
|93,285
|339,096
|357,321
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
|(47,860)
|(58,051)
|(232,203)
|(244,816)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|375
|485
|14,718
|2,125
|Proceeds from business dispositions
|-
|-
|-
|20,999
|Distributions from investments
|-
|-
|329
|233
|Other
|(213)
|-
|(663)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,698)
|(57,566)
|(217,819)
|(221,459)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|43,000
|53,001
|195,000
|189,588
|Payment of finance lease obligations
|(2,776)
|(3,165)
|(12,519)
|(12,755)
|Payment on long-term debt
|(52,587)
|(51,588)
|(195,350)
|(207,938)
|Repurchase of senior notes
|(23,818)
|-
|(49,804)
|-
|Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding
|(363)
|(593)
|(363)
|(593)
|Dividends on common stock
|-
|(27,601)
|(55,445)
|(110,222)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(36,544)
|(29,946)
|(118,481)
|(141,920)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|6,217
|5,773
|2,796
|(6,058)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|6,178
|3,826
|9,599
|15,657
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|12,395
|$
|9,599
|$
|12,395
|$
|9,599
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Commercial and carrier:
|Data and transport services (includes VoIP)
|$
|89,905
|$
|88,152
|$
|355,325
|$
|349,413
|Voice services
|46,510
|49,301
|188,322
|202,875
|Other
|12,500
|16,389
|52,894
|56,395
|148,915
|153,842
|596,541
|608,683
|Consumer:
|Broadband (VoIP and Data)
|64,474
|63,598
|257,083
|253,119
|Video services
|19,838
|21,649
|81,378
|88,338
|Voice services
|44,238
|47,597
|180,839
|202,032
|128,550
|132,844
|519,300
|543,489
|Subsidies
|18,122
|17,948
|72,440
|83,371
|Network access
|33,056
|37,382
|138,056
|152,582
|Other products and services
|2,392
|2,734
|10,205
|10,949
|Total operating revenue
|331,035
|344,750
|1,336,542
|1,399,074
|Less operating revenues from divestitures
|-
|-
|-
|(3,337
|)
|$
|331,035
|$
|344,750
|$
|1,336,542
|$
|1,395,737
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Commercial and carrier:
|Data and transport services (includes VoIP)
|$
|89,905
|$
|88,756
|$
|88,538
|$
|88,126
|$
|88,152
|Voice services
|46,510
|46,606
|47,136
|48,070
|49,301
|Other
|12,500
|11,828
|13,390
|15,176
|16,389
|148,915
|147,190
|149,064
|151,372
|153,842
|Consumer:
|Broadband (VoIP and Data)
|64,474
|65,456
|64,068
|63,085
|63,598
|Video services
|19,838
|20,463
|20,341
|20,736
|21,649
|Voice services
|44,238
|45,487
|45,235
|45,879
|47,597
|128,550
|131,406
|129,644
|129,700
|132,844
|Subsidies
|18,122
|18,025
|18,134
|18,159
|17,948
|Network access
|33,056
|34,211
|34,198
|36,591
|37,382
|Other products and services
|2,392
|2,494
|2,492
|2,827
|2,734
|Total operating revenue
|$
|331,035
|$
|333,326
|$
|333,532
|$
|338,649
|$
|344,750
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net loss
|$
|(5,822
|)
|$
|(13,998
|)
|$
|(19,931
|)
|$
|(50,571
|)
|Add (subtract):
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,005
|(6,877
|)
|(3,714
|)
|(24,127
|)
|Interest expense, net
|33,390
|35,499
|136,660
|134,578
|Depreciation and amortization
|91,642
|103,909
|381,237
|432,668
|EBITDA
|121,215
|118,533
|494,252
|492,548
|Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
|Other, net (2)
|3,914
|11,552
|17,754
|34,599
|Investment income (accrual basis)
|(7,483
|)
|(10,597
|)
|(38,088
|)
|(39,596
|)
|Investment distributions (cash basis)
|6,986
|10,263
|35,809
|39,078
|Pension/OPEB expense
|7,797
|1,249
|11,487
|5,546
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(3,140
|)
|-
|(4,510
|)
|-
|Non-cash compensation (3)
|1,596
|1,365
|6,836
|5,119
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|130,885
|$
|132,365
|$
|523,540
|$
|537,294
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
|(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and certain miscellaneous items.
