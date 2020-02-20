ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (the “Company” or “Providence”) (Nasdaq: PRSC) is scheduled to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 before the market opens.



Providence will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00AM ET to discuss these results. The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 244-3865, and international callers should dial (518) 444-0681. When prompted, the passcode is 5959714. Interested parties may also access the call via the Company’s website at investor.prscholdings.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 5, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 5959714 or via the Company’s website at investor.prscholdings.com .

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC and Circulation, Inc., is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

