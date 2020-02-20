Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metallized Film Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metallized Film Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing use of metallized film in electronics industry, high demand for metallized film from end users, and high growth for longer shelf life of food products.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Use of Metallized Film in Electronics Industry
3.1.2 High Demand for Metallized Film from End Users
3.1.3 High Growth for Longer Shelf Life of Food Products
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Metallized Film Market, By Metal
4.1 Copper
4.2 Aluminum
4.3 Chromium
4.4 Nickel
4.5 Other Metals
5 Metallized Film Market, By Material
5.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.2 Polyethylene
5.3 Polypropylene (PP)
5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane
5.6 Polycarbonate
5.7 Polyamide
5.8 Nylon
6 Metallized Film Market, By Application
6.1 Holograms
6.2 Thermal Insulation
6.3 Electromagnetic Blend
6.4 Hot Stamping Foil
6.5 Wrapping Films
6.6 Bags & Pouches
6.7 Labelling
6.8 Lidding Films
6.9 Laminate
6.10 Tubes
6.11 Sachets
7 Metallized Film Market, By End User
7.1 Aerospace
7.2 Decorative
7.3 Electronics
7.4 Construction
7.5 Packaging
7.5.1 Pharmaceuticals
7.5.2 Food & Beverages
7.5.3 Personal Care
7.5.4 Pet Food
7.5.5 Healthcare
7.5.6 Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging
8 Metallized Film Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Polyplex Corporation Ltd
10.2 Uflex Ltd
10.3 Cosmo Films Limited
10.4 Dunmore
10.5 Toray Industries Inc
10.6 Jindal Poly Films Limited
10.7 Ester Industries
10.8 Bollore Inc.
10.9 Taghleef Industries
10.10 SRF Limited
10.11 Polinas
10.12 Avery Dennison Corporation
10.13 All Foils Inc
10.14 Ultimate Films
10.15 Celplast Metallized Products Limited
10.16 Accured Plastics Ltd
10.17 Patidar Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7uo7c
