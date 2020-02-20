New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sniper Rifle Market - Growth, Trends, and, Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865945/?utm_source=GNW

As the defence budgets of developing countries and the emerging economies increase, countries will want to replace the ageing sniper rifles with their law enforcement and armed forces. The sniper rifle market is slated to grow rapidly over the next few years, overcoming the slowdown in the US, which is showing slow growth at present. The major drivers of the sniper rifle market will be India, China, and Middle-East over the next few years.



Civilian procurement of rifles for sport is also on the rise, which is one of the main drivers of the market. Rising geopolitical tensions and terrorism in many parts of the world are also driving the need for more efficient and effective sniper rifles to curb these activities. The increasing need to maintain a sufficient stock of weapons and ammunition is also driving the market. Some of the factors restraining the market are high R&D costs and regulations to curb the ownership of rifles.



The US is one of the key suppliers of arms and ammunition to many countries around the world and is likely to stay a key supplier for the forecast period, mostly due to increase in agreements with the military organizations in developing countries. Russia is also a key supplier of heavy weapons as well as impressive R&D activities in the sniper rifle segment.



Key Developments:

- December 2017 - New report claims Russian sniper rifle could change the shape of future battlefields



- December 2017 - US military approves sale of sniper rifles, scopes, and ammunition to Ukraine



Key Players: S and T Motiv Co., FN HERSTAL, Savage, Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, Knight’s Armament Co., among others.



Reasons to Purchase the Report:

- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

- Detailed analysis on the segment that is expected to register the highest growth rate

- Study on the region and country that are expected to dominate the market

- Identifying the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players

- 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet in Excel

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001