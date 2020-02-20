BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) announced it will host CXNext: Engagement Redefined in Boston on May 12, 2020. The full-day summit will bring together leading brands, industry visionaries and practitioners across customer experience (CX), IT and digital experience to share expert insights and best practices, inspire through real-world applications and ignite action to redefine the future of engagement.



“The customer experience is constantly evolving and is becoming an increasingly complex journey to navigate. Remarkable CX demands that brands transform their approach to discover new, engaging ways to support their customers along that entire journey,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director, Customer Engagement Technologies at LogMeIn. “Galvanized by the positive response from our inaugural event last year we wanted to continue to push the boundaries of how we, our customers and the industry as a whole think about the CX journey. At this year’s CXNext, our goal is to continue fostering a growing community built around CX excellence that strives to redefine the future of engagement, from start to finish.”

At CXNext, attendees will hear from a dynamic line-up of keynote speakers including industry thought leaders Adam Toporek, President, CTS Service Solutions, and Jeannie Walters, CEO and Founder, Experience Investigators. The event agenda features engaging sessions that aim to inspire through real-world examples of CX transformation as well as immersive networking opportunities including a Women in Tech panel and discussion roundtables that dive into the hottest topics and trends. Attendees will also get the chance to experience live demonstrations of the latest offerings from LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement and Support portfolio.

For more information about CXNext, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: https://www.cxnext.com/.

Follow @CXNext and #CXNext for additional updates.

About LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support Portfolio

LogMeIn delivers industry leading solutions designed to empower companies to deliver smarter, more personalized customer engagement and support. Supporting over 1 billion customer interactions every year, LogMeIn is helping companies transform how they interact with their customers in real-time, creating experiences that drive increased satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications & collaboration, identity & access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact

Martha De Labbey

Press@logmein.com

617-279-2443