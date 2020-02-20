Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty Devices Market, By Purpose (Hair Removal, Skin Care, Hair Care and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Beauty Devices Market is Forecast to Surpass $34 Billion by 2024.
The Global Beauty Devices Market is expected to witness growth over the next five years, on account of increasing levels of pollution and its detrimental effects on skin and hair, due to which consumers are opting for various beauty care products. Moreover, surging disposable income, escalating geriatric population, increasing appearance consciousness and awareness about beauty devices, and growing prevalence of hormonal disorders are few of the other major factors driving the growth of the Global Beauty Devices Market.
In terms of purpose, the Global Beauty Devices Market is categorized into hair removal, skin care, hair care and others. Among all, hair care category accounted for a significant portion of the Global Beauty Devices Market in 2018 and is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period as well. The hair removal category has a large number of products available in the market, owing to which the category has been witnessing significant growth throughout the historical period and is anticipated to keep on growing during the forecast period as well.
Regionally, the beauty devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, the North American beauty devices market garnered a significant portion of the global market in 2018. The growth of Asia-Pacifc beauty devices market is majorly attributable to the rapid urbanization in the region coupled with rising trend of dual household income and hence, growing purchasing power across the region.
Some of the leading players in the Global Beauty Devices Market are Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, L'Oreal SA, Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Foreo AB, Beurer GmbH, Spectrum Brands Inc., Groupe SEB, etc.
Years Considered for this Report
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand recall (Spontaneous and Aided)
4.2. Willingness to spend
4.3. Preferred point of purchase
4.4. Factors influencing purchase decision
5. Global Beauty Devices Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Purpose (Hair Removal, Skin Care, Hair Care and Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail)
5.2.3. By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA)
5.2.4. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Purpose, By Distribution Channel and By Region)
6. Asia-Pacific Beauty Devices Market Outlook
7. Europe Beauty Devices Market Outlook
8. North America Beauty Devices Market Outlook
9. South America Beauty Devices Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
13.1.1. Panasonic Corporation
13.1.2. The Procter & Gamble Company
13.1.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.1.4. Dyson Ltd.
13.1.5. Spectrum Brands Inc.
13.1.6. Conair Corporation
13.1.7. Beurer GmbH
13.1.8. L'Oreal S.A.
13.1.9. Groupe SEB
13.1.10. Hangsun Limited
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc7isa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: