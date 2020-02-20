TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A  share  ($1.3602  annually) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2020.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.89 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.13 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.02.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian  Imperial Bank  of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335
  
Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.04583
  
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
  
Record Date:February 28, 2020
  
Payable Date:March 10, 2020
  

