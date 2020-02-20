Departure of the President and Chief Executive Officer

Restructuring efforts under the CCAA are continuing

QUÉBEC, Québec, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) today announces important change in its management and provides an update regarding the restructuring efforts undertaken since obtaining protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”) on December 23rd, 2019.

Change in Management

The Board of Directors of Nemaska Lithium is announcing the departure of the President and CEO, Mr. Guy Bourassa, who is leaving the Corporation’s management and his seat on the Board of Directors as of today.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Bourassa for the many years he devoted to helping build Nemaska Lithium. His dedication to creating the company and his contribution to the development of this niche market in Québec will remain an undeniable legacy,” said Jacques Mallette, Chairman of the Nemaska Lithium Board of Directors. “Given the restructuring the Corporation is undergoing and the current market conditions, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interest of the Corporation to undertake the next steps with a new approach and renewed leadership. The Board will work closely with the management team and employees, in whom we reaffirm our complete confidence, in order to lead the Corporation in a direction that will ensure its success.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Corporation’s management team will oversee and ensure the continuity of the restructuring operations.

Progression of the Restructuring Process

As regards the restructuring process, which was undertaken on December 23rd, 2019 under the supervision of the Superior Court of Québec (the “Court”), Nemaska Lithium continues to collaborate closely with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who is acting as the court-appointed Monitor responsible for overseeing the Corporation’s operations.

The financial advisors responsible for conducting the Sale & Investor Solicitation Process (SISP) are continuing in their efforts to incentivize purchasers or new investors, while finalizing, jointly with the Nemaska Lithium team, the economic and technical documents which will be made available to interested parties starting at the end of February.

Furthermore, the claims process is ongoing, in order to proceed as soon as possible with the review and determination of the number and quantum of claims against the Corporation and its subsidiaries, as well as their directors and officers. Pursuant to the Claims Procedure Order of the Court, persons having claims against the Corporation, its subsidiaries, and their directors and officers must file their proofs of claim at the latest on March 31, 2020, failing which these persons will be barred from asserting their claims.

For more information regarding the various proceedings under way pursuant to the CCAA, please consult the Monitor’s website at the following address: https://www.pwc.com/ca/en/services/insolvency-assignments/nemaska-lithium-inc.html.

Filing of the 2nd Quarter Financial Statements

Since it remains a reporting issuer under the Securities Act, Nemaska Lithium published its financial statements and management report for the second quarter of its fiscal year on SEDAR on February 14th, 2020. The documents are available on the Nemaska Lithium website.

Settlement of the Court Case with Holders of the Senior Secured Bonds

The settlement of the court case with the holders of the Senior Secured Bonds announced on January 29, 2020 was approved by these holders and the Court, respectively, on February 12 and February 13. The Corporation expects the settlement to be implemented in the week of March 9, 2020.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, the Corporation intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation intends to operate the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade, and the spodumene concentrate to be produced thereat will thereafter be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

More information regarding the Corporation’s situation, decisions or actions will continue to be provided on an ongoing basis, as required by applicable law or as may be deemed necessary by the Corporation or the Court. For more information, visit www.nemaskalithium.com. You can also refer to the Monitor’s website for more information on the CCAA procedures at https://www.pwc.com/ca/en/services/insolvency-assignments/nemaska-lithium-inc.html.

