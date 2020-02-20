HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has appointed Melinda Johnson, P.E., LEED AP, GGP, as Executive Vice President of the Building Technologies Group of NV5. In her role, Ms. Johnson is responsible for the operations of the Building Technologies Group, which includes the Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection (MEP-FP) and Technology businesses and will develop collaborative opportunities to drive organic growth.

Ms. Johnson brings over 25 years of experience in the fields of engineering, business, and finance. She will lead NV5’s efforts to implement best practices for design, marketing, financials, and quality assurance/quality control across the Building Technologies organization. Melinda Johnson is a registered Professional Engineer in six states. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of New York and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Adelphi University.

“I am honored to lead NV5’s Building Technologies Group and look forward to driving the continued expansion and strategic direction of our MEP-FP and Technology businesses,” said Ms. Johnson.

“We are pleased that Melinda Johnson will be leading our Building Technologies Group,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Her leadership will introduce innovative approaches to the design and commissioning of systems and technology in buildings, campuses, and facilities and drive accelerated growth.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

