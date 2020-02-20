Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Offices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Offices Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in the trend of adopting energy-saving solutions to increase profits, new product developments and evolving cloud-based environment of IoT platforms.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in the trend of adopting energy-saving solutions to increase profits

3.1.2 New product developments

3.1.3 Evolving cloud-based environment of IoT platforms

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Smart Offices Market, By Office Type

4.1 New Construction Offices

4.2 Retrofit Offices



5 Smart Offices Market, By Communication Technology

5.1 Wired Technologies

5.1.1 Building Automation & Control Network (Bacnet)

5.1.2 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (Dali)

5.1.3 Knx

5.1.4 Lonworks

5.1.5 Power Line Communication (Plc)

5.1.6 Power Over Ethernet (Poe)

5.2 Wireless Technology

5.2.1 Bluetooth/Ble

5.2.2 Enocean

5.2.3 Wi-Fi

5.2.4 Zigbee

5.2.5 Other Wireless Technologies



6 Smart Offices Market, By Component

6.1 Software

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Installation & Support Services

6.3.3 Advisory & Consulting Services

6.3.4 Professional services



7 Smart Offices Market, By Product

7.1 Energy Management System

7.1.1 In-House Displays

7.1.2 Load Control Switches

7.1.3 Smart Plugs

7.1.4 Smart Thermostats

7.2 Security Systems

7.2.1 Fire and Safety Controls

7.2.2 Surveillance Cameras/Video Surveillance

7.2.3 Access Controls

7.3 Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

7.3.1 Audio, Volume, & Multi-Media Room Controls

7.3.2 Touch Screens & Keypads

7.3.3 Video Conferencing Systems

7.4 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (Hvac) Control System

7.4.1 Actuators

7.4.2 Control Valves

7.4.3 Dampers

7.4.4 Heating & Cooling Coils

7.4.5 Pumps & Fans

7.4.6 Smart Vents

7.4.7 Vav & Fcu Controllers

7.4.8 Sensors

7.4.8.1 Flow Sensors

7.4.8.2 Humidity Sensors

7.4.8.3 Occupancy Sensors

7.4.8.4 Pressure Sensors

7.4.8.5 Temperature Sensors

7.4.8.6 Other Sensors

7.5 Smart Office Lighting

7.5.1 Fixtures

7.5.2 Smart Bulbs

7.5.3 Lighting Controls

7.5.3.1 Gateways

7.5.3.2 Led Drivers and Ballasts

7.5.3.3 Relay Units

7.5.3.4 Switches & Dimmers



8 Smart Offices Market, By End User

8.1 IT and Telecom

8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Education

8.5 Other End Users



9 Smart Offices Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Abb Ltd

11.2 Buildingiq

11.3 Cisco Systems Inc

11.4 Crestron Electronics Inc

11.5 Delta Controls

11.6 Hitachi Ltd

11.7 Honeywell International Inc

11.8 Ingersoll-Rand Plc

11.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

11.10 Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc

11.11 Lutron Electronics Co Inc

11.12 Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

11.13 Robert Bosch

11.14 Schneider Electric Sa

11.15 Siemens Ag

11.16 United Technologies Corporation



