SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it is accepting proposals for its Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients (ACCEL) Grant Program, which provides grant funding to expand novel access-to-care programs for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD). In 2020, the ACCEL program will fund up to five proposals, providing a grant of up to $50,000 each. GBT created the program in 2019 to accelerate the development of innovative and sustainable programs that have the potential over time to improve access to quality healthcare for people living with this lifelong inherited blood disorder.



“The sickle cell community represents a highly underserved population that faces significant challenges in accessing high-quality care over their lifetime, which has a significant impact on the course of their disease,” said Jung E. Choi, chief business and strategy officer, and head of patient advocacy and government affairs at GBT. “We created the ACCEL program to help committed members of the sickle cell community address these very real challenges. As part of our mission to dramatically improve the lives of people with SCD, we look forward to supporting U.S.-based nonprofit organizations that are working on innovative healthcare programs to help patients access the care they need and deserve.”

GBT launched ACCEL in February 2019 and provided more than $200,000 in grant funding to U.S.-based nonprofit organizations serving patients with SCD and their families. In 2020, priority areas will include expanding existing community outreach models using community health workers to facilitate patient access to care; innovative training programs for healthcare professionals; leveraging available capacity by partnering with non-SCD stakeholders; improving the transition from pediatric to adult care; and innovative nurse practitioner outreach care models.

“In 2019, the ACCEL program received so many compelling proposals from highly qualified applicants that it was difficult to select just five,” said Lewis Hsu, M.D., director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Program and professor of pediatrics at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “Having served on the ACCEL 2019 review committee, I look forward to seeing GBT support additional innovative programs that have potential to positively impact patient care and help improve the lives of many children and adults living with SCD.”

GBT is accepting proposals for the ACCEL program through April 30. Submitted proposals will be reviewed by a panel of GBT and external stakeholders with expertise in the issues affecting people with SCD. The panel will select grant recipients based on the strength of the proposal, degree of innovation and potential impact on SCD patient care. More information about the ACCEL program, including how to submit a proposal, can be found here.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa. It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.1 SCD is a lifelong inherited blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.2 Due to a genetic mutation, people with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped and rigid.2,3,4 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.4,5,6

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta™ (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

Forward-Looking Statements

