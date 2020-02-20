In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act H+H International A/S hereby announces that it has today received the following major shareholder notification:



A major shareholder notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, Germany, that as per 14 February 2020 has reduced its total holding of shares in H+H International A/S to below 5% of the share capital and of the voting rights.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, Germany now holds 876,448 shares, equal to a holding of 4.87% of the company’s share capital and voting rights.

For further information please contact Cristina Rønde Hefting, IR Manager, on telephone +45 35 27 02 05











H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2018 of DKK 2.5 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and since 2018 calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has around 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

