LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midpoint Holdings Limited (TSXV: MPT) (Frankfurt: 8MH1) (“Midpoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new platform. The Company has also begun live testing of its Virtual IBAN (International Bank Account Number) offering. The Virtual IBANs will be rolled out selected customers in the coming weeks with an anticipated public release in the next quarter.



“Our web application was built from the ground up to scale with existing and additional functions and features, which we keep as our central goal during the weekly release cycle. We are committed to future releases that continue to reflect our iterative approach to User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) improvements,” commented David Wong, CEO of Midpoint.

“We have received numerous suggestions and feedback from existing and potential clients on various UI features they would like to see incorporated into the Midpoint web application. With our latest update, we focused on identifying additional streamlines in the client payment journey and ultimately the user experience (UX),” added Hertz Zhang, Operations Director.



About Midpoint

Headquartered in London, UK, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institutions specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals, and anyone involved in international payments use Midpoint’s US patent-protected platform for transparent, multi-party, multi-currency services.

Midpoint currently handles transactions in 24 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across over 200 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost-effective FX at the midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate, therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.

Midpoint Holdings Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For information on Midpoint, please visit: https://www.midpoint.com .

