MT Højgaard Group (MT Højgaard A/S including subsidiaries)
The MT Højgaard Group delivered the expected improvement in earnings in 2019, driven by lower costs, enhanced efficiency, higher quality of execution and significantly lower write-downs. EBIT before special items was a profit of DKK 83 million, compared with a loss of DKK 547 million in 2018, when provisions for remediation of MgO board cases depressed earnings by DKK 362 million. EBIT is expected to improve further in 2020, and a new strategy plan is designed to increase the EBIT margin to 4.0% in 2022.
- The paramount goals for 2019 were to put MT Højgaard’s operations back on a healthy footing and ensure continuing momentum in Enemærke & Petersen, Scandi Byg and Ajos. These businesses improved, creating robust results, and we are also well on the way to turning things around in MT Højgaard. We have not yet completed the task of optimising, but MT Højgaard is winning and executing healthier projects and now has a healthy order book. And with the paradigm shift in autumn 2019, where we organised ourselves in a new way, putting projects firmly in focus and cutting 130-140 salaried employee jobs, we took an important step towards creating a leaner, profitable MT Højgaard, says President and CEO Morten Hansen.
MT Højgaard Holding A/S (the whole Group incl. the parent company MT Højgaard Holding A/S)
MT Højgaard Holding’s 2019 results exceeded expectations. EBIT before special items was DKK 18 million, and operating cash flows were an inflow of DKK 123 million. Pre-tax profit was DKK 94 million. MT Højgaard Holding’s financial statements for 2019 differ from those of the MT Højgaard Group because the MT Højgaard Group did not become wholly-owned by MT Højgaard Holding until 5 April 2019, after the merger of Højgaard Holding A/S and Monberg & Thorsen A/S. In connection with the merger, assets and liabilities were determined at fair value, and MT Højgaard Holding’s results for 2019 were affected by purchase price allocation as well as transaction costs and administrative expenses.
Outlook for 2020 and financial targets in new strategy
The number one priority in 2020 will be to improve earnings in MT Højgaard and create the basis for further improvements in profitability in the years ahead in the Group. EBIT in the MT Højgaard Group and MT Højgaard Holding will be identical in 2020, with the exception of amortisation of intangible assets and modest administrative expenses in the holding company.
- With Sustainable>22 we are focusing on the core areas in which the Group has in-depth capabilities, critical mass and sound contribution margins. We will expand our positions of strength in the areas of sustainable construction, refurbishment, project development, partnerships, the field of civil works, and projects in Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Outside these core areas, we will be working together with external partners, so that we can always put together the strongest possible team. Clear roles, responsibilities and expectations are vital to ensure profitability and competitiveness, and that is why we are moving as many tasks as possible out to the business units, so that decisions are made as close as possible to the market and customers, says Morten Hansen.
