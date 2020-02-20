Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry, 2019 and Beyond " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the performance of the worldwide IC packaging and testing industry in 2018 and analyzes its development in 2019 and beyond.
List of Topics
Worldwide OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies who perform IC packaging and testing services registered significant shipment value growth in 2018, thanks to a continued increase in memory production and an advanced inventory replenishment in anticipation of potential tariff increases from the US-China trade war.
Worldwide IC packaging and testing industry shipment value in 2018 totaled US$29.462 billion in 2018, up by 7.69% compared to 2017.
Key Topics Covered
1. Worldwide Industry Shipment Value
1.1 Steady Growth in 2018
1.1.1 OSAT Companies Market Share Struck by Trade War
1.1.2 Worldwide OSAT Market Slows Down in 2019 with Shipment Value Similar to 2018
1.2 Taiwan Ranked No.1 in 2018 IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, Followed by China
1.2.1 Top Six OSAT Companies' Spots Remain Unchanged While Gap between Top Three Narrowing
1.2.2 Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry Posts Higher-than-Global-Average Growth at 8.4% in 2018
2. Development of Leading International OSAT Companies
2.1 Amkor Remain Steady Growth with Continued Focus on Automotive Electronics
2.2 JCET's M&A Continues to Deliver Synergy, Boosting High-end Packaging Share
2.3 Tianshui Huatian Technology Did Not Live Up to Expectation in 2018
2.4 Tongfu Microelectronics Maintains High Growth Fueled by International Customers
3. Development of Leading Taiwanese OSAT Companies
3.1 ASE Benefits from M&A Synergy with Focus on SiP Technology
3.1.1 ASE Aggressively Develops SiP to Help Customers Reduce Costs
3.2 PTI Strives for Product Diversification by Expanding Non-Memory Business
3.3 CoF Packaging Becomes Mainstream, Driving up Chipbond and Chipmos Revenues
List of Tables
Table 1 M&A of Leading OSAT Companies over Past Five Years
Table 2 ASE Revenues by Business Types
Table 3 Milestones of ASE-SPIL Merger
Table 4 PTI Revenue by Business Type
List of Figures
Figure 1 Worldwide IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value and Growth Rates, 2016-2019
Figure 2 World's Top Ten OSAT Companies by Revenue in 2018
Figure 3 Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value and Growth Rates, 2016-2019
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
