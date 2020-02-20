Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metallized Film Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metallized Film Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing use of metallized film in electronics industry, high demand for metallized film from end users, and high growth for longer shelf life of food products.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Use of Metallized Film in Electronics Industry

3.1.2 High Demand for Metallized Film from End Users

3.1.3 High Growth for Longer Shelf Life of Food Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Metallized Film Market, By Metal

4.1 Copper

4.2 Aluminum

4.3 Chromium

4.4 Nickel

4.5 Other Metals



5 Metallized Film Market, By Material

5.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.2 Polyethylene

5.3 Polypropylene (PP)

5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.6 Polycarbonate

5.7 Polyamide

5.8 Nylon



6 Metallized Film Market, By Application

6.1 Holograms

6.2 Thermal Insulation

6.3 Electromagnetic Blend

6.4 Hot Stamping Foil

6.5 Wrapping Films

6.6 Bags & Pouches

6.7 Labelling

6.8 Lidding Films

6.9 Laminate

6.10 Tubes

6.11 Sachets



7 Metallized Film Market, By End User

7.1 Aerospace

7.2 Decorative

7.3 Electronics

7.4 Construction

7.5 Packaging

7.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.5.2 Food & Beverages

7.5.3 Personal Care

7.5.4 Pet Food

7.5.5 Healthcare

7.5.6 Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging



8 Metallized Film Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Polyplex Corporation Ltd

10.2 Uflex Ltd

10.3 Cosmo Films Limited

10.4 Dunmore

10.5 Toray Industries Inc

10.6 Jindal Poly Films Limited

10.7 Ester Industries

10.8 Bollore Inc.

10.9 Taghleef Industries

10.10 SRF Limited

10.11 Polinas

10.12 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.13 All Foils Inc

10.14 Ultimate Films

10.15 Celplast Metallized Products Limited

10.16 Accured Plastics Ltd

10.17 Patidar Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7uo7c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900