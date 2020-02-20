Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing number of port cities in developing countries, stricter navigational safety regulations and awareness, and latest technological advancements.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Number of Port Cities in Developing Countries

3.1.2 Stricter Navigational Safety Regulations and Awareness

3.1.3 Latest Technological Advancements

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, By Component

4.1 Software

4.1.1 K - Bridge Sensor Integrator (SINT)

4.1.2 Napa Logbook

4.1.3 Synapsis NX

4.1.4 Visionmaster FT

4.1.5 Navi-Planner 4000

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Data Storage Devices

4.2.2 Displays

4.2.3 Control Units

4.2.4 Alarms

4.2.5 Sensors

4.2.6 Other Hardware Components



5 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, By Ship Type

5.1 Defense

5.1.1 Amphibious Ships

5.1.2 Minesweepers

5.1.3 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVS)

5.1.4 Corvettes

5.1.5 Destroyers

5.1.6 Aircraft Carriers

5.1.7 Frigates

5.1.8 Submarines

5.1.9 Missile Carrying Boats & Supply Boats

5.2 Commercial

5.2.1 Tankers

5.2.2 Offshore Supply and Passenger Ferries

5.2.3 Fishing Vessels

5.2.4 Bulk Carriers

5.2.5 Dry Cargo Ships

5.2.6 Dredgers

5.2.7 Research Vessels

5.2.8 Cruise Ships

5.2.9 Gas Tankers

5.2.10 Naval Surface Ships

5.2.11 Container Ships

5.2.12 Megayachts



6 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, By Ship Size

6.1 Small Ships

6.2 Medium Ships

6.3 Large Ships



7 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, By Subsystem

7.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR)

7.2 Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS)

7.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS)

7.4 Integrated Navigation System

7.4.1 Automatic Radar Plotting Aid (ARPA) Radar

7.4.2 Electromagnetic Log

7.4.3 Bridge Communication Console

7.4.4 Navigation Radar

7.4.5 Gyro

7.4.6 Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS)

7.4.7 Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS)

7.4.8 Echo Sounder

7.4.9 Transmitting Magnetic Compass

7.4.10 Bridge Navigation Watch and Alarm System (BNWAS)

7.4.11 Autopilot



8 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Aftermarket

8.1.1 Services

8.1.2 Parts

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.2.1 Defense Ship

8.2.2. Commercial Ship



9 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Alphatron Marine B.V.

11.2 Consilium Marine & Safety Ab

11.3 Danelec Marine A/S

11.4 Furuno Electric Co. LTD.

11.5 Gem Elettronica

11.6 Hensoldt UK

11.7 Japan Radio Co., LTD.

11.8 Kongsberg

11.9 L3 Mapps Inc.

11.10 Mackay Communications, Inc.

11.11 Marine Technologies LLC

11.12 Naudeq

11.13 Noris Group GmbH

11.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.15 PC Maritime

11.16 Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

11.17 Prime Mover Controls Inc.

11.18 Raytheon Company

11.19 Tokyo Keiki Inc.

11.20 Wrtsil