|(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Schedule of Free Cash Flow Calculation
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|90,459
|$
|93,285
|$
|339,096
|$
|357,321
|Add (subtract):
|Capital expenditures
|(47,860
|)
|(58,051
|)
|(232,203
|)
|(244,816
|)
|Dividends paid
|-
|(27,601
|)
|(55,445
|)
|(110,222
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of assets
|375
|485
|14,718
|23,124
|Free cash flow
|$
|42,974
|$
|8,118
|$
|66,166
|$
|25,407
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
|(Dollars in millions)
|(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|Range
|Low
|High
|Net income
|$
|40
|$
|50
|Add:
|Income tax expense
|28
|33
|Interest expense, net
|135
|130
|Depreciation and amortization
|314
|309
|EBITDA
|517
|522
|Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
|Other, net (2)
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Pension/OPEB expense
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Non-cash compensation (3)
|7
|7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|520
|$
|525
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
|(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and certain miscellaneous items.
|(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|to Free Cash Flow Guidance
|(Dollars in millions)
|(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|Range
|Low
|High
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|350
|$
|350
|Less capital expenditures
|(205
|)
|(195
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|145
|$
|155
|To enhance the information in our outlook with respect to non-GAAP metrics, we are providing a range for certain GAAP measures that are components of the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics. The provision of these ranges is in no way meant to indicate that we are explicitly or implicitly providing an outlook on those GAAP components of the reconciliation. In order to reconcile the non-GAAP financial metric to GAAP, we have used ranges for the GAAP components that arithmetically add up to the non-GAAP financial metric. While we feel reasonably comfortable about the outlook for the non-GAAP financial metrics, we fully expect that the ranges used for the GAAP components will vary from actual results. We will consider our outlook of non-GAAP financial metrics to be accurate if the specific non-GAAP metric is met or exceeded, even if the GAAP components of the reconciliation are different from those provided in an earlier reconciliation.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|Summary of Outstanding Debt:
|2019
|Term loans, net of discount $5,604
|$
|1,779,109
|Revolving loan
|40,000
|Senior unsecured notes due 2022, net of discount $1,998
|443,002
|Finance leases
|24,019
|Total debt as of December 31, 2019
|$
|2,286,130
|Less deferred debt issuance costs
|(8,152
|)
|Less cash on hand
|(12,395
|)
|Total net debt as of December 31, 2019
|$
|2,265,583
|Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve
|months ended December 31, 2019
|$
|523,540
|Total Net Debt to last twelve months
|Adjusted EBITDA
|4.33x
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net loss
|$
|(5,822
|)
|$
|(13,998
|)
|$
|(19,931
|)
|$
|(50,571
|)
|Integration and severance related costs, net of tax
|5,712
|7,590
|17,449
|23,986
|Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax
|105
|282
|(171
|)
|1,768
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(2,289
|)
|-
|(3,288
|)
|-
|Local switching support settlement, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(2,978
|)
|Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax
|(112
|)
|1,051
|(28
|)
|3,480
|Tax related to acquisition
|-
|-
|-
|1,062
|Divestiture related, tax (1)
|-
|-
|-
|767
|Change in deferred tax rate
|686
|(2,763
|)
|686
|(2,763
|)
|Change in deferred tax rate, federal tax reform
|-
|(772
|)
|-
|(5,169
|)
|Other, tax
|1,227
|1,340
|1,865
|1,340
|Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax
|1,163
|1,020
|4,983
|3,824
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|670
|$
|(6,250
|)
|$
|1,565
|$
|(25,254
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|70,909
|70,658
|70,837
|70,613
|Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Notes:
|(1) Includes sale of Virginia properties on July 31, 2018.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Key Operating Statistics
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|% Change
|December 31,
|% Change
|2019
|2019
|in Qtr
|2018
|YOY
|Voice Connections
|835,997
|854,430
|(2.2%)
|902,414
|(7.4%)
|Data and Internet Connections
|784,165
|784,151
|0.0%
|778,970
|0.7%
|Video Connections
|84,171
|86,446
|(2.6%)
|93,065
|(9.6%)
|Business and Broadband as % of total revenue (1)
|75.8%
|75.6%
|0.3%
|76.2%
|(0.5%)
|Fiber route network miles (long-haul and metro)
|37,511
|37,359
|0.4%
|36,944
|1.5%
|On-net buildings
|12,264
|11,732
|4.5%
|10,424
|17.7%
|Consumer Customers
|582,818
|602,482
|(3.3%)
|628,649
|(7.3%)
|Consumer ARPU
|$73.52
|$72.70
|1.1%
|$70.44
|4.4%
|Notes:
|(1) Business and Broadband revenue % includes: commercial/carrier, equipment sales and service, directory, consumer broadband and special access.
