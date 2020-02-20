Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of China's OTT Online Streaming Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019, China's online video service market was led by three platforms: Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Youku. As growth in paid membership has slowed, however, self-made dramas and variety shows have become more popular, and competition has intensified between online video platforms. Over the past two years, with the rise of the state-backed Mango TV, Bilibili has gradually expanded from animated content to a full product line of film and TV services.
Meanwhile, short videos, led by Douyin and Kuaishou, have taken over the industry, impacting video platforms, so the three giants are now under attack from two sides. This report analyzes its potential development strategies and the overall industry's competitive landscape.
List of Topics
Key Topics Covered
1. China's Online Firm TV Market
1.1 Content Costs Remain High; Fierce Competition Between the Top Three
1.2 Content Payments Finally Surpassed Advertising Revenue But Growth Slowed
1.3 The Rise of Short Video and Direct Broadcast Threatens Platforms
2. iQiyi
2.1 Monthly User Fees Have Limited Room to Grow; iQiyi is Moving into Licensing
2.2 The iQiyi, Apple Park, Integrates Content and Services
2.3 Short Videos Used to Drive Views of Long Videos
3. Tencent Video
3.1 A Fan Economy Integrating Content, Social, and IP Operations
3.2 Multi-pronged Internal Horse Racing Strategy
3.3 Focusing on Interactive Content
4. Youku
4.1 Seeking Growth Momentum after Acquisition and Lower Sales
4.2 Integrated Content, New E-commerce Model, and licensed content sales strategy
4.3 Developing Online Series and Shared Revenue to Integrate the Industry Chain
List of Figures
Figure 1: The Chinese Online Video Subscriber Base, 2012-1H 2019
Figure 2: Overall User Penetration Rate of Chinese OTT Film TV Platforms
Figure 3. iQiyi's User Base, 2015-2019
Figure 4. iQiyi's Revenues, 2018Q2-2019Q2
Figure 5 iQiyi's Revenue Structure, 2018Q1-2019Q2
Figure 6 iQiyi's 21-Product Matrix
Figure 7 iQiyi's Short and Long Video Model
Figure 8 Tencent Video's User Base, 2017Q4-2019Q2
Figure 9 Tencent's Interactive TV Editing Process
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
