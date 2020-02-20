SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated weight loss solutions company commercializing the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has opened its second Company-managed retail treatment center.

“We are excited to have opened the second Company-managed Obalon Center for Weight Loss™, further developing our strategy to build a standardized, repeatable business using a Company-owned or managed retail treatment center model,” said Bill Plovanic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obalon. “We believe this new model will improve access to care for people with obesity that are candidates for treatment with the Obalon Balloon System.”

The Obalon Center for Weight Loss is staffed by a separate professional corporation comprised of physicians and registered dieticians to support a comprehensive weight loss program. The program is centered on balloon treatment with the Obalon Balloon System and includes additional services, such as 1:1 nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian to promote sustainable weight loss focusing on behavior and lifestyle modification, personalized goals and meal plans; and unlimited access to on-demand video content, including meal plans, recipes, and fitness classes. The Obalon Balloon System is FDA approved for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40, or who are approximately 30 to 100 pounds overweight.

The Company currently has two Company-managed retail treatment centers in California with additional locations expected to be opened in 2020. The first Obalon Center for Weight Loss treatment center located in San Diego, CA was opened in September 2019 and the Orange County, CA treatment center was opened in February 2020. More information about Obalon Center for Weight Loss treatment centers can be found by visiting: www.obaloncenter.com .

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Obalon’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those related to new products and their potential benefits. All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Obalon, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Obalon’s current expectations are more fully described in Obalon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 and its other reports, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Obalon assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.