This report reviews the performance of the worldwide IC packaging and testing industry in 2018 and analyzes its development in 2019 and beyond.



List of Topics

Development of the global IC packaging and testing industry and includes shipment value and year-on-year growth rate for the period 2016-2019

Analysis of leading OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies, including Amkor, JCET, Tianshui Huatain Technology, Tongfu Microelectronics

Worldwide OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies who perform IC packaging and testing services registered significant shipment value growth in 2018, thanks to a continued increase in memory production and an advanced inventory replenishment in anticipation of potential tariff increases from the US-China trade war.

Worldwide IC packaging and testing industry shipment value in 2018 totaled US$29.462 billion in 2018, up by 7.69% compared to 2017.

Key Topics Covered



1. Worldwide Industry Shipment Value

1.1 Steady Growth in 2018

1.1.1 OSAT Companies Market Share Struck by Trade War

1.1.2 Worldwide OSAT Market Slows Down in 2019 with Shipment Value Similar to 2018

1.2 Taiwan Ranked No.1 in 2018 IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, Followed by China

1.2.1 Top Six OSAT Companies' Spots Remain Unchanged While Gap between Top Three Narrowing

1.2.2 Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry Posts Higher-than-Global-Average Growth at 8.4% in 2018

2. Development of Leading International OSAT Companies

2.1 Amkor Remain Steady Growth with Continued Focus on Automotive Electronics

2.2 JCET's M&A Continues to Deliver Synergy, Boosting High-end Packaging Share

2.3 Tianshui Huatian Technology Did Not Live Up to Expectation in 2018

2.4 Tongfu Microelectronics Maintains High Growth Fueled by International Customers

3. Development of Leading Taiwanese OSAT Companies

3.1 ASE Benefits from M&A Synergy with Focus on SiP Technology

3.1.1 ASE Aggressively Develops SiP to Help Customers Reduce Costs

3.2 PTI Strives for Product Diversification by Expanding Non-Memory Business

3.3 CoF Packaging Becomes Mainstream, Driving up Chipbond and Chipmos Revenues

List of Tables

Table 1 M&A of Leading OSAT Companies over Past Five Years

Table 2 ASE Revenues by Business Types

Table 3 Milestones of ASE-SPIL Merger

Table 4 PTI Revenue by Business Type

List of Figures

Figure 1 Worldwide IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value and Growth Rates, 2016-2019

Figure 2 World's Top Ten OSAT Companies by Revenue in 2018

Figure 3 Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value and Growth Rates, 2016-2019

Companies Mentioned



AMD

Amkor

ASE

Asus

Chipbond

ChipMOS

FCI

Hisilicon

Hynix

J-Device

JCET

JSCK

KYEC

MediaTek

Nanium

NVidia

Panasonic

PTI

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sigurd

SJSemi

Skyworks

SMIC

SPIL

STATS ChipPAC

Tainshui Huatian Technology

Tera Probe

Tongu Microelectronics

TSI

Tsinghua Unigroup

TSMC

Unisem

UTAC

Winste

