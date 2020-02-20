PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS20), Black Box will showcase its subject matter experts, customers and selected partners in a series of brief, interactive talks focused on the key challenges facing health care IT. Driven by each client’s unique needs, Black Box creates and maintains the optimal IT ecosystem in which clinicians, physicians, patients and guests can thrive. The company works with hundreds of hospitals nationwide, including four of the six largest hospitals in the U.S. Backed by decades of health care IT experience, Black Box delivers the mobility, hardware, software and infrastructure solutions that create the foundation for true health care interoperability.



Throughout the show, the Black Box team will be available at Booth 1159 to discuss the important business and technical challenges facing today’s health care providers, such as the impact of 5G, how small changes in IT can have big impacts on H-CAHP scores, making patients and staff safer through RTLS technology, and ways to use digital signage to improve the patient experience. Full details are available at https://www.bboxservices.com/resources/events/himss .

HIMSS20 Expert Talks at the Black Box Booth (1159)

Beyond the Hype: What Clinicians and IT Leaders Need to Know About 5G

5G will deliver unprecedented speeds of 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps (estimated) with the potential for 10ms end-to-end latency, becoming a key enabler for the internet of things (IoT) and providing a platform for connecting sensors, devices and other tools critical to advanced health care services. Throughout the day, subject matter experts from Black Box and selected partners will discuss the impact of 5G on health care and the health IT ecosystem, when and how 5G will become a reality, and the steps health care facilities need to take today to become 5G-ready.

The Real-World Impact of IT on Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes

Attendees will learn how IT can enhance or detract from the overall patient experience. Black Box’s team of health care IT experts and business leaders will be discussing the unexpected ways that IT can impact H-CAHP scores; how better clinician, family and patient communication can lead to better health outcomes; and ways technology can help to reduce sepsis, readmission and even mortality rates.

RTLS-Driven Best Practices in Patient and Staff Safety

Ongoing presentations will examine today’s RTLS-driven best practices and how they can help to reduce hospital error. Other topics will include infant protection and security must-haves as well as understanding the IT impact on staff safety and security.

Digital Signage for Improved Patient Experience

These presentations will focus on the Black Box iCOMPEL digital signage platform and how it empowers healthcare providers to visualize patient status updates, wayfinding or emergency messages; build eye-catching signage; stream content from websites; and display timetables and events. Enabling hyperlocalization of content, ensuring network security and providing advanced customization capabilities, the platform goes well beyond one size fits all. Users can easily play, upload and share images, presentations, videos and audio files on any HDMI screen. iCOMPEL supports 4K UHD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content.

Black Box Quote

“When we say, ‘Black Box Is Living IT,’ we speak of our passion for making IT work, our deep experience in health care, and our unsurpassed knowledge of how to make disparate systems, hardware and software work harmoniously in an environment where mistakes can mean lives. We bring this ethos to HIMSS20, where we will demonstrate how the right foundational technology can help organizations meet increasing demand for secure, redundant and compliant health care communications. We’ve delivered IT into mission-critical environments for hundreds of hospitals and medical facilities, and we look forward to showcasing solutions and services that address the demands of health care IT.”

— Steve Harriman, Senior VP of Marketing

Company Overview

Black Box is a global technology solutions provider dedicated to helping customers build, manage, optimize and secure their communications networks and IT infrastructure. Black Box delivers advanced communications, IT services and high-value technology products through its global presence and over 2,700 team members. To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.bboxservices.com



