CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced a new pre-built configuration of its award-winning Vendor Risk Management solution. Best Practices Configuration for ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management (VRM) is a pre-configured Third-Party Risk Management program with turn-key workflows, assessments, calculations, risk analysis and reporting, allowing small to midsize organizations to successfully launch and maintain a third-party risk program from day one.
“More and more companies are looking to introduce Vendor Risk Management into their organization and need help in getting started with a proven process that works. With our Best Practices Configuration, we’ve built a prescriptive approach to help those companies accelerate their projects and get to compliance faster,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Strategy at ProcessUnity. “This turn-key offering, built using our best-of-breed software, provides companies with a complete baseline program that can mature at their pace without the large time and cost investments that we see other technologies require. Whether you are new to Third-Party Risk Management or looking to reset your program, we can help by providing the necessary building blocks to stand up a systematic, repeatable program out of the box.”
Developed by Third-Party Risk Management subject matter experts leveraging knowledge from hundreds of successful customer implementations, ProcessUnity’s Best Practices Configuration delivers a complete program with high-quality, repeatable vendor assessment processes.
The low-touch, low-cost implementation gets customer programs up and running in a few short weeks, and includes the following:
ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.
About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.
ProcessUnity Contact: Meaghan McGrath ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892
